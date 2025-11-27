اعترفت شركة «شي إن» في بيان حديث بشأن احتواء عدد من منتجاتها على مواد كيميائية خطرة أعلى من الحدود التي يفرضها الاتحاد الأوروبي، بعد أيام من تقرير صادم لمنظمة (Greenpeace).
وحاولت الشركة في بيانها إدانة متاجر عالمية أخرى بوجود المنتجات ذاتها لديها، لتؤكد المخاوف التي أثارها التقرير حول جدية المواد الخطيرة التي تحتويها بعض المنتجات.
وأقرت الشركة بسحب المنتجات التي تحتوي على مواد كيميائية خطرة من منصتها بشكل فوري كإجراء احترازي، في خطوة اعتبرها مراقبون تأكيداً ضمنياً على وجود مخالفات فعلية داخل سلسلة التوريد.
ورغم إعلانها أن «جميع المنتجات التي خضعت للاختبارات حتى الآن متوافقة مع لوائح الاتحاد الأوروبي»، ألقى بيان الشركة بظلال من الشك بعد أن أشارت إلى أن بعض السلع التي رُصدت في التقرير قد تكون متاحة عبر «منصات عالمية مختلفة»، في ما بدا محاولة لتحويل جزء من المسؤولية إلى جهات توزيع أخرى بدل الاعتراف الكامل بالمشكلة داخل منظومتها الإنتاجية.
جهات دولية معتمدة للفحص
وأكدت الشركة أنها تتعامل مع جهات دولية معتمدة للفحص مثل «بيورو فيريتاس»، و«إنترتك»، و«إس جي إس» و«تي يو في سود»، وأنها تجري فحوصات دورية لضمان مطابقة المنتجات لمعايير السلامة والجودة. إلا أن هذه التطمينات تأتي رغم أن التقارير الدولية - ومنها ما نشرته المنظمة الألمانية - رصدت تجاوزات كيميائية متكررة في منتجات «شي إن» خلال السنوات الماضية، وهو ما يعيد تسليط الضوء على فعالية أنظمة الرقابة الداخلية لدى الشركة.
وأشار تقرير المنظمة الألمانية الصادر قبل أيام إلى أن 18 من أصل 56 منتجاً خضع للفحص تجاوزت فيها مستويات مواد خطرة مثل الفثالات ومركبات PFAS الحد الأوروبي المسموح، وهي مواد ترتبط بمخاطر صحية تشمل السرطان واضطرابات النمو وضعف الجهاز المناعي لدى الأطفال. كما سبق أن أصدرت هيئات دولية في أوروبا وآسيا، بينها الحكومة الكورية الجنوبية، تحذيرات مماثلة بشأن منتجات الشركة ذاتها.
وذكرت الشركة أنها استثمرت أخيراً في تعزيز مبادرات الامتثال والجودة، وأنها تجري «ملايين الاختبارات» على المنتجات سنوياً، إلا أن منظمات معنية بالسلامة البيئية والاستهلاكية تؤكد أن هذه الإجراءات لا تزال غير كافية لمعالجة المخاطر المرتبطة بالمواد الكيميائية المستخدمة في خطوط إنتاج الشركة.
Shein has acknowledged in a recent statement that several of its products contain hazardous chemicals above the limits set by the European Union, just days after a shocking report from Greenpeace.
The company attempted in its statement to condemn other global retailers for having the same products, reinforcing the concerns raised by the report regarding the seriousness of the hazardous materials contained in some products.
The company admitted to immediately withdrawing products that contain hazardous chemicals from its platform as a precautionary measure, a step that observers considered an implicit acknowledgment of actual violations within the supply chain.
Despite announcing that "all products tested so far comply with EU regulations," the company's statement cast doubt after it indicated that some goods identified in the report might be available through "various global platforms," which seemed like an attempt to shift part of the responsibility to other distributors rather than fully acknowledging the problem within its production system.
Accredited International Inspection Bodies
The company confirmed that it works with accredited international inspection bodies such as Bureau Veritas, Intertek, SGS, and TÜV Süd, and that it conducts regular inspections to ensure products meet safety and quality standards. However, these reassurances come despite international reports - including one published by the German organization - that have documented repeated chemical violations in Shein's products over the past years, which brings attention back to the effectiveness of the company's internal control systems.
The German organization's report released a few days ago indicated that 18 out of 56 products tested exceeded the levels of hazardous substances such as phthalates and PFAS compounds beyond the permissible European limit, which are substances linked to health risks including cancer, developmental disorders, and weakened immune systems in children. International bodies in Europe and Asia, including the South Korean government, have also issued similar warnings regarding the company's products.
The company stated that it has recently invested in enhancing compliance and quality initiatives, and that it conducts "millions of tests" on products annually, yet organizations concerned with environmental and consumer safety assert that these measures are still insufficient to address the risks associated with the chemicals used in the company's production lines.