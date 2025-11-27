اعترفت شركة «شي إن» في بيان حديث بشأن احتواء عدد من منتجاتها على مواد كيميائية خطرة أعلى من الحدود التي يفرضها الاتحاد الأوروبي، بعد أيام من تقرير صادم لمنظمة (Greenpeace).

وحاولت الشركة في بيانها إدانة متاجر عالمية أخرى بوجود المنتجات ذاتها لديها، لتؤكد المخاوف التي أثارها التقرير حول جدية المواد الخطيرة التي تحتويها بعض المنتجات.

وأقرت الشركة بسحب المنتجات التي تحتوي على مواد كيميائية خطرة من منصتها بشكل فوري كإجراء احترازي، في خطوة اعتبرها مراقبون تأكيداً ضمنياً على وجود مخالفات فعلية داخل سلسلة التوريد.

ورغم إعلانها أن «جميع المنتجات التي خضعت للاختبارات حتى الآن متوافقة مع لوائح الاتحاد الأوروبي»، ألقى بيان الشركة بظلال من الشك بعد أن أشارت إلى أن بعض السلع التي رُصدت في التقرير قد تكون متاحة عبر «منصات عالمية مختلفة»، في ما بدا محاولة لتحويل جزء من المسؤولية إلى جهات توزيع أخرى بدل الاعتراف الكامل بالمشكلة داخل منظومتها الإنتاجية.

جهات دولية معتمدة للفحص

وأكدت الشركة أنها تتعامل مع جهات دولية معتمدة للفحص مثل «بيورو فيريتاس»، و«إنترتك»، و«إس جي إس» و«تي يو في سود»، وأنها تجري فحوصات دورية لضمان مطابقة المنتجات لمعايير السلامة والجودة. إلا أن هذه التطمينات تأتي رغم أن التقارير الدولية - ومنها ما نشرته المنظمة الألمانية - رصدت تجاوزات كيميائية متكررة في منتجات «شي إن» خلال السنوات الماضية، وهو ما يعيد تسليط الضوء على فعالية أنظمة الرقابة الداخلية لدى الشركة.

وأشار تقرير المنظمة الألمانية الصادر قبل أيام إلى أن 18 من أصل 56 منتجاً خضع للفحص تجاوزت فيها مستويات مواد خطرة مثل الفثالات ومركبات PFAS الحد الأوروبي المسموح، وهي مواد ترتبط بمخاطر صحية تشمل السرطان واضطرابات النمو وضعف الجهاز المناعي لدى الأطفال. كما سبق أن أصدرت هيئات دولية في أوروبا وآسيا، بينها الحكومة الكورية الجنوبية، تحذيرات مماثلة بشأن منتجات الشركة ذاتها.

وذكرت الشركة أنها استثمرت أخيراً في تعزيز مبادرات الامتثال والجودة، وأنها تجري «ملايين الاختبارات» على المنتجات سنوياً، إلا أن منظمات معنية بالسلامة البيئية والاستهلاكية تؤكد أن هذه الإجراءات لا تزال غير كافية لمعالجة المخاطر المرتبطة بالمواد الكيميائية المستخدمة في خطوط إنتاج الشركة.