Shein has acknowledged in a recent statement that several of its products contain hazardous chemicals above the limits set by the European Union, just days after a shocking report from Greenpeace.

The company attempted in its statement to condemn other global retailers for having the same products, reinforcing the concerns raised by the report regarding the seriousness of the hazardous materials contained in some products.

The company admitted to immediately withdrawing products that contain hazardous chemicals from its platform as a precautionary measure, a step that observers considered an implicit acknowledgment of actual violations within the supply chain.

Despite announcing that "all products tested so far comply with EU regulations," the company's statement cast doubt after it indicated that some goods identified in the report might be available through "various global platforms," which seemed like an attempt to shift part of the responsibility to other distributors rather than fully acknowledging the problem within its production system.

Accredited International Inspection Bodies

The company confirmed that it works with accredited international inspection bodies such as Bureau Veritas, Intertek, SGS, and TÜV Süd, and that it conducts regular inspections to ensure products meet safety and quality standards. However, these reassurances come despite international reports - including one published by the German organization - that have documented repeated chemical violations in Shein's products over the past years, which brings attention back to the effectiveness of the company's internal control systems.

The German organization's report released a few days ago indicated that 18 out of 56 products tested exceeded the levels of hazardous substances such as phthalates and PFAS compounds beyond the permissible European limit, which are substances linked to health risks including cancer, developmental disorders, and weakened immune systems in children. International bodies in Europe and Asia, including the South Korean government, have also issued similar warnings regarding the company's products.

The company stated that it has recently invested in enhancing compliance and quality initiatives, and that it conducts "millions of tests" on products annually, yet organizations concerned with environmental and consumer safety assert that these measures are still insufficient to address the risks associated with the chemicals used in the company's production lines.