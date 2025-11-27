تنظم جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز، خلال الفترة من 2 إلى 4 ديسمبر 2025، مهرجان الأفلام السينمائية الطلابية بمبادرة من كلية الاتصال والإعلام، وبمشاركة عشرات الأفلام من طلاب الجامعات السعودية في تجربة إبداعية تعزّز مكانة المملكة في صناعة المحتوى السينمائي.

ويهدف المهرجان إلى تمكين المواهب الوطنية من خوض تجارب إنتاج متقدمة تجمع بين المعرفة الأكاديمية والخبرة العملية، عبر إتاحة منصة احترافية للعرض والتقييم والتنافس الإيجابي بين المبدعين الشباب. كما يعمل على تعميق ارتباط الطلاب بهويتهم الثقافية وتطوير أدوات التعبير البصري لديهم، بما يواكب تطور الصناعات الإبداعية في المملكة ضمن رؤية 2030.

وتتوزع الأفلام المشاركة على مسارات متنوعة، تشمل: الروائي القصير، الوثائقي، الرسوم المتحركة، وأفلام الذكاء الاصطناعي، إضافة إلى مسارات نوعية تواكب أولويات القطاع الثقافي، مثل «روح السعودية» و«عام الحرف 2025» وقصص المجتمع السعودي. ويتناول المشاركون موضوعات إنسانية واجتماعية ملهمة، وتمكين المرأة، وتحولات المدن، وتوثيق الأماكن التاريخية والذاكرة البصرية المحلية.

ويشمل برنامج المهرجان أكثر من 22 ورشة عمل وجلسات نقدية وتفاعلية مع نخبة من صُنّاع السينما والمنتجين والخبراء محلياً ودولياً، تطرح موضوعات الإخراج، هندسة الصوت، كتابة السيناريو، إدارة الإنتاج، والموسيقى التصويرية، إلى جانب حضور تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي في صناعة الفيلم.

كما يضم المهرجان معرض «من الخيال إلى الشاشة»، الذي يعرض مسار صناعة الفيلم عبر 9 محطات تشمل السيناريو، الصورة، المؤثرات البصرية والسمعية، والتصوير الافتراضي.