King Abdulaziz University is organizing a student film festival from December 2 to 4, 2025, initiated by the College of Communication and Media, featuring dozens of films from students of Saudi universities in a creative experience that enhances the Kingdom's position in the film content industry.

The festival aims to empower national talents to engage in advanced production experiences that combine academic knowledge with practical expertise, by providing a professional platform for showcasing, evaluating, and fostering positive competition among young creators. It also works to deepen students' connection to their cultural identity and develop their visual expression tools, in line with the evolution of creative industries in the Kingdom under Vision 2030.

The participating films are distributed across various categories, including: short narrative, documentary, animation, and artificial intelligence films, in addition to thematic tracks that align with the priorities of the cultural sector, such as "The Spirit of Saudi Arabia," "Year of Crafts 2025," and stories of Saudi society. Participants address inspiring humanitarian and social topics, women's empowerment, urban transformations, and the documentation of historical places and local visual memory.

The festival program includes more than 22 workshops and interactive critique sessions with a select group of filmmakers, producers, and experts both locally and internationally, covering topics such as directing, sound engineering, screenwriting, production management, and film scoring, along with the presence of artificial intelligence technologies in film production.

The festival also features the exhibition "From Imagination to Screen," which showcases the film production process through 9 stations, including scriptwriting, imagery, visual and auditory effects, and virtual filming.