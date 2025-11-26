At least 13 people have died while an unspecified number of individuals remain trapped following a fire in a residential complex in the Tai Po area of northern Hong Kong.

Emergency services are still struggling to extinguish the fire that broke out in residential towers, 8 of which contain around 2000 housing units, amid thick plumes of black smoke rising from the towers. Strong winds have contributed to the spread of the flames, causing the fire to extend to 7 out of the 8 buildings in the complex.

The Fire Services Department has stated that they do not yet know the exact number of people trapped inside the towers.