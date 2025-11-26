لقي 13 شخصا على الأقل مصرعهم فيما لا يزال عدد غير محدد من الأفراد محاصرين إثر حريق بمجمع سكني في منطقة تاي بو شمال هونغ كونغ.
ولا تزال خدمات الطوارئ تكافح لإخماد الحريق الذي وقع في أبراج سكنية تضم 8 منها نحو 2000 وحدة سكنية، وسط تصاعد كثيف للأدخنة السوداء من الأبراج، فيما أسهمت الرياح القوية في انتشار النيران ما أدى إلى امتداد الحريق إلى 7 من أصل 8 مبانٍ في المجمع.
وذكرت إدارة خدمات الإطفاء أنها لا تعرف على وجه التحديد حتى الآن عدد المحاصرين داخل الأبراج.
At least 13 people have died while an unspecified number of individuals remain trapped following a fire in a residential complex in the Tai Po area of northern Hong Kong.
Emergency services are still struggling to extinguish the fire that broke out in residential towers, 8 of which contain around 2000 housing units, amid thick plumes of black smoke rising from the towers. Strong winds have contributed to the spread of the flames, causing the fire to extend to 7 out of the 8 buildings in the complex.
The Fire Services Department has stated that they do not yet know the exact number of people trapped inside the towers.