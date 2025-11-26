لقي 13 شخصا على الأقل مصرعهم فيما لا يزال عدد غير محدد من الأفراد محاصرين إثر حريق بمجمع سكني في منطقة تاي بو شمال هونغ كونغ.

ولا تزال خدمات الطوارئ تكافح لإخماد الحريق الذي وقع في أبراج سكنية تضم 8 منها نحو 2000 وحدة سكنية، وسط تصاعد كثيف للأدخنة السوداء من الأبراج، فيما أسهمت الرياح القوية في انتشار النيران ما أدى إلى امتداد الحريق إلى 7 من أصل 8 مبانٍ في المجمع.

وذكرت إدارة خدمات الإطفاء أنها لا تعرف على وجه التحديد حتى الآن عدد المحاصرين داخل الأبراج.