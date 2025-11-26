حذّرت أخصائية أمراض القلب والأوعية الدموية الدكتورة ماريا بودغورنايا من بعض الممارسات الغذائية التي قد تُضعف مناعة الجسم خلال الإصابة بنزلات البرد، مشيرة إلى ضرورة عدم تحميل المعدة فوق طاقتها في هذه المرحلة.
العلاقة بين المناعة والجهاز الهضمي
أوضحت الدكتورة أن جهاز المناعة يرتبط ارتباطاً وثيقاً بصحة الجهاز الهضمي، مؤكدة أن الحفاظ على أداء هذا الجهاز بشكل طبيعي يُعدّ أساساً في تقليل مضاعفات الأمراض الموسمية. وخلال المرحلة الحادة من المرض، غالباً ما تنخفض الشهية، لذلك لا ينبغي إجبار الجسم على تناول الطعام، بل يُنصح بالتركيز على السوائل الخفيفة مثل الماء، العصائر الطبيعية، مغلي الفواكه، أو الشاي المخفف.
أطعمة يجب استبعادها
لتفادي إضعاف المناعة، تنصح الدكتورة بتجنّب الأطعمة المقلية، والتوابل الحارة، والملفوف، والفواكه ذات القشرة الصلبة، والعنب، والفاصوليا، والبازلاء. كما شدّدت على أهمية الابتعاد عن الحلويات، القهوة، الكحول، المعلبات، الوجبات السريعة، خبز الجاودار، والنقانق، لما لها من تأثير سلبي على الجسم أثناء المرض.
العودة التدريجية إلى النظام الغذائي الطبيعي
وأوصت الدكتورة بضرورة الانتقال التدريجي من النظام الغذائي الخاص بفترة المرض إلى النظام الغذائي الاعتيادي بعد الشفاء، مشيرة إلى أن الجسم يحتاج عادةً إلى فترة تراوح بين 5 إلى 10 أيام بعد زوال الأعراض الفايروسية الحادة للتعافي الكامل.
