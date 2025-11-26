Cardiologist Dr. Maria Podgornaya warned against certain dietary practices that may weaken the body's immunity during cold infections, emphasizing the need to avoid overloading the stomach at this stage.

The Relationship Between Immunity and the Digestive System

The doctor explained that the immune system is closely linked to the health of the digestive system, confirming that maintaining the normal functioning of this system is essential in reducing complications from seasonal illnesses. During the acute phase of the illness, appetite often decreases, so the body should not be forced to eat; instead, it is recommended to focus on light fluids such as water, natural juices, fruit infusions, or diluted tea.

Foods to Avoid

To prevent weakening the immune system, the doctor advises avoiding fried foods, spicy seasonings, cabbage, hard-shelled fruits, grapes, beans, and peas. She also stressed the importance of staying away from sweets, coffee, alcohol, canned foods, fast food, rye bread, and sausages, due to their negative impact on the body during illness.

Gradual Return to a Normal Diet

The doctor recommended a gradual transition from the illness-specific diet to the regular diet after recovery, noting that the body typically needs a period of 5 to 10 days after the acute viral symptoms subside for complete recovery.