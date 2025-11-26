حققت ساعة جيب مرصعة من الذهب الخالص عيار 18 قيراطاً رقماً قياسيّاً جديداً بين مقتنيات السفينة «تيتانيك»، بعد أن بيعت مقابل 2.34 مليون دولار أمريكي، في أعلى مبلغ يُسجل حتى الآن لقطعة تذكارية مرتبطة بهذه الكارثة التاريخية.

وكانت الساعة مملوكة لرجل الأعمال إيسيدور ستراوس، أحد ركاب الدرجة الأولى على متن «تيتانيك»، الذي عُرف لاحقاً بتضحيته النبيلة. ويخلّد الفيلم الشهير عن غرق السفينة لحظة مؤثرة يظهر فيها إيسيدور وزوجته إيدا وهما يحتضنان بعضهما في اللحظات الأخيرة قبل غرق السفينة، وقد رفض مغادرة السفينة رغم سنه المتقدم، متمسكاً بموقفه «لن أغادر قبل الرجال الآخرين»، بينما فضّلت زوجته البقاء معه على النجاة.

وكانت الساعة التي بيعت قد قُدمت له هديةً في عيد ميلاده الـ43 عام 1888، وقد تم استردادها من البحر بعد غرق السفينة وإعادتها إلى العائلة، إذ بقيت بحوزتهم لسنوات قبل أن تُعرض في مزاد علني في إنجلترا.

كما شهد المزاد بيع رسالة نادرة كتبتها إيدا ستراوس بخط يدها على أوراق رسمية من السفينة، وأُرسلت خلال الرحلة، مقابل 131 ألف دولار، ما يعكس الاهتمام المستمر بالوثائق والشهادات الإنسانية التي ارتبطت بالمأساة البحرية.

وكان الرقم القياسي السابق لأعلى سعر في مزادات تذكارات «تيتانيك» يعود إلى ساعة جيب ذهبية أخرى، مُنحت لقائد قارب نجاة أنقذ أكثر من 700 راكب، وبيعت في العام الماضي مقابل نحو 2.05 مليون دولار.