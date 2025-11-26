A gold pocket watch made of 18-carat pure gold has set a new record among the Titanic's artifacts, after being sold for $2.34 million, the highest amount recorded so far for a memorabilia piece related to this historical disaster.

The watch was owned by businessman Isidor Straus, one of the first-class passengers aboard the Titanic, who later became known for his noble sacrifice. The famous film about the sinking of the ship immortalizes a poignant moment where Isidor and his wife Ida embrace in the final moments before the ship sinks, as he refused to leave the ship despite his advanced age, insisting, "I will not leave before the other men," while his wife chose to stay with him rather than survive.

The watch that was sold was given to him as a gift on his 43rd birthday in 1888, and it was recovered from the sea after the ship sank and returned to the family, where it remained in their possession for years before being auctioned in England.

The auction also featured the sale of a rare letter written by Ida Straus in her own handwriting on official ship stationery, sent during the voyage, for $131,000, reflecting the ongoing interest in the documents and human testimonies associated with the maritime tragedy.

The previous record for the highest price at Titanic memorabilia auctions was held by another gold pocket watch, awarded to the captain of a lifeboat who rescued more than 700 passengers, which sold last year for about $2.05 million.