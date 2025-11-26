كشفت دراسة طبية حديثة وسيلةً بسيطةً لكنها فعالة للمساعدة في إبطاء شيخوخة الدماغ والحفاظ على صحة خلاياه مع التقدم في العمر، من خلال تعزيز الكتلة العضلية في الجسم وتقليل الدهون الحشوية.
وتم عرض نتائج الدراسة خلال المؤتمر السنوي الأخير لجمعية التصوير بالأشعة في أمريكا الشمالية (RSNA)، إذ أظهر الباحثون أن التوازن بين الكتلة العضلية ونسبة الدهون العميقة في الجسم يُعد مؤشراً حاسماً في تحديد العمر البيولوجي للدماغ.
الكتلة العضلية مقابل الدهون الحشوية
أجريت الدراسة على 1,164 شخصاً من البالغين الأصحاء، خضعوا جميعاً لفحوصات شاملة باستخدام تقنيات التصوير بالرنين المغناطيسي لتقييم بنية الجسم والدماغ. وبمساعدة تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، قام العلماء بحساب ما يُعرف بـ«العمر الدماغي» لكل مشارك، وهو مقياس يعكس مدى تقدم الدماغ في الشيخوخة بناء على التغيرات الهيكلية المرتبطة بالعمر.
وأظهرت النتائج أن الأشخاص الذين يمتلكون كتلة عضلية أكبر ونسبة أقل من الدهون الحشوية، بالمقارنة مع الكتلة العضلية، كانوا يتمتعون بعمر دماغي أصغر. في المقابل، لم تُظهر الدهون تحت الجلد أي تأثير ملحوظ على هذا المؤشر، ما يؤكد أن الدهون الحشوية – وهي الدهون العميقة التي تحيط بالأعضاء – تلعب دوراً أكثر خطورة في تسريع شيخوخة الدماغ.
أهمية العوامل القابلة للتعديل
أكد الباحثون أن كلا العاملين – الكتلة العضلية ونسبة الدهون الحشوية – قابلان للتعديل من خلال نمط الحياة، مما يفتح المجال أمام تدخلات وقائية مبكرة تستهدف الوقاية من التدهور العصبي مع التقدم في العمر. ويمكن لهذه التدخلات أن تشمل ممارسة التمارين الرياضية المنتظمة، وتبني نظام غذائي متوازن، وربما حتى العلاجات الدوائية المتخصصة.
تطبيقات مستقبلية في الطب الوقائي
يرى العلماء أن هذا الاكتشاف قد يساهم في تحسين أساليب الوقاية من الأمراض التنكسية العصبية مثل ألزهايمر، كما يمكن أن يُستخدم في تصميم برامج علاج السمنة بشكل أكثر دقة. وأشاروا بشكل خاص إلى إمكانية دمج هذه المعرفة في تطوير استخدامات مستقبلية لأدوية من فئة GLP-1 التي تستخدم حالياً في إدارة الوزن.
وبحسب الباحثين، فإن هذا الربط الجديد بين التكوين الجسدي وصحة الدماغ يسلّط الضوء على أهمية اتباع نمط حياة صحي كوسيلة فعالة ليس فقط للحفاظ على اللياقة البدنية، بل أيضاً لحماية الدماغ من التدهور المبكر المرتبط بالعمر.
A recent medical study revealed a simple yet effective way to help slow brain aging and maintain the health of its cells as one ages, by enhancing muscle mass in the body and reducing visceral fat.
The results of the study were presented at the recent annual conference of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), where researchers showed that the balance between muscle mass and deep fat percentage in the body is a critical indicator in determining the biological age of the brain.
Muscle Mass vs. Visceral Fat
The study was conducted on 1,164 healthy adults, all of whom underwent comprehensive examinations using MRI techniques to assess body and brain structure. With the help of artificial intelligence techniques, scientists calculated what is known as the "brain age" for each participant, a measure that reflects how advanced the brain is in aging based on age-related structural changes.
The results showed that individuals with greater muscle mass and a lower percentage of visceral fat, compared to muscle mass, had a younger brain age. In contrast, subcutaneous fat showed no significant effect on this indicator, confirming that visceral fat – the deep fat surrounding organs – plays a more serious role in accelerating brain aging.
The Importance of Modifiable Factors
Researchers emphasized that both factors – muscle mass and visceral fat percentage – are modifiable through lifestyle, opening the door for early preventive interventions aimed at preventing neurodegeneration as one ages. These interventions could include regular exercise, adopting a balanced diet, and possibly even specialized pharmacological treatments.
Future Applications in Preventive Medicine
Scientists believe that this discovery could contribute to improving prevention methods for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, and it could also be used to design obesity treatment programs more accurately. They specifically pointed to the potential for integrating this knowledge into the development of future applications for GLP-1 class medications currently used in weight management.
According to the researchers, this new link between body composition and brain health highlights the importance of following a healthy lifestyle as an effective means not only to maintain physical fitness but also to protect the brain from age-related early decline.