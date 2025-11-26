A recent medical study revealed a simple yet effective way to help slow brain aging and maintain the health of its cells as one ages, by enhancing muscle mass in the body and reducing visceral fat.

The results of the study were presented at the recent annual conference of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), where researchers showed that the balance between muscle mass and deep fat percentage in the body is a critical indicator in determining the biological age of the brain.

Muscle Mass vs. Visceral Fat

The study was conducted on 1,164 healthy adults, all of whom underwent comprehensive examinations using MRI techniques to assess body and brain structure. With the help of artificial intelligence techniques, scientists calculated what is known as the "brain age" for each participant, a measure that reflects how advanced the brain is in aging based on age-related structural changes.

The results showed that individuals with greater muscle mass and a lower percentage of visceral fat, compared to muscle mass, had a younger brain age. In contrast, subcutaneous fat showed no significant effect on this indicator, confirming that visceral fat – the deep fat surrounding organs – plays a more serious role in accelerating brain aging.

The Importance of Modifiable Factors

Researchers emphasized that both factors – muscle mass and visceral fat percentage – are modifiable through lifestyle, opening the door for early preventive interventions aimed at preventing neurodegeneration as one ages. These interventions could include regular exercise, adopting a balanced diet, and possibly even specialized pharmacological treatments.

Future Applications in Preventive Medicine

Scientists believe that this discovery could contribute to improving prevention methods for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, and it could also be used to design obesity treatment programs more accurately. They specifically pointed to the potential for integrating this knowledge into the development of future applications for GLP-1 class medications currently used in weight management.

According to the researchers, this new link between body composition and brain health highlights the importance of following a healthy lifestyle as an effective means not only to maintain physical fitness but also to protect the brain from age-related early decline.