كشفت دراسة طبية حديثة وسيلةً بسيطةً لكنها فعالة للمساعدة في إبطاء شيخوخة الدماغ والحفاظ على صحة خلاياه مع التقدم في العمر، من خلال تعزيز الكتلة العضلية في الجسم وتقليل الدهون الحشوية.

وتم عرض نتائج الدراسة خلال المؤتمر السنوي الأخير لجمعية التصوير بالأشعة في أمريكا الشمالية (RSNA)، إذ أظهر الباحثون أن التوازن بين الكتلة العضلية ونسبة الدهون العميقة في الجسم يُعد مؤشراً حاسماً في تحديد العمر البيولوجي للدماغ.

الكتلة العضلية مقابل الدهون الحشوية

أجريت الدراسة على 1,164 شخصاً من البالغين الأصحاء، خضعوا جميعاً لفحوصات شاملة باستخدام تقنيات التصوير بالرنين المغناطيسي لتقييم بنية الجسم والدماغ. وبمساعدة تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، قام العلماء بحساب ما يُعرف بـ«العمر الدماغي» لكل مشارك، وهو مقياس يعكس مدى تقدم الدماغ في الشيخوخة بناء على التغيرات الهيكلية المرتبطة بالعمر.

وأظهرت النتائج أن الأشخاص الذين يمتلكون كتلة عضلية أكبر ونسبة أقل من الدهون الحشوية، بالمقارنة مع الكتلة العضلية، كانوا يتمتعون بعمر دماغي أصغر. في المقابل، لم تُظهر الدهون تحت الجلد أي تأثير ملحوظ على هذا المؤشر، ما يؤكد أن الدهون الحشوية – وهي الدهون العميقة التي تحيط بالأعضاء – تلعب دوراً أكثر خطورة في تسريع شيخوخة الدماغ.

أهمية العوامل القابلة للتعديل

أكد الباحثون أن كلا العاملين – الكتلة العضلية ونسبة الدهون الحشوية – قابلان للتعديل من خلال نمط الحياة، مما يفتح المجال أمام تدخلات وقائية مبكرة تستهدف الوقاية من التدهور العصبي مع التقدم في العمر. ويمكن لهذه التدخلات أن تشمل ممارسة التمارين الرياضية المنتظمة، وتبني نظام غذائي متوازن، وربما حتى العلاجات الدوائية المتخصصة.

تطبيقات مستقبلية في الطب الوقائي

يرى العلماء أن هذا الاكتشاف قد يساهم في تحسين أساليب الوقاية من الأمراض التنكسية العصبية مثل ألزهايمر، كما يمكن أن يُستخدم في تصميم برامج علاج السمنة بشكل أكثر دقة. وأشاروا بشكل خاص إلى إمكانية دمج هذه المعرفة في تطوير استخدامات مستقبلية لأدوية من فئة GLP-1 التي تستخدم حالياً في إدارة الوزن.

وبحسب الباحثين، فإن هذا الربط الجديد بين التكوين الجسدي وصحة الدماغ يسلّط الضوء على أهمية اتباع نمط حياة صحي كوسيلة فعالة ليس فقط للحفاظ على اللياقة البدنية، بل أيضاً لحماية الدماغ من التدهور المبكر المرتبط بالعمر.