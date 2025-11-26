حذّر فريق من الباحثين من أن التوقف عن تناول أدوية التحكم في الوزن قبل الحمل، رغم التوصية بتجنبها أثناء الحمل، قد يرتبط بزيادة خطر التعرض لمضاعفات صحية للأم والجنين. وتشير بيانات جديدة إلى أن النساء اللواتي يستخدمن أدوية من فئة منشطات مستقبلات الببتيد-1 الشبيهة بالغلوكاغون (GLP-1s) – مثل تلك الموصوفة لعلاج السمنة – قد يواجهن مشكلات صحية إضافية إذا توقفن عن استخدامها قبيل الحمل.

وقالت أخصائية الغدد الصماء لدى الأطفال في مستشفى ماساتشوستس العام الدكتورة جاكلين مايا، وهي المعدة الرئيسية للدراسة، إن التوصيات الحالية تدعو إلى وقف استخدام هذه الأدوية أثناء الحمل، لكنها نبهت إلى ضرورة مراقبة النساء عن كثب بعد التوقف عنها، لافتة إلى أن التأثيرات المحتملة لهذا التوقف لم تُفهم بعد بشكل كافٍ.

خلفية الدراسة ومنهجيتها

استندت الدراسة إلى مراجعة بيانات مئات من حالات الحمل المسجلة في نظام ماساتشوستس العام بريغهام الصحي بين عامي 2016 و2025. وشملت العينة نحو 450 امرأة استخدمن أدوية GLP-1s خلال السنوات الثلاث السابقة للحمل أو أثناءه وحتى 90 يوما بعد الولادة.

وأظهرت النتائج أن نصف النساء تقريباً توقفن عن تناول الدواء خلال الأشهر الستة الأولى من الحمل، في حين توقفت 34% قبل الحمل و17% بعده. وكان متوسط مؤشر كتلة الجسم لديهن حوالى 36، وهو ما يندرج ضمن فئة السمنة.

نتائج الدراسة

بيّنت النتائج أن النساء اللواتي توقفن عن تناول GLP-1s قبل الحمل كنّ أكثر عرضة للإصابة بمضاعفات مثل الولادة المبكرة، سكري الحمل، واضطرابات ضغط الدم كارتفاع الضغط الحملي وتسمم الحمل. كما سجلت هذه المجموعة زيادة أكبر في الوزن أثناء الحمل، بمعدل 13.7 كيلوغرام مقارنة بـ10.5 كيلوغرام لدى المجموعة المرجعية.

وفيما يتعلق بزيادة الوزن المفرطة خلال الحمل، أظهرت البيانات أن 65% من النساء في المجموعة المعالجة عانين من هذه المشكلة، مقارنة بـ49% فقط من المجموعة الأخرى، ما يعكس خطراً إضافياً على صحة الأم والجنين.

حدود الدراسة وأهمية المتابعة

أحد أبرز القيود التي أشار إليها الباحثون هو عدم احتساب أوزان المشاركات قبل بدء استخدام الدواء، ما قد يؤثر على دقة المقارنة. وأكدت مايا أن الفريق يعتزم تضمين هذه البيانات في دراسات لاحقة لتحديد التأثيرات بشكل أكثر دقة.

كما أشارت التعليقات المصاحبة للدراسة إلى تناقض محتمل مع دراسات سابقة ربطت بين استخدام GLP-1s وانخفاض خطر اضطرابات الحمل، موضحة أن الدراسات السابقة ركزت على مرضى السكري، بينما ركز البحث الحالي على من يستخدمون هذه الأدوية لأغراض فقدان الوزن.

الحاجة إلى مزيد من الأدلة

رغم الاهتمام المتزايد باستخدام أدوية GLP-1 في إدارة السمنة، لا توجد حالياً إرشادات واضحة بشأن استخدامها قبل الحمل. وخلص الباحثون إلى أن هذا المجال البحثي لا يزال في بدايته، وأن هناك حاجة ماسة لمزيد من الدراسات الشاملة لفهم الفوائد والمخاطر بشكل أفضل، وتقديم رعاية محسّنة للنساء في مرحلة ما قبل الحمل.

وقد نُشرت الدراسة في مجلة الجمعية الطبية الأمريكية (JAMA)، ما يعكس أهمية النتائج والدعوة لتوسيع نطاق البحث لتشمل فئات سكانية كانت مستبعدة من التجارب السريرية المبكرة.