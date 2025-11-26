A team of researchers warned that stopping the use of weight control medications before pregnancy, despite the recommendation to avoid them during pregnancy, may be associated with an increased risk of health complications for both the mother and the fetus. New data suggests that women who use medications from the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1s) class – such as those prescribed for obesity treatment – may face additional health issues if they stop using them prior to pregnancy.

Dr. Jacqueline Maya, a pediatric endocrinologist at Massachusetts General Hospital and the lead author of the study, stated that current recommendations call for discontinuing these medications during pregnancy, but she emphasized the need for close monitoring of women after stopping them, noting that the potential effects of this discontinuation are not yet fully understood.

Study Background and Methodology

The study was based on a review of data from hundreds of recorded pregnancies in the Massachusetts General Brigham Health system between 2016 and 2025. The sample included approximately 450 women who used GLP-1s in the three years prior to pregnancy or during pregnancy and up to 90 days postpartum.

The results showed that nearly half of the women stopped taking the medication during the first six months of pregnancy, while 34% stopped before pregnancy and 17% after. The average body mass index among them was about 36, which falls into the obesity category.

Study Results

The findings indicated that women who stopped taking GLP-1s before pregnancy were more likely to experience complications such as preterm birth, gestational diabetes, and blood pressure disorders like pregnancy-induced hypertension and preeclampsia. This group also recorded a greater weight gain during pregnancy, averaging 13.7 kilograms compared to 10.5 kilograms in the reference group.

Regarding excessive weight gain during pregnancy, the data showed that 65% of women in the treatment group experienced this issue, compared to only 49% in the other group, reflecting an additional risk to the health of both the mother and the fetus.

Study Limitations and the Importance of Follow-Up

One of the main limitations noted by the researchers was the lack of recorded weights of participants before starting the medication, which may affect the accuracy of the comparison. Maya confirmed that the team intends to include this data in future studies to more accurately determine the effects.

The accompanying comments on the study also pointed to a potential contradiction with previous studies that linked the use of GLP-1s to a reduced risk of pregnancy disorders, explaining that earlier studies focused on diabetic patients, while the current research focused on those using these medications for weight loss purposes.

The Need for More Evidence

Despite the growing interest in the use of GLP-1 medications for obesity management, there are currently no clear guidelines regarding their use before pregnancy. The researchers concluded that this research area is still in its early stages and that there is an urgent need for more comprehensive studies to better understand the benefits and risks, and to provide improved care for women in the pre-pregnancy stage.

The study was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), reflecting the significance of the findings and the call to expand research to include populations that were excluded from early clinical trials.