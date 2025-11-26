The Indian authorities announced yesterday (Tuesday) the suspension of air traffic in the country, the cancellation of several domestic and international flights, and the rerouting of some due to the impact of the volcanic cloud resulting from the eruption of the "Hayley Gobi" volcano in Ethiopia.

Officials at Delhi Airport clarified that most of the canceled flights were at the airport, including departures and arrivals, noting that seven international flights were canceled and ten others were delayed.

For its part, Air India reported via its official account on the "X" platform that at least 11 flights were canceled since yesterday following the issuance of a notice by the Indian aviation authority to avoid routes affected by volcanic ash, explaining that it is working on inspecting the aircraft that flew in the airspace, which may have been affected by the volcanic ash.

The Indian Meteorological Department detected ash at an altitude of about 10 kilometers heading west towards China, estimating that it would exit the airspace later last night. The "Hayley Gobi" volcano, located in northeastern Ethiopia, had awakened from its dormancy for the first time in centuries, releasing thick columns of smoke that reached heights of 14 kilometers in a phenomenon that lasted several hours, affecting several neighboring countries with its volcanic plumes.