أعلنت السلطات الهندية، أمس (الثلاثاء)، عن توقف حركة الملاحة الجوية في البلاد، وإلغاء عدد من الرحلات المحلية والدولية وتغيير مسار بعضها لتأثر الأجواء بالسحابة البركانية الناجمة عن انفجار بركان «هايلي غوبي» في إثيوبيا.
وأوضح مسؤولون بمطار دلهي، أن معظم الرحلات الملغاة كانت في المطار، وشملت رحلات مغادرة وعودة، لافتين إلى أنه جرى إلغاء سبع رحلات دولية، وتأخير عشر أخرى.
بدورها، أفادت شركة «إير إنديا»، عبر حسابها الرسمي على منصة «X»، بأن ما لا يقل عن 11 رحلة جوية أُلغيت منذ أمس عقب إصدار هيئة الطيران الهندية مذكرة لتجنب المسارات المتضررة من الرماد البركاني، موضحة أنها تعمل على تفتيش الطائرات التي حلّقت في المجال الجوي، التي ربما تكون تأثرت بالرماد البركاني.
ورصدت إدارة الأرصاد الهندية الرماد على ارتفاع نحو 10 كيلومترات متجهاً نحو الغرب في اتجاه الصين، مرجحة خروجه من المجال الجوي في وقت لاحق من مساء أمس. وكان البركان «هايلي غوبي» الواقع في شمال شرق إثيوبيا قد استفاق من خموده للمرة الأولى منذ قرون، مطلقاً أعمدة كثيفة من الدخان وصل ارتفاعها إلى 14 كيلومتراً في ظاهرة استمرت ساعات عدة، وتأثرت من سحبه البركانية عدة دول مجاورة.
