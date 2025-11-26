لم تكن ليديا وارد (34 عاماً) من جورجيا، تتوقع أن تتحوّل لحظة عادية داخل منزلها إلى تجربة أربكت حياتها بالكامل. فبينما كانت تمارس يومها كالمعتاد، باغتتها حالة صحية غامضة سلبتها قدرتها على الكلام والقراءة دفعة واحدة. في ثوانٍ، تغيّر كل شيء. لغة تعرفها منذ طفولتها تحوّلت إلى لغز، وصوتها الذي اعتادت التعبير به أصبح عاجزاً عن نقل أبسط الكلمات. تلك اللحظة لم تكن مجرد عارض عابر، بل ناقوس خطر هزّ حياتها وأدخلها سباقاً مع الزمن لفهم ما حدث لجسدها.. ولعقلها.

الأعراض ظهرت بسرعة وبدأت بالدوار، والإرهاق الشديد، وعدم التمكن من قيادة السيارة أو التعرف على المقربين منها وعند دخولها المستشفى، فحص الأطباء حالتها وبيّنوا أن الأعراض تشبه سكتة دماغية، مؤكدين أن المواد الكيميائية في السجائر الإلكترونية قد تتسبب بتعطيل مؤقت لتدفق الدم إلى الدماغ، فضلاً عن التهابات في العين والحبال الصوتية؛ ما يؤدي إلى ضبابية الرؤية وصعوبة في النطق.

بعد الحادثة، قررت ليديا التوقف تماماً عن السجائر الإلكترونية، ودعت الشباب إلى التفكير مليّاً قبل تجربتها، مشددةً على أن الصحة أهم من أي عادة عابرة.