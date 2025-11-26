في عالم يتسابق البشر للتخلّص من نفاياتهم، تظهر ثورة جديدة تقلب المعادلة رأساً على عقب، بعد أن كشفت صحيفة The Guardian عن طفرة زراعية غير مسبوقة تعتمد على يرقات الذبابة الجندية السوداء، تلك الكائنات الصغيرة التي تتغذّى على بقايا الطعام وتحولها إلى بروتين غني وأسمدة طبيعية، في عملية مذهلة تجعل ما هو مُهمل مورداً يدرّ أرباحاً هائلة.

اليوم، يُعاد تدوير ما كان يُحرق أو يُدفن ليصبح منتجات تدخل في صناعة الأعلاف، والأسمدة، وحتى الأغذية.. وربما قريباً في مستضرات التجميل، إذ يؤكّد العلماء أنّ دهون هذه اليرقات تحتوي على خصائص مفيدة للبشرة والشعر.

ومع هذا التحوّل الجذري، يبرز سؤال يثير الفضول والجدل:

هل ستجرؤ على تذوّق «برغر» مصنوع من بروتين الحشرات؟

بين الاندهاش والابتكار، يبدو أنّ مستقبل النفايات لن يشبه الماضي أبداً.. فالعالم يتجه نحو اقتصاد جديد يجعل من القمامة كنزاً، ومن الحشرات صناعة، ومن اليرقات استثماراً يغيّر قواعد اللعبة الغذائية والاقتصادية.