A plane belonging to the international charity organization "Samaritan's Purse" crashed in Unity State, South Sudan, yesterday (Tuesday), resulting in the death of its crew.

Deputy Director of the organization in South Sudan, Bikram Rai, stated that the plane operated by "Nari Air" was transporting two tons of supplies from the capital Juba to people displaced by flooding.

Rai added, "Our team has reached the crash site, and with deep sadness, I confirm that all three crew members have lost their lives."

The plane crashed about 20 kilometers from Leer airstrip in the oil-rich Leer County of Unity State, near the border with Sudan, around 8 a.m. (6:00 GMT).

"Nari Air" states on its website that it operates out of South Sudan and offers a range of services, including chartered cargo and passenger flights.