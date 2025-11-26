تحطمت طائرة تابعة لمنظمة «ساماريتان بيرس» الخيرية الدولية في ولاية الوحدة بجنوب السودان، أمس (الثلاثاء)، ما أسفر عن مصرع طاقمها.
وقال نائب مدير المنظمة في جنوب السودان بيكرام راي إن الطائرة التي تشغلها شركة «ناري إير» كانت تنقل طنين من الإمدادات من العاصمة جوبا إلى أشخاص نزحوا بسبب الفيضانات.
وأضاف راي: «وصل فريقنا إلى موقع الحادث، وببالغ الحزن أؤكد أن أفراد الطاقم الثلاثة لقوا حتفهم».
وتحطمت الطائرة على بعد نحو 20 كيلومتراً من مهبط لير في مقاطعة لير الغنية بالنفط بولاية الوحدة بالقرب من الحدود مع السودان نحو الساعة الثامنة صباحا (6:00 بتوقيت غرينتش).
وتقول شركة «ناري إير» على موقعها الإلكتروني إنها تعمل انطلاقاً من جنوب السودان وتقدم مجموعة من الخدمات، منها رحلات الشحن والركاب المستأجرة.
A plane belonging to the international charity organization "Samaritan's Purse" crashed in Unity State, South Sudan, yesterday (Tuesday), resulting in the death of its crew.
Deputy Director of the organization in South Sudan, Bikram Rai, stated that the plane operated by "Nari Air" was transporting two tons of supplies from the capital Juba to people displaced by flooding.
Rai added, "Our team has reached the crash site, and with deep sadness, I confirm that all three crew members have lost their lives."
The plane crashed about 20 kilometers from Leer airstrip in the oil-rich Leer County of Unity State, near the border with Sudan, around 8 a.m. (6:00 GMT).
"Nari Air" states on its website that it operates out of South Sudan and offers a range of services, including chartered cargo and passenger flights.