تحطمت طائرة تابعة لمنظمة «ساماريتان بيرس» الخيرية الدولية في ولاية الوحدة بجنوب السودان، أمس (الثلاثاء)، ما أسفر عن مصرع طاقمها.

وقال نائب مدير المنظمة في جنوب السودان بيكرام راي إن الطائرة التي تشغلها شركة «ناري إير» كانت تنقل طنين من الإمدادات من العاصمة جوبا إلى أشخاص نزحوا بسبب الفيضانات.

وأضاف راي: «وصل فريقنا إلى موقع الحادث، وببالغ الحزن أؤكد أن أفراد الطاقم الثلاثة لقوا حتفهم».

وتحطمت الطائرة على بعد نحو 20 كيلومتراً من مهبط لير في مقاطعة لير الغنية بالنفط بولاية الوحدة بالقرب من الحدود مع السودان نحو الساعة الثامنة صباحا (6:00 بتوقيت غرينتش).

وتقول شركة «ناري إير» على موقعها الإلكتروني إنها تعمل انطلاقاً من جنوب السودان وتقدم مجموعة من الخدمات، منها رحلات الشحن والركاب المستأجرة.