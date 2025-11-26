جمعية علم النفس الأمريكية تؤكد، أن المرونة النفسية مهارة يمكن تطويرها عبر ممارسة مجموعة من الأساليب المستمرة، مما يساعد على استعادة القدرة على التوازن بعد الصدمات.
قبول الواقع بدلاً من مقاومته
بناء شبكة دعم اجتماعي
تحديد ما يمكن تغييره
اليقظة الذهنية ومراقبة الأفكار
اعتبار التجربة فرصة للنمو
The American Psychological Association confirms that psychological resilience is a skill that can be developed through the practice of a set of ongoing methods, which helps to regain the ability to balance after trauma.
Accepting reality instead of resisting it
Building a social support network
Identifying what can be changed
Mindfulness and monitoring thoughts
Viewing the experience as an opportunity for growth