تشير بيانات بحثية حديثة منشورة في JAMA Network Open، إلى أن الاستخدام الليلي للهواتف الذكية بين 11 ليلاً و1 فجراً، يرتبط بزيادة ملحوظة في الأفكار السلبية والانتحار والتخطيط له في اليوم التالي، وفق تحليل لبيانات 79 بالغاً من ذوي الخطورة العالية، استناداً إلى تقرير علمي حديث.

الدراسة، التي حلّلت 7.5 مليون لقطة شاشة، استخدمت نماذج تعلّم عميق لرصد «كيفية» استخدام الهاتف ليلاً وتصنيفها إلى استخدام نشط أو سلبي، وتبين، أن الانقطاع عن الهاتف لمدة تراوح بين 7 و9 ساعات خلال الليل ارتبط بانخفاض خطر الأفكار الانتحارية، في حين أن الانشغال السلبي بالهاتف - مثل التمرير المستمر - بين 11 مساءً و1 فجراً كان أعلى ارتباطاً بالسلوكيات والانفعالات السلبية في اليوم التالي.

ويُرجع الخبراء هذه العلاقة إلى اضطراب النوم الناتج عن الضوء الأزرق والتنبيه الذهني الذي يقفز في ساعات الليل المتأخرة، إضافةً إلى حالة العزلة التي تتعمّق خلال هذه الفترة، ما يجعل العقل أكثر قابليةً لاستدعاء الأفكار المؤذية وتضخيمها.