Recent research data published in JAMA Network Open indicates that nighttime smartphone use between 11 PM and 1 AM is associated with a significant increase in negative thoughts, suicidal ideation, and planning for suicide the following day, according to an analysis of data from 79 high-risk adults, based on a recent scientific report.

The study, which analyzed 7.5 million screenshots, used deep learning models to monitor "how" the phone is used at night and categorized it into active or passive use. It was found that taking a break from the phone for a duration of 7 to 9 hours during the night was linked to a decreased risk of suicidal thoughts, while passive engagement with the phone—such as continuous scrolling—between 11 PM and 1 AM was more strongly associated with negative behaviors and emotions the following day.

Experts attribute this relationship to sleep disturbances caused by blue light and mental alertness that spikes during late-night hours, in addition to the sense of isolation that deepens during this period, making the mind more susceptible to recalling and amplifying harmful thoughts.