أظهرت نتائج تشريح جثة مايكل جاكسون، الذي توفي في يونيو 2009، عن عمر يقارب 50 عاماً، آثاراً منهكة على جسده، من ندوب وجروح وحقن متعددة، ما يعكس صراعاً طويلاً مع الألم المزمن والأرق والاعتماد المكثّف على الأدوية، وفق صحيفة «ميرور» البريطانية.
وأثبت التقرير، أنّ وزن جاكسون تقريباً كان 55 كيلوغراماً عند وفاته، رقماً يكشف التأثير الكبير لسنوات من الحمية القاسية والعمليات التجميلية. واضطرابات غذائية محتملة. كما عُثر على علامات طعنات وإبر في ذراعيه ووركيه وفخذيه وكتفيه، في دلالة على تكرار الحقن بأدوية ومسكنات ألم، في محاولة مستمرة للسيطرة على الأرق والمعاناة الجسدية المستمرة. ولم يُظهر التشريح أي آثار لحبوب ذائبة في معدته، ما يشير إلى أن الاعتماد على الأدوية غالباً كان عبر الحقن وليس الفم. وأوضح الأطباء، وجود ندبتين خلف أذنيه وندبتين على جانبي أنفه، دلالة على عدد ضخم من العمليات التجميلية التي خضع لها خلال مسيرته.
ويرى الخبراء، أن هذه المعطيات تضع بصمة جديدة على التكهنات التي رافقت جاكسون طوال سنواته الأخيرة، إذ إن مزيج الضعف الجسدي الشديد، والتعاطي المكثّف للأدوية جعلاه عرضة بشكل كبير لجرعة بروبوفول الزائدة، التي تسبّبت في وفاته داخل منزله في لوس أنجليس.
The autopsy results of Michael Jackson, who passed away in June 2009 at the age of nearly 50, revealed debilitating effects on his body, including scars, wounds, and multiple injections, reflecting a long struggle with chronic pain, insomnia, and a heavy reliance on medications, according to the British newspaper "Mirror."
The report confirmed that Jackson's weight was approximately 55 kilograms at the time of his death, a figure that highlights the significant impact of years of strict dieting, cosmetic surgeries, and potential eating disorders. Marks of stab wounds and needles were found on his arms, hips, thighs, and shoulders, indicating repeated injections of medications and painkillers in a continuous attempt to manage insomnia and ongoing physical suffering. The autopsy showed no signs of dissolved pills in his stomach, suggesting that his reliance on drugs was often through injections rather than orally. Doctors noted the presence of two scars behind his ears and two scars on either side of his nose, indicating a vast number of cosmetic procedures he underwent throughout his career.
Experts believe that this information adds a new dimension to the speculations that surrounded Jackson during his final years, as the combination of severe physical weakness and intensive drug use made him highly susceptible to the overdose of propofol that caused his death in his home in Los Angeles.