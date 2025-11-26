The autopsy results of Michael Jackson, who passed away in June 2009 at the age of nearly 50, revealed debilitating effects on his body, including scars, wounds, and multiple injections, reflecting a long struggle with chronic pain, insomnia, and a heavy reliance on medications, according to the British newspaper "Mirror."

The report confirmed that Jackson's weight was approximately 55 kilograms at the time of his death, a figure that highlights the significant impact of years of strict dieting, cosmetic surgeries, and potential eating disorders. Marks of stab wounds and needles were found on his arms, hips, thighs, and shoulders, indicating repeated injections of medications and painkillers in a continuous attempt to manage insomnia and ongoing physical suffering. The autopsy showed no signs of dissolved pills in his stomach, suggesting that his reliance on drugs was often through injections rather than orally. Doctors noted the presence of two scars behind his ears and two scars on either side of his nose, indicating a vast number of cosmetic procedures he underwent throughout his career.

Experts believe that this information adds a new dimension to the speculations that surrounded Jackson during his final years, as the combination of severe physical weakness and intensive drug use made him highly susceptible to the overdose of propofol that caused his death in his home in Los Angeles.