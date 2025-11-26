أظهرت نتائج تشريح جثة مايكل جاكسون، الذي توفي في يونيو 2009، عن عمر يقارب 50 عاماً، آثاراً منهكة على جسده، من ندوب وجروح وحقن متعددة، ما يعكس صراعاً طويلاً مع الألم المزمن والأرق والاعتماد المكثّف على الأدوية، وفق صحيفة «ميرور» البريطانية.

وأثبت التقرير، أنّ وزن جاكسون تقريباً كان 55 كيلوغراماً عند وفاته، رقماً يكشف التأثير الكبير لسنوات من الحمية القاسية والعمليات التجميلية. واضطرابات غذائية محتملة. كما عُثر على علامات طعنات وإبر في ذراعيه ووركيه وفخذيه وكتفيه، في دلالة على تكرار الحقن بأدوية ومسكنات ألم، في محاولة مستمرة للسيطرة على الأرق والمعاناة الجسدية المستمرة. ولم يُظهر التشريح أي آثار لحبوب ذائبة في معدته، ما يشير إلى أن الاعتماد على الأدوية غالباً كان عبر الحقن وليس الفم. وأوضح الأطباء، وجود ندبتين خلف أذنيه وندبتين على جانبي أنفه، دلالة على عدد ضخم من العمليات التجميلية التي خضع لها خلال مسيرته.

ويرى الخبراء، أن هذه المعطيات تضع بصمة جديدة على التكهنات التي رافقت جاكسون طوال سنواته الأخيرة، إذ إن مزيج الضعف الجسدي الشديد، والتعاطي المكثّف للأدوية جعلاه عرضة بشكل كبير لجرعة بروبوفول الزائدة، التي تسبّبت في وفاته داخل منزله في لوس أنجليس.