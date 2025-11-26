كشف تقرير صحي، وفقاً لـ «دايلي ميل»، أن حكة الجلد وفروة الرأس ليست مجرد أذية سطحية، بل قد تكون مؤشّراً لأسباب صحية عدة منها الجفاف، أو ردود الفعل التحسسية، أو حتى اضطرابات داخلية كأمراض الكبد أو الغدة الدرقية. ويعدّ الجفاف من أبرز المسبّبات، خصوصاً لدى كبار السن الذين يعانون انخفاضاً في إنتاج الزيوت الطبيعية بالبشرة، مما يجعلهم أكثر عرضة للحكة المستمرة. كذلك، فإن استخدام منتجات تجميل غير مناسبة أو تحتوي مواد مهيّجة يؤدي إلى التهاب الجلد التماسي، ولا سيّما عند الأطفال أو من يعانون حساسيّة مسبقة. علاوة على ذلك، تشير المصادر إلى أن استمرار الحكة لأكثر من أسبوعين أو ظهور أعراض مصاحِبة مثل الطفح الجلدي أو فقدان الشعر يستوجب مراجعة طبيب مختص.

من جانب الوقاية والعلاج المنزلي، ينصح التقرير باستخدام الماء الفاتر للاستحمام وتجنّب الماء الساخن، وارتداء ملابس قطنية فضفاضة، إلى جانب الابتعاد عن الصابون والمعطّرات القويّة. كما يُشجّع على غسل اليدين بانتظام، وتجنّب الحكّ المفرط للجلد الذي يزيد التهيّج. ويتطلّب الأمر الإشارة إلى أن العلاج الفعلي يعتمد على تحديد السبب الكامن، وقد يشمل شامبو طبياً، كريمات مضادة للفطريات أو العلاج الغذائي والإقلاع عن مسبّبات التهيّج.