كشف تقرير صحي، وفقاً لـ «دايلي ميل»، أن حكة الجلد وفروة الرأس ليست مجرد أذية سطحية، بل قد تكون مؤشّراً لأسباب صحية عدة منها الجفاف، أو ردود الفعل التحسسية، أو حتى اضطرابات داخلية كأمراض الكبد أو الغدة الدرقية. ويعدّ الجفاف من أبرز المسبّبات، خصوصاً لدى كبار السن الذين يعانون انخفاضاً في إنتاج الزيوت الطبيعية بالبشرة، مما يجعلهم أكثر عرضة للحكة المستمرة. كذلك، فإن استخدام منتجات تجميل غير مناسبة أو تحتوي مواد مهيّجة يؤدي إلى التهاب الجلد التماسي، ولا سيّما عند الأطفال أو من يعانون حساسيّة مسبقة. علاوة على ذلك، تشير المصادر إلى أن استمرار الحكة لأكثر من أسبوعين أو ظهور أعراض مصاحِبة مثل الطفح الجلدي أو فقدان الشعر يستوجب مراجعة طبيب مختص.
من جانب الوقاية والعلاج المنزلي، ينصح التقرير باستخدام الماء الفاتر للاستحمام وتجنّب الماء الساخن، وارتداء ملابس قطنية فضفاضة، إلى جانب الابتعاد عن الصابون والمعطّرات القويّة. كما يُشجّع على غسل اليدين بانتظام، وتجنّب الحكّ المفرط للجلد الذي يزيد التهيّج. ويتطلّب الأمر الإشارة إلى أن العلاج الفعلي يعتمد على تحديد السبب الكامن، وقد يشمل شامبو طبياً، كريمات مضادة للفطريات أو العلاج الغذائي والإقلاع عن مسبّبات التهيّج.
A health report, according to the "Daily Mail," revealed that itching of the skin and scalp is not just a superficial issue, but may indicate several health reasons including dryness, allergic reactions, or even internal disorders such as liver or thyroid diseases. Dryness is one of the main causes, especially in the elderly who experience a decrease in the production of natural oils in the skin, making them more susceptible to persistent itching. Additionally, using unsuitable cosmetic products or those containing irritating substances can lead to contact dermatitis, particularly in children or those with pre-existing sensitivities. Furthermore, sources indicate that if itching persists for more than two weeks or if accompanying symptoms such as rashes or hair loss appear, it is necessary to consult a specialist doctor.
In terms of prevention and home treatment, the report recommends using lukewarm water for bathing and avoiding hot water, wearing loose cotton clothing, and steering clear of strong soaps and fragrances. It also encourages regular hand washing and avoiding excessive scratching of the skin, which increases irritation. It is important to note that effective treatment depends on identifying the underlying cause and may include medicated shampoos, antifungal creams, or dietary therapy and eliminating irritants.