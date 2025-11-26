A health report, according to the "Daily Mail," revealed that itching of the skin and scalp is not just a superficial issue, but may indicate several health reasons including dryness, allergic reactions, or even internal disorders such as liver or thyroid diseases. Dryness is one of the main causes, especially in the elderly who experience a decrease in the production of natural oils in the skin, making them more susceptible to persistent itching. Additionally, using unsuitable cosmetic products or those containing irritating substances can lead to contact dermatitis, particularly in children or those with pre-existing sensitivities. Furthermore, sources indicate that if itching persists for more than two weeks or if accompanying symptoms such as rashes or hair loss appear, it is necessary to consult a specialist doctor.

In terms of prevention and home treatment, the report recommends using lukewarm water for bathing and avoiding hot water, wearing loose cotton clothing, and steering clear of strong soaps and fragrances. It also encourages regular hand washing and avoiding excessive scratching of the skin, which increases irritation. It is important to note that effective treatment depends on identifying the underlying cause and may include medicated shampoos, antifungal creams, or dietary therapy and eliminating irritants.