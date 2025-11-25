أعلن مكتب الادعاء العام في باريس القبض على 4 أشخاص جدد اليوم (الثلاثاء)، على صلة بسرقة مجوهرات متحف اللوفر التي وقعت في أكتوبر الماضي.

وذكرت ممثلة الادعاء لور بيكو، التي يقود مكتبها التحقيق، أن السلطات احتجزت رجلين وامرأتين في منطقة باريس صباح اليوم. وجاء في البيان الرسمي أن المشتبه بهم هم رجلان (38 و39 عاماً)، وامرأتان (31 و40 عاماً)، وجميعهم من منطقة باريس.

ولم تُسترد القطع المسروقة بعد، وتُقدّر قيمتها الإجمالية بنحو 102 مليون دولار أمريكي. وتضم المجموعة قطعاً أثرية نادرة، من بينها؛

• قلادة من الماس والزمرد أهداها الإمبراطور نابليون لزوجته الإمبراطورة ماري لويز.
• مجوهرات خاصة بالملكتين ماري أميلي وهورتَنس تعود إلى القرن الـ19.
• تاج ملكي مرصّع باللؤلؤ والماس كانت تملكه الإمبراطورة أوجيني، زوجة نابليون الثالث.

ولا تزال التحقيقات جارية لتحديد ملابسات الجريمة واسترجاع الكنوز المسروقة.