أعلن مكتب الادعاء العام في باريس القبض على 4 أشخاص جدد اليوم (الثلاثاء)، على صلة بسرقة مجوهرات متحف اللوفر التي وقعت في أكتوبر الماضي.
وذكرت ممثلة الادعاء لور بيكو، التي يقود مكتبها التحقيق، أن السلطات احتجزت رجلين وامرأتين في منطقة باريس صباح اليوم. وجاء في البيان الرسمي أن المشتبه بهم هم رجلان (38 و39 عاماً)، وامرأتان (31 و40 عاماً)، وجميعهم من منطقة باريس.
ولم تُسترد القطع المسروقة بعد، وتُقدّر قيمتها الإجمالية بنحو 102 مليون دولار أمريكي. وتضم المجموعة قطعاً أثرية نادرة، من بينها؛
• قلادة من الماس والزمرد أهداها الإمبراطور نابليون لزوجته الإمبراطورة ماري لويز.
• مجوهرات خاصة بالملكتين ماري أميلي وهورتَنس تعود إلى القرن الـ19.
• تاج ملكي مرصّع باللؤلؤ والماس كانت تملكه الإمبراطورة أوجيني، زوجة نابليون الثالث.
ولا تزال التحقيقات جارية لتحديد ملابسات الجريمة واسترجاع الكنوز المسروقة.
The Paris Public Prosecutor's Office announced the arrest of 4 new individuals today (Tuesday) in connection with the theft of jewelry from the Louvre Museum that occurred last October.
Prosecutor Laure Pico, who is leading the investigation, stated that authorities detained two men and two women in the Paris area this morning. The official statement indicated that the suspects are two men (38 and 39 years old) and two women (31 and 40 years old), all from the Paris region.
The stolen items have not yet been recovered, and their total value is estimated at around 102 million US dollars. The collection includes rare artifacts, including;
• A diamond and emerald necklace gifted by Emperor Napoleon to his wife, Empress Marie Louise.
• Jewelry belonging to Queens Marie Amélie and Hortense dating back to the 19th century.
• A royal crown adorned with pearls and diamonds that belonged to Empress Eugénie, wife of Napoleon III.
Investigations are still ongoing to determine the circumstances of the crime and recover the stolen treasures.