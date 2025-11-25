The Paris Public Prosecutor's Office announced the arrest of 4 new individuals today (Tuesday) in connection with the theft of jewelry from the Louvre Museum that occurred last October.

Prosecutor Laure Pico, who is leading the investigation, stated that authorities detained two men and two women in the Paris area this morning. The official statement indicated that the suspects are two men (38 and 39 years old) and two women (31 and 40 years old), all from the Paris region.

The stolen items have not yet been recovered, and their total value is estimated at around 102 million US dollars. The collection includes rare artifacts, including;

• A diamond and emerald necklace gifted by Emperor Napoleon to his wife, Empress Marie Louise.

• Jewelry belonging to Queens Marie Amélie and Hortense dating back to the 19th century.

• A royal crown adorned with pearls and diamonds that belonged to Empress Eugénie, wife of Napoleon III.

Investigations are still ongoing to determine the circumstances of the crime and recover the stolen treasures.