قطعة برّاقة السعر وجميلة المظهر تُشحن عبر منصة متجر إلكتروني عالمي شهير، لا يقيم وزناً لأي اعتبارات صحية للبشرية ولا لمقومات الاستدامة؛ فما تظنه صيداً رابحاً قد يكون — وفق تقارير دولية — قنبلة سرطانية بطيئة تفتك بحياتك وحياة أحب الناس إليك.
تراكمات من الاتهامات الخطيرة لمتاجر شهيرة، تبيع منتجات بأسعار مغرية وفي المتناول، مثل «شي إن» وغيرها، في أن ما تصدّره للعالم لا يشكّل خطأ فردياً هنا أو هناك، بل نمط إنتاجٍ تجاري يتعامل مع جسد المستهلك كأداة لا كإنسان، يُباع بثمن زهيد ويُختبَر على الجلد والطفولة والنمو.
فبينما تطلق الشركة تصريحات تحمل ردوداً باردة حول ما يحدث، تُغطّي المخاطر تحت جمل جاهزة مثل «نراقب، ونأخذ سلامة المنتج على محمل الجد وسنقلل نسب الخطر»، يُباع الجسد البشري بثمنٍ رخيص، ويُشترى الخطر بثمن أبخل؛ مقابل خصمٍ مغرٍ قد تخسر ما لا يمكن تعويضه: صحتك.
تقرير صادر حديثاً عن منظمة Greenpeace في ألمانيا كشف، أن 18 من أصل 56 قطعة ملابس تم تحليلها من منتجات SHEIN مثلاً، احتوت على مواد كيميائية خطرة تتجاوز الحدود الأوروبية، مثل الفثالات (ملدنات) ومركبات PFAS، وهي مواد مقاومة للماء والبقع تُعد ملوّثات دائمة وترتبط بالسرطان، واضطرابات الإنجاب والنمو، وضعف الجهاز المناعي لدى الأطفال.
وهذه ليست المرة الأولى التي تُوجَّه فيها الاتهامات إلى الشركات من هذا النوع؛ ففي 2022، كان هناك تحذير مماثل بخصوص وجود مواد سامة في منتجات شي إن، ما يشير إلى استمرارية الخطر وعدم معالجته جذرياً. وفي مايو 2024، أدرجها الاتحاد الأوروبي ضمن قائمة الشركات الرقمية الكبرى التي يجب أن تخضع لقواعد سلامة أكثر صرامة لحماية المستهلكين، خصوصاً القاصرين.
وفي أزمة أخرى أكثر حدّة، أعلنت سابقاً حكومة سيول في كوريا الجنوبية، أنها وجدت في جولة تفتيشية أن زوج أحذية أطفال يحتوي على 428 ضعف المستوى المسموح به من الفثالات، وأن نحو نصف المنتجات المفحوصة من الملابس والأحذية والأقلام تحتوي على مواد سامة.
ورغم ضخامة الأرقام وخطورتها، جاء تعليق الشركة — وفق ما نقلته وكالة فرانس برس — قبل عام بارداً ومقتضباً: ستقوم بإزالة المنتجات التي «يُرصد» احتواؤها على مواد خطرة كإجراء احترازي.
وهنا يبرز السؤال الأكبر:
هل تتحرك الشركات فعلاً بدافع حماية المستهلك؟ أم بدافع الحدّ الأدنى من الامتثال حتى لا تتوقف المكائن؟
ما يتسرب إلى المنازل ليس مجرد ملابس، بل مواد تدخل الجسم عبر الجلد والرئة والفم — خاصة لدى الأطفال — وتصل آثارها إلى البيئة والأنهار والتربة والسلسلة الغذائية.
فهل يمكن تسمية هذا «تجارة»؟ أم أننا أمام تسويق مُعولم للخطر؟
ما كشفته التقارير عن منتجات SHEIN، يجب ألا يُترك في إطار «تحقيقات عابرة»، بل يتحوّل إلى ملف رقابة محلي ودولي دائم.
فالأرباح التي تُحَقّق على حساب صحة الطفل والمستهلك — أياً كان بلده — هي جريمة اقتصادية وصحية عابرة للحدود.
A shiny, attractive piece at a low price is shipped via a well-known global e-commerce platform that pays no heed to any health considerations for humanity or sustainability; what you think is a winning catch may, according to international reports, be a slow cancer bomb that destroys your life and the lives of your loved ones.
Accumulations of serious accusations against famous stores that sell products at enticing and affordable prices, such as "Shein" and others, indicate that what they export to the world does not represent an individual mistake here or there, but rather a commercial production pattern that treats the consumer's body as a tool, not as a human being, sold cheaply and tested on skin, childhood, and growth.
While the company issues cold responses regarding what is happening, covering the risks with ready-made phrases like "We monitor, take product safety seriously, and will reduce risk levels," the human body is sold at a low price, and danger is purchased at an even cheaper cost; in exchange for an enticing discount, you may lose what cannot be compensated: your health.
A recent report from Greenpeace in Germany revealed that 18 out of 56 clothing items analyzed from SHEIN products, for example, contained hazardous chemicals exceeding European limits, such as phthalates (plasticizers) and PFAS compounds, which are water- and stain-resistant materials considered persistent pollutants linked to cancer, reproductive and developmental disorders, and weakened immune systems in children.
This is not the first time accusations have been directed at such companies; in 2022, there was a similar warning regarding the presence of toxic substances in Shein products, indicating the continuity of the danger and its failure to be addressed fundamentally. In May 2024, the European Union included it on the list of major digital companies that must adhere to stricter safety regulations to protect consumers, especially minors.
In another more severe crisis, the South Korean government previously announced that during an inspection, it found a pair of children's shoes containing 428 times the allowable level of phthalates, and that about half of the inspected products from clothing, shoes, and pens contained toxic materials.
Despite the magnitude and seriousness of the figures, the company's comment — according to what was reported by AFP — a year ago was cold and brief: it would remove products that are "detected" to contain hazardous materials as a precautionary measure.
Here arises the bigger question:
Do companies actually act out of a desire to protect consumers? Or out of the bare minimum compliance to keep the machines running?
What seeps into homes is not just clothing, but materials that enter the body through the skin, lungs, and mouth — especially in children — and their effects reach the environment, rivers, soil, and the food chain.
Can this be called "trade"? Or are we facing a global marketing of danger?
What the reports revealed about SHEIN products should not be left as "transitory investigations," but should turn into a permanent local and international monitoring file.
The profits made at the expense of the health of children and consumers — regardless of their country — are a transnational economic and health crime.