قطعة برّاقة السعر وجميلة المظهر تُشحن عبر منصة متجر إلكتروني عالمي شهير، لا يقيم وزناً لأي اعتبارات صحية للبشرية ولا لمقومات الاستدامة؛ فما تظنه صيداً رابحاً قد يكون — وفق تقارير دولية — قنبلة سرطانية بطيئة تفتك بحياتك وحياة أحب الناس إليك.

تراكمات من الاتهامات الخطيرة لمتاجر شهيرة، تبيع منتجات بأسعار مغرية وفي المتناول، مثل «شي إن» وغيرها، في أن ما تصدّره للعالم لا يشكّل خطأ فردياً هنا أو هناك، بل نمط إنتاجٍ تجاري يتعامل مع جسد المستهلك كأداة لا كإنسان، يُباع بثمن زهيد ويُختبَر على الجلد والطفولة والنمو.

فبينما تطلق الشركة تصريحات تحمل ردوداً باردة حول ما يحدث، تُغطّي المخاطر تحت جمل جاهزة مثل «نراقب، ونأخذ سلامة المنتج على محمل الجد وسنقلل نسب الخطر»، يُباع الجسد البشري بثمنٍ رخيص، ويُشترى الخطر بثمن أبخل؛ مقابل خصمٍ مغرٍ قد تخسر ما لا يمكن تعويضه: صحتك.

تقرير صادر حديثاً عن منظمة Greenpeace في ألمانيا كشف، أن 18 من أصل 56 قطعة ملابس تم تحليلها من منتجات SHEIN مثلاً، احتوت على مواد كيميائية خطرة تتجاوز الحدود الأوروبية، مثل الفثالات (ملدنات) ومركبات PFAS، وهي مواد مقاومة للماء والبقع تُعد ملوّثات دائمة وترتبط بالسرطان، واضطرابات الإنجاب والنمو، وضعف الجهاز المناعي لدى الأطفال.

وهذه ليست المرة الأولى التي تُوجَّه فيها الاتهامات إلى الشركات من هذا النوع؛ ففي 2022، كان هناك تحذير مماثل بخصوص وجود مواد سامة في منتجات شي إن، ما يشير إلى استمرارية الخطر وعدم معالجته جذرياً. وفي مايو 2024، أدرجها الاتحاد الأوروبي ضمن قائمة الشركات الرقمية الكبرى التي يجب أن تخضع لقواعد سلامة أكثر صرامة لحماية المستهلكين، خصوصاً القاصرين.

وفي أزمة أخرى أكثر حدّة، أعلنت سابقاً حكومة سيول في كوريا الجنوبية، أنها وجدت في جولة تفتيشية أن زوج أحذية أطفال يحتوي على 428 ضعف المستوى المسموح به من الفثالات، وأن نحو نصف المنتجات المفحوصة من الملابس والأحذية والأقلام تحتوي على مواد سامة.

ورغم ضخامة الأرقام وخطورتها، جاء تعليق الشركة — وفق ما نقلته وكالة فرانس برس — قبل عام بارداً ومقتضباً: ستقوم بإزالة المنتجات التي «يُرصد» احتواؤها على مواد خطرة كإجراء احترازي.

وهنا يبرز السؤال الأكبر:

هل تتحرك الشركات فعلاً بدافع حماية المستهلك؟ أم بدافع الحدّ الأدنى من الامتثال حتى لا تتوقف المكائن؟

ما يتسرب إلى المنازل ليس مجرد ملابس، بل مواد تدخل الجسم عبر الجلد والرئة والفم — خاصة لدى الأطفال — وتصل آثارها إلى البيئة والأنهار والتربة والسلسلة الغذائية.

فهل يمكن تسمية هذا «تجارة»؟ أم أننا أمام تسويق مُعولم للخطر؟

ما كشفته التقارير عن منتجات SHEIN، يجب ألا يُترك في إطار «تحقيقات عابرة»، بل يتحوّل إلى ملف رقابة محلي ودولي دائم.

فالأرباح التي تُحَقّق على حساب صحة الطفل والمستهلك — أياً كان بلده — هي جريمة اقتصادية وصحية عابرة للحدود.