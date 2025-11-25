In a world flooded with dietary supplements and "miracle" pills, nutrition expert Aisha Parveen, a nutrition consultant at Kinder Hospital for Women and Fertility, confirms that the simplest and quickest healthy solution is right outside your door: just a 10-minute walk after each meal, especially lunch.

Aisha Parveen states according to the website "only myhealth": "Even a quick 10-minute walk after eating immediately lowers blood sugar levels; because the muscles pull glucose from the blood to convert it into energy, confirming that this effect occurs instantly, and it is much faster than most supplements and powders sold to regulate sugar."

She emphasized that a short walk also prevents the well-known slump after lunch, as the sharp rise and then drop in blood sugar is the main reason for drowsiness, bloating, and lethargy around 3 PM.

She pointed out that with just ten minutes of walking, the sugar curve flattens, digestion improves, and circulation is activated, making you feel as if your internal system has received a "soft reboot."

She noted that the intense craving for sweets and fried foods after lunch will automatically decrease, and walking regulates the hunger hormone (ghrelin), increases the feeling of fullness, and limits appetite caused by stress, all without the need for a chemical appetite suppressant.

In terms of mood, walking surpasses most magnesium and vitamin B blends; it increases oxygen in the brain, releases endorphins, lowers cortisol, and with sun exposure, naturally boosts serotonin production.

Finally, these repeated ten minutes after meals increase the daily energy expenditure (NEAT), resulting in an additional 30 minutes of burning calories daily without feeling like you are engaging in intense exercise, which supports weight loss and reduces belly fat over time.

Aisha Parveen concludes: "If you have to choose one healthy habit before the end of 2025, make it a 10-minute walk after every meal."