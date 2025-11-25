في عالم يغرق بالمكملات الغذائية وحبوب «المعجزات»، تؤكد خبيرة التغذية أيشة پروين، استشارية التغذية بمستشفى كيندر للنساء والخصوبة، أن أبسط وأسرع حل صحي موجود خارج بابك مباشرة، فقط مجرد المشي 10 دقائق بعد كل وجبة، وخاصة الغداء.
وتقول أيشة پروين بحسب موقع «only myhealth»: «حتى المشي السريع لـ10 دقائق فقط بعد الأكل يخفض مستوى السكر في الدم بشكل فوري؛ لأن العضلات تسحب الغلوكوز من الدم لتحويله إلى طاقة، مؤكدة أن هذا التأثير يحدث على الفور، وهو أسرع بكثير من معظم المكملات والمساحيق التي تُباع لضبط السكر».
وأكدت أن المشي القصير يمنع أيضاً الانهيار الشهير بعد الغداء، فالارتفاع الحاد ثم الهبوط في سكر الدم هو السبب الرئيسي للنعاس والانتفاخ والخمول عند الساعة الثالثة عصراً.
وأشارت إلى أنه بعشر دقائق مشي فقط، يُسطَّح منحنى السكر، يتحسن الهضم، وتنشط الدورة الدموية، فتشعر وكأن جهازك الداخلي تلقى «إعادة تشغيل ناعمة».
ولفتت إلى أن الرغبة الشديدة في الحلويات والمقليات بعد الغداء، ستنخفض تلقائياً، كما أن المشي ينظم هرمون الجوع (الغريلين)، يزيد الإحساس بالشبع، ويحد من الشهية الناتجة عن التوتر، وكل ذلك دون الحاجة إلى كابح شهية كيميائي.
ومن ناحية المزاج، يتفوق المشي على معظم خلطات المغنيسيوم وفيتامين B؛ لأنه يرفع الأكسجين في الدماغ، يفرز الإندورفين، يخفض الكورتيزول، ومع التعرض للشمس يزيد إفراز السيروتونين بشكل طبيعي.
وأخيراً، هذه الدقائق العشر المتكررة بعد الوجبات ترفع معدل الحرق اليومي (NEAT)، فتصبح 30 دقيقة حرق إضافي يومياً دون أن تشعر أنك تمارس رياضة عنيفة، مما يدعم خسارة الوزن ويقلل دهون البطن مع الوقت.
وتختم أيشة پروين: «إذا كان عليكِ اختيار عادة صحية واحدة قبل نهاية 2025، فاجعليها المشي 10 دقائق بعد كل وجبة.
In a world flooded with dietary supplements and "miracle" pills, nutrition expert Aisha Parveen, a nutrition consultant at Kinder Hospital for Women and Fertility, confirms that the simplest and quickest healthy solution is right outside your door: just a 10-minute walk after each meal, especially lunch.
Aisha Parveen states according to the website "only myhealth": "Even a quick 10-minute walk after eating immediately lowers blood sugar levels; because the muscles pull glucose from the blood to convert it into energy, confirming that this effect occurs instantly, and it is much faster than most supplements and powders sold to regulate sugar."
She emphasized that a short walk also prevents the well-known slump after lunch, as the sharp rise and then drop in blood sugar is the main reason for drowsiness, bloating, and lethargy around 3 PM.
She pointed out that with just ten minutes of walking, the sugar curve flattens, digestion improves, and circulation is activated, making you feel as if your internal system has received a "soft reboot."
She noted that the intense craving for sweets and fried foods after lunch will automatically decrease, and walking regulates the hunger hormone (ghrelin), increases the feeling of fullness, and limits appetite caused by stress, all without the need for a chemical appetite suppressant.
In terms of mood, walking surpasses most magnesium and vitamin B blends; it increases oxygen in the brain, releases endorphins, lowers cortisol, and with sun exposure, naturally boosts serotonin production.
Finally, these repeated ten minutes after meals increase the daily energy expenditure (NEAT), resulting in an additional 30 minutes of burning calories daily without feeling like you are engaging in intense exercise, which supports weight loss and reduces belly fat over time.
Aisha Parveen concludes: "If you have to choose one healthy habit before the end of 2025, make it a 10-minute walk after every meal."