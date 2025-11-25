في عالم يغرق بالمكملات الغذائية وحبوب «المعجزات»، تؤكد خبيرة التغذية أيشة پروين، استشارية التغذية بمستشفى كيندر للنساء والخصوبة، أن أبسط وأسرع حل صحي موجود خارج بابك مباشرة، فقط مجرد المشي 10 دقائق بعد كل وجبة، وخاصة الغداء.

وتقول أيشة پروين بحسب موقع «only myhealth»: «حتى المشي السريع لـ10 دقائق فقط بعد الأكل يخفض مستوى السكر في الدم بشكل فوري؛ لأن العضلات تسحب الغلوكوز من الدم لتحويله إلى طاقة، مؤكدة أن هذا التأثير يحدث على الفور، وهو أسرع بكثير من معظم المكملات والمساحيق التي تُباع لضبط السكر».

وأكدت أن المشي القصير يمنع أيضاً الانهيار الشهير بعد الغداء، فالارتفاع الحاد ثم الهبوط في سكر الدم هو السبب الرئيسي للنعاس والانتفاخ والخمول عند الساعة الثالثة عصراً.

وأشارت إلى أنه بعشر دقائق مشي فقط، يُسطَّح منحنى السكر، يتحسن الهضم، وتنشط الدورة الدموية، فتشعر وكأن جهازك الداخلي تلقى «إعادة تشغيل ناعمة».

ولفتت إلى أن الرغبة الشديدة في الحلويات والمقليات بعد الغداء، ستنخفض تلقائياً، كما أن المشي ينظم هرمون الجوع (الغريلين)، يزيد الإحساس بالشبع، ويحد من الشهية الناتجة عن التوتر، وكل ذلك دون الحاجة إلى كابح شهية كيميائي.

ومن ناحية المزاج، يتفوق المشي على معظم خلطات المغنيسيوم وفيتامين B؛ لأنه يرفع الأكسجين في الدماغ، يفرز الإندورفين، يخفض الكورتيزول، ومع التعرض للشمس يزيد إفراز السيروتونين بشكل طبيعي.

وأخيراً، هذه الدقائق العشر المتكررة بعد الوجبات ترفع معدل الحرق اليومي (NEAT)، فتصبح 30 دقيقة حرق إضافي يومياً دون أن تشعر أنك تمارس رياضة عنيفة، مما يدعم خسارة الوزن ويقلل دهون البطن مع الوقت.

وتختم أيشة پروين: «إذا كان عليكِ اختيار عادة صحية واحدة قبل نهاية 2025، فاجعليها المشي 10 دقائق بعد كل وجبة.