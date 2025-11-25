شهد شمال شرق إثيوبيا حدثاً جيولوجياً نادراً مع ثوران بركان «هايلي غوبي»، الذي يقع في إقليم عفر، وذلك للمرة الأولى منذ نحو 12 ألف عام، بحسب ما أفاد به برنامج علم البراكين العالمي التابع لمؤسسة سميثسونيان.

ويقع البركان في منطقة وادي الصدع، التي تُعرف بنشاطها الجيولوجي الكثيف نتيجة تصادم الصفائح التكتونية. وتبعد هذه المنطقة حوالى 800 كيلومتر عن العاصمة الإثيوبية أديس أبابا، بالقرب من الحدود مع إريتريا.

ويشير البرنامج المتخصص برصد النشاط البركاني عالمياً إلى أن هذا البركان لم يسجل أي نشاط خلال العصر الهولوسيني، وهي الحقبة التي بدأت في نهاية العصر الجليدي الأخير منذ حوالى 12 ألف عام. ويُعد هذا الثوران أول تسجيل علمي لنشاط بركاني في هايلي غوبي خلال تلك الفترة الطويلة من السكون.

وفي تأكيد علمي إضافي، أوضح أستاذ علم البراكين في جامعة ميشيغن، سايمن كارن، عبر منصة علمية متخصصة، أن البركان لم يشهد أي ثوران منذ العصر الهولوسيني، ما يجعل هذا الحدث الجيولوجي موضع اهتمام عالمي لدى الباحثين في علوم الأرض.

ويُعد وادي الصدع أحد أبرز المناطق النشطة تكتونياً في القارة الأفريقية، وغالباً ما يشهد تغيرات جيولوجية كبيرة قد تنجم عنها انشقاقات في القشرة الأرضية أو نشاط بركاني متقطع. ومن المتوقع أن يثير ثوران هايلي غوبي مزيداً من الأبحاث لمراقبة تأثيرات هذا الحدث على النطاقين المحلي والإقليمي.