The northeastern region of Ethiopia witnessed a rare geological event with the eruption of the "Hayley Gobi" volcano, located in the Afar region, for the first time in about 12,000 years, according to the Global Volcanism Program of the Smithsonian Institution.

The volcano is situated in the rift valley area, known for its intense geological activity due to tectonic plate collisions. This area is approximately 800 kilometers from the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, near the border with Eritrea.

The program specialized in monitoring volcanic activity globally indicates that this volcano has not recorded any activity during the Holocene epoch, which began at the end of the last Ice Age about 12,000 years ago. This eruption marks the first scientific record of volcanic activity in Hayley Gobi during that long period of dormancy.

In an additional scientific confirmation, Simon Karn, a professor of volcanology at the University of Michigan, stated through a specialized scientific platform that the volcano has not experienced any eruptions since the Holocene epoch, making this geological event of global interest to researchers in Earth sciences.

The rift valley is one of the most tectonically active regions on the African continent and often experiences significant geological changes that may result in fissures in the Earth's crust or intermittent volcanic activity. The eruption of Hayley Gobi is expected to stimulate further research to monitor the impacts of this event on both local and regional scales.