حذّر المحاضر في كلية الطب بجامعة التعليم الروسية الدكتور ألكسندر كاليوجني، من أن تجلط الدم لا يحدث بشكل مفاجئ كما يعتقد البعض، بل غالباً ما يكون نتيجة تراكمية لعادات حياتية سيئة تضعف الأوعية الدموية وتزيد من ميل الجسم للتخثر.

وأوضح الدكتور أن تلف جدار الأوعية الدموية يعد من أبرز العوامل التي تسهّل تكوّن الجلطات، إذ يؤدي هذا التلف إلى تنشيط عوامل التخثر الطبيعية في الجسم. كما أن تباطؤ تدفق الدم يمثل خطراً إضافيّاً، لا سيما عند الجلوس لفترات طويلة أو في حال الإصابة بدوالي الأوردة، وهو ما يوفّر بيئة مثالية لتجمّع الدم وتكوّن الجلطات، خصوصاً لدى كبار السن أو من لديهم أمراض مزمنة.

وأشار إلى أن بعض العوامل الأخرى ترفع من قدرة الدم على التخثر، ومن أبرزها التدخين، الذي يُعد المسبب الأول، إذ إن السموم الناتجة عن دخان التبغ تؤدي إلى التهابات دقيقة مزمنة في الأوعية، وتحفّز الصفائح الدموية، مما يجعل الدم أكثر لزوجة. وأضاف أن زيادة الوزن ونمط الحياة الخامل من العوامل التي تسهم بشكل كبير في زيادة احتمالات التجلط، إلى جانب الجفاف، الذي يؤدي إلى انخفاض نسبة البلازما وارتفاع تركيز خلايا الدم، ما يعزز من لزوجته ويزيد خطر التخثر.

ونبّه الدكتور كاليوجني أيضاً إلى ضرورة الحذر من الاستخدام العشوائي لبعض الأدوية والمكملات، مثل موانع الحمل الهرمونية أو بعض الهرمونات المنشطة، خصوصاً عند من يعانون السمنة أو المدخنين، مشدداً على أهمية استشارة الطبيب قبل تناول أي من هذه المواد، لتجنّب آثارها الجانبية على الجهاز الدوري.

وأكد في ختام حديثه أن الوقاية من تجلط الدم تبدأ بتغيير نمط الحياة اليومي، من خلال الحركة المنتظمة، الإقلاع عن التدخين، الحفاظ على الترطيب الجيد، ومراقبة الوزن والتغذية الصحية، إلى جانب الالتزام الطبي في حال وجود عوامل خطر معروفة.