كشفت دراسة أجراها فريق من الباحثين في جامعتي ميلانو وبافيا الإيطاليتين دوراً محتملاً للتوت البري في دعم صحة العظام وزيادة كثافتها المعدنية، ما يسلط الضوء على إمكانيته مكملاً غذائيّاً مفيداً في الوقاية من هشاشة العظام.

19 دراسة علمية

نُشرت نتائج هذه المراجعة في مجلة Nutrients، إذ قام الباحثون بتحليل 19 دراسة علمية شملت تجارب مخبرية وسريرية على نماذج حيوانية وخلايا بشرية. وتوصلت المراجعة إلى أن الاستهلاك المنتظم لمركبات الأنثوسيانين - وهي مركبات نباتية طبيعية تعطي التوت لونه الأزرق أو الأرجواني - يسهم في زيادة كثافة المعادن في العظام ويقوي بنيتها.

تحسين امتصاص العناصر وتقليل تلف الأنسجة

وأظهرت التجارب السريرية أن تناول التوت البري، إلى جانب أنواع أخرى من التوت مثل العنب البري والمشمش الأسود، قد يُحسن بشكل طفيف قدرة الجسم على امتصاص المغذيات ويزيد كثافة العظام، كما تبيّن أن مستخلصات التوت البري تساعد في تثبيط نشاط الخلايا الهادمة للعظام، وتحفيز الخلايا المسؤولة عن بنائها، إضافة إلى حماية أنسجة العظام من التلف الناتج عن الالتهاب والإجهاد التأكسدي.

نتائج واعدة لكن محدودة

رغم هذه المؤشرات الإيجابية، يشير الباحثون إلى أن الأدلة السريرية لا تزال غير كافية، إذ إن معظم الدراسات كانت محدودة بعدد مشاركين صغير وفترة متابعة قصيرة. كما لم يُثبت حتى الآن بشكل قاطع أن التوت البري يقلل من خطر الكسور.

التوت البري مكمل داعم.. لا علاجاً

بناء على هذه النتائج، يرى الباحثون أن التوت البري يمكن اعتباره إضافة غذائية محتملة في إطار الوقاية من أمراض العظام، لكنه لا يُعد بديلاً عن العلاج الطبي المعتمد، ولا يمكن الاعتماد عليه بمفرده لتقوية العظام أو علاج هشاشتها.