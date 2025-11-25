A study conducted by a team of researchers at the Italian universities of Milan and Pavia revealed a potential role for blueberries in supporting bone health and increasing mineral density, highlighting their potential as a beneficial dietary supplement in the prevention of osteoporosis.

19 Scientific Studies

The results of this review were published in the journal Nutrients, where the researchers analyzed 19 scientific studies that included laboratory and clinical trials on animal models and human cells. The review concluded that regular consumption of anthocyanin compounds - the natural plant compounds that give blueberries their blue or purple color - contributes to increased mineral density in bones and strengthens their structure.

Improving Nutrient Absorption and Reducing Tissue Damage

Clinical trials showed that consuming blueberries, along with other types of berries such as blueberries and black apricots, may slightly improve the body's ability to absorb nutrients and increase bone density. It was also found that blueberry extracts help inhibit the activity of bone-resorbing cells and stimulate the cells responsible for bone formation, in addition to protecting bone tissues from damage caused by inflammation and oxidative stress.

Promising but Limited Results

Despite these positive indicators, the researchers point out that clinical evidence is still insufficient, as most studies were limited by a small number of participants and a short follow-up period. It has also not yet been conclusively proven that blueberries reduce the risk of fractures.

Blueberries as a Supportive Supplement... Not a Treatment

Based on these results, the researchers believe that blueberries can be considered a potential dietary addition in the prevention of bone diseases, but they are not a substitute for established medical treatment and cannot be relied upon alone to strengthen bones or treat osteoporosis.