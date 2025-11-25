كشفت دراسة أجراها فريق من الباحثين في جامعتي ميلانو وبافيا الإيطاليتين دوراً محتملاً للتوت البري في دعم صحة العظام وزيادة كثافتها المعدنية، ما يسلط الضوء على إمكانيته مكملاً غذائيّاً مفيداً في الوقاية من هشاشة العظام.
19 دراسة علمية
نُشرت نتائج هذه المراجعة في مجلة Nutrients، إذ قام الباحثون بتحليل 19 دراسة علمية شملت تجارب مخبرية وسريرية على نماذج حيوانية وخلايا بشرية. وتوصلت المراجعة إلى أن الاستهلاك المنتظم لمركبات الأنثوسيانين - وهي مركبات نباتية طبيعية تعطي التوت لونه الأزرق أو الأرجواني - يسهم في زيادة كثافة المعادن في العظام ويقوي بنيتها.
تحسين امتصاص العناصر وتقليل تلف الأنسجة
وأظهرت التجارب السريرية أن تناول التوت البري، إلى جانب أنواع أخرى من التوت مثل العنب البري والمشمش الأسود، قد يُحسن بشكل طفيف قدرة الجسم على امتصاص المغذيات ويزيد كثافة العظام، كما تبيّن أن مستخلصات التوت البري تساعد في تثبيط نشاط الخلايا الهادمة للعظام، وتحفيز الخلايا المسؤولة عن بنائها، إضافة إلى حماية أنسجة العظام من التلف الناتج عن الالتهاب والإجهاد التأكسدي.
نتائج واعدة لكن محدودة
رغم هذه المؤشرات الإيجابية، يشير الباحثون إلى أن الأدلة السريرية لا تزال غير كافية، إذ إن معظم الدراسات كانت محدودة بعدد مشاركين صغير وفترة متابعة قصيرة. كما لم يُثبت حتى الآن بشكل قاطع أن التوت البري يقلل من خطر الكسور.
التوت البري مكمل داعم.. لا علاجاً
بناء على هذه النتائج، يرى الباحثون أن التوت البري يمكن اعتباره إضافة غذائية محتملة في إطار الوقاية من أمراض العظام، لكنه لا يُعد بديلاً عن العلاج الطبي المعتمد، ولا يمكن الاعتماد عليه بمفرده لتقوية العظام أو علاج هشاشتها.
A study conducted by a team of researchers at the Italian universities of Milan and Pavia revealed a potential role for blueberries in supporting bone health and increasing mineral density, highlighting their potential as a beneficial dietary supplement in the prevention of osteoporosis.
19 Scientific Studies
The results of this review were published in the journal Nutrients, where the researchers analyzed 19 scientific studies that included laboratory and clinical trials on animal models and human cells. The review concluded that regular consumption of anthocyanin compounds - the natural plant compounds that give blueberries their blue or purple color - contributes to increased mineral density in bones and strengthens their structure.
Improving Nutrient Absorption and Reducing Tissue Damage
Clinical trials showed that consuming blueberries, along with other types of berries such as blueberries and black apricots, may slightly improve the body's ability to absorb nutrients and increase bone density. It was also found that blueberry extracts help inhibit the activity of bone-resorbing cells and stimulate the cells responsible for bone formation, in addition to protecting bone tissues from damage caused by inflammation and oxidative stress.
Promising but Limited Results
Despite these positive indicators, the researchers point out that clinical evidence is still insufficient, as most studies were limited by a small number of participants and a short follow-up period. It has also not yet been conclusively proven that blueberries reduce the risk of fractures.
Blueberries as a Supportive Supplement... Not a Treatment
Based on these results, the researchers believe that blueberries can be considered a potential dietary addition in the prevention of bone diseases, but they are not a substitute for established medical treatment and cannot be relied upon alone to strengthen bones or treat osteoporosis.