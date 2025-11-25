كشفت دراسة حديثة من جامعة ولاية بنسلفانيا أن العادات اليومية التي يكتسبها الأطفال خلال الأشهر الأولى من حياتهم يمكن أن تترك أثراً طويل الأمد على صحتهم، وتزيد من احتمال إصابتهم بالسمنة، والسكري، وأمراض القلب في المستقبل. وقد شملت الدراسة 150 أماً وأطفالهن الرضع عند عمر شهرين و6 أشهر، واعتمدت على استبيانات تناولت أنماط النوم، والتغذية، ووقت اللعب، وشهية الرضع.
عادات غذائية مبكرة تمهّد لزيادة الوزن
أظهرت النتائج أن بعض أنماط التغذية المبكرة قد ترتبط بزيادة مؤشر كتلة الجسم عند الرضع في عمر 6 أشهر، خصوصاً لدى الأطفال الذين استخدمت معهم زجاجات رضاعة كبيرة الحجم أو تم إرضاعهم ليلاً بشكل مفرط، كما لوحظ أن بعض الأمهات كنّ يعتقدن بأن أطفالهن جائعون أكثر مما هم عليه في الواقع، ما يدفعهن لتقديم كميات زائدة من الغذاء دون حاجة بيولوجية حقيقية.
توقيت النوم وجودته ضمن عوامل الخطورة
من ناحية أخرى، كشفت الدراسة أن العادات المتعلقة بالنوم مثل تأخير وقت وضع الطفل في السرير إلى ما بعد الثامنة مساءً، أو استيقاظه المتكرر لأكثر من مرتين في الليل، تؤثر سلباً على تطور الوزن. كما أن وضع الطفل في السرير وهو نائم تماماً، بدلاً من تركه ينام تدريجياً وهو في حالة نعاس، قد يؤثر على أنماط النوم الصحية. وبيّنت الدراسة أيضاً أن نوم الطفل في غرفة يعمل فيها التلفاز يرتبط بسوء جودة النوم، ما قد يؤثر في آلية الأيض وتنظيم الشهية.
اللعب والنشاط البدني في الطفولة المبكرة
الجانب الحركي لم يكن أقل أهمية، إذ لاحظ الباحثون أن الأطفال الذين لديهم مؤشر كتلة جسم أعلى كانوا أكثر عرضة لوجود آباء يستخدمون الهواتف أو يشاهدون التلفاز أثناء وقت اللعب. كما أن وقت اللعب النشط على البطن – الضروري لتقوية عضلات الجزء العلوي من الجسم – كان محدوداً في حالات كثيرة، وهو ما قد يضعف النمو البدني الطبيعي للطفل خلال هذه المرحلة الحساسة.
تحذير من استمرار السمنة وتداعياتها الصحية
وأوضحت المعدّة الرئيسية للدراسة، طالبة الدكتوراه ينغينغ ما من مركز أبحاث صحة الطفل، أن أنماط السلوك في سن الشهرين قد تشكّل أساساً لمسار النمو بأكمله. فزيادة الوزن المبكرة تؤدي إلى بطء في الأيض، وزيادة في الشهية، وهو ما يجعل فقدان الوزن في المراحل اللاحقة أكثر صعوبة. وترتبط هذه الحالات بزيادة احتمالات الإصابة بأمراض القلب ومرض السكري من النوع الثاني.
الطفولة المبكرة.. نافذة لصحة طويلة الأمد
خلصت الدراسة إلى أن السنوات الأولى من عمر الطفل تشكّل فترة حاسمة تحدد خلالها قدرة الجسم على تحويل الطعام إلى طاقة. وفي حال حدوث تباطؤ في الأيض مبكراً، فإن الجسم يصبح أكثر ميلاً لتخزين الدهون، مما يزيد خطر الإصابة بالسمنة والأمراض المزمنة لاحقاً. لذلك، فإن بناء عادات غذائية ونمط نوم سليم ونشاط بدني منتظم منذ الشهور الأولى يعد أساساً لصحة مستدامة وطويلة الأمد.
A recent study from Pennsylvania State University revealed that the daily habits acquired by children during the first months of their lives can have a long-lasting impact on their health, increasing the likelihood of obesity, diabetes, and heart diseases in the future. The study included 150 mothers and their infants at the ages of two months and six months, and relied on questionnaires that addressed sleep patterns, nutrition, playtime, and the infants' appetites.
It is noted that most participants were in their mid-twenties, and about 70% of them were white, while the majority of families had an income of less than $25,000 per year.
Early Dietary Habits Paving the Way for Weight Gain
The results showed that certain early feeding patterns may be associated with an increase in body mass index in infants at six months of age, particularly among children who were given large feeding bottles or were excessively breastfed at night. It was also observed that some mothers believed their children were hungrier than they actually were, leading them to provide excessive amounts of food without a real biological need.
Timing and Quality of Sleep as Risk Factors
On the other hand, the study revealed that sleep-related habits, such as delaying the time to put the child to bed past 8 PM or the child waking up more than twice at night, negatively affect weight development. Additionally, putting the child to bed while they are completely asleep, instead of allowing them to fall asleep gradually while drowsy, may impact healthy sleep patterns. The study also indicated that a child sleeping in a room where the television is on is associated with poor sleep quality, which may affect metabolism and appetite regulation.
Play and Physical Activity in Early Childhood
The physical aspect was no less important, as researchers noted that children with a higher body mass index were more likely to have parents who used phones or watched television during playtime. Moreover, active tummy time—essential for strengthening the upper body muscles—was often limited, which could hinder the child's natural physical growth during this sensitive stage.
Warning About the Continuation of Obesity and Its Health Implications
The lead author of the study, PhD student Yingying Ma from the Child Health Research Center, explained that behavioral patterns at the age of two months may form the foundation for the entire growth trajectory. Early weight gain leads to a slower metabolism and increased appetite, making weight loss in later stages more difficult. These conditions are associated with an increased likelihood of heart disease and type 2 diabetes.
Early Childhood: A Window for Long-Term Health
The study concluded that the early years of a child's life constitute a critical period that determines the body's ability to convert food into energy. If there is a slowdown in metabolism early on, the body becomes more prone to storing fat, increasing the risk of obesity and chronic diseases later on. Therefore, establishing healthy dietary habits, proper sleep patterns, and regular physical activity from the first months is essential for sustainable and long-term health.