كشفت دراسة حديثة من جامعة ولاية بنسلفانيا أن العادات اليومية التي يكتسبها الأطفال خلال الأشهر الأولى من حياتهم يمكن أن تترك أثراً طويل الأمد على صحتهم، وتزيد من احتمال إصابتهم بالسمنة، والسكري، وأمراض القلب في المستقبل. وقد شملت الدراسة 150 أماً وأطفالهن الرضع عند عمر شهرين و6 أشهر، واعتمدت على استبيانات تناولت أنماط النوم، والتغذية، ووقت اللعب، وشهية الرضع.

عادات غذائية مبكرة تمهّد لزيادة الوزن

أظهرت النتائج أن بعض أنماط التغذية المبكرة قد ترتبط بزيادة مؤشر كتلة الجسم عند الرضع في عمر 6 أشهر، خصوصاً لدى الأطفال الذين استخدمت معهم زجاجات رضاعة كبيرة الحجم أو تم إرضاعهم ليلاً بشكل مفرط، كما لوحظ أن بعض الأمهات كنّ يعتقدن بأن أطفالهن جائعون أكثر مما هم عليه في الواقع، ما يدفعهن لتقديم كميات زائدة من الغذاء دون حاجة بيولوجية حقيقية.

توقيت النوم وجودته ضمن عوامل الخطورة

من ناحية أخرى، كشفت الدراسة أن العادات المتعلقة بالنوم مثل تأخير وقت وضع الطفل في السرير إلى ما بعد الثامنة مساءً، أو استيقاظه المتكرر لأكثر من مرتين في الليل، تؤثر سلباً على تطور الوزن. كما أن وضع الطفل في السرير وهو نائم تماماً، بدلاً من تركه ينام تدريجياً وهو في حالة نعاس، قد يؤثر على أنماط النوم الصحية. وبيّنت الدراسة أيضاً أن نوم الطفل في غرفة يعمل فيها التلفاز يرتبط بسوء جودة النوم، ما قد يؤثر في آلية الأيض وتنظيم الشهية.

اللعب والنشاط البدني في الطفولة المبكرة

الجانب الحركي لم يكن أقل أهمية، إذ لاحظ الباحثون أن الأطفال الذين لديهم مؤشر كتلة جسم أعلى كانوا أكثر عرضة لوجود آباء يستخدمون الهواتف أو يشاهدون التلفاز أثناء وقت اللعب. كما أن وقت اللعب النشط على البطن – الضروري لتقوية عضلات الجزء العلوي من الجسم – كان محدوداً في حالات كثيرة، وهو ما قد يضعف النمو البدني الطبيعي للطفل خلال هذه المرحلة الحساسة.

تحذير من استمرار السمنة وتداعياتها الصحية

وأوضحت المعدّة الرئيسية للدراسة، طالبة الدكتوراه ينغينغ ما من مركز أبحاث صحة الطفل، أن أنماط السلوك في سن الشهرين قد تشكّل أساساً لمسار النمو بأكمله. فزيادة الوزن المبكرة تؤدي إلى بطء في الأيض، وزيادة في الشهية، وهو ما يجعل فقدان الوزن في المراحل اللاحقة أكثر صعوبة. وترتبط هذه الحالات بزيادة احتمالات الإصابة بأمراض القلب ومرض السكري من النوع الثاني.

الطفولة المبكرة.. نافذة لصحة طويلة الأمد

خلصت الدراسة إلى أن السنوات الأولى من عمر الطفل تشكّل فترة حاسمة تحدد خلالها قدرة الجسم على تحويل الطعام إلى طاقة. وفي حال حدوث تباطؤ في الأيض مبكراً، فإن الجسم يصبح أكثر ميلاً لتخزين الدهون، مما يزيد خطر الإصابة بالسمنة والأمراض المزمنة لاحقاً. لذلك، فإن بناء عادات غذائية ونمط نوم سليم ونشاط بدني منتظم منذ الشهور الأولى يعد أساساً لصحة مستدامة وطويلة الأمد.