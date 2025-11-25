The oldest man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh strangled a woman to death after claiming she was pressuring him to marry her. What added to the mystery of the scene was that the body was found unidentified near a main road in the Chandba area, prompting the police to launch a wide investigation to unravel the crime that shook the region.

After that, the police formed ten teams to identify the woman and track down the suspect before he was arrested and justified his actions during the investigation by saying he could not bear her repeated insistence on asking him to marry her.