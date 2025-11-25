أقدم رجل في ولاية أوتار براديش الهندية على خنق امرأة حتى الموت، بعد أن زعم أنها كانت تضغط عليه للزواج. وما زاد المشهد غموضًا أن الجثة عُثر عليها مجهولة الهوية قرب أحد الطرق الرئيسية في منطقة تشاندبا، لتبدأ الشرطة تحقيقًا واسعًا لفك لغز الجريمة التي هزّت المنطقة.

وبعد ذلك، شكلت الشرطة عشر فرق لتحديد هوية المرأة وتعقب المتهم قبل أن تقبض عليه ويبرر فعلته خلال التحقيق بأنه لم يستطع تحمل إلحاحها المتكرر بطلبها الزواج منه.