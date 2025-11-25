The Customs Investigation and Research Department, in coordination with Kuwait Airport Customs, managed to thwart an attempt to smuggle a quantity of narcotic hashish, which was hidden inside the intestines of a passenger arriving from Heathrow Airport in London.

The General Administration of Customs stated in a press release that the details of the seizure stem from receiving information indicating that a European passenger was attempting to bring narcotic substances into the country by concealing them inside his body. Immediately, he was placed under surveillance and monitored from the moment he arrived at the customs hall.

It was noted that after apprehending the suspect, 312 grams of narcotic hashish were found in his possession, before he was transferred to Farwaniya Hospital to extract the remaining smuggled substances from his body. After medical procedures, it became clear that the total quantity he attempted to smuggle amounted to 412 grams of hashish.