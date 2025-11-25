تمكنت إدارة البحث والتحري الجمركي بالتنسيق مع جمارك مطار الكويت من إحباط محاولة تهريب كمية من مادة الحشيش المخدّرة، كانت مخبّأة داخل أحشاء مسافر قادم من مطار هيثرو في لندن.

وأضافت الإدارة العامة للجمارك في بيان لها أن تفاصيل الضبطية تعود إلى ورود معلومات تفيد بأن مسافراً أوروبياً، يحاول إدخال مواد مخدرة إلى البلاد عبر إخفائها داخل أحشائه، وعلى الفور تم وضعه تحت المراقبة ورصده منذ لحظة وصوله إلى صالة الجمارك.

وأشارت إلى أنه وبعد ضبط المتهم عُثر بحوزته على 312 غراماً من مادة الحشيش المخدّرة، قبل أن يتم تحويله إلى مستشفى الفروانية لاستخراج ما تبقّى من المواد المهربة داخل جسمه. وبعد الإجراءات الطبية اتضح أن إجمالي الكمية التي حاول تهريبها بلغ 412 غراماً من مادة الحشيش.