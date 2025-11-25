في فصل جديد من النزاعات العائلية التي تصل أروقة القضاء، حسمت محكمة أبوظبي للأسرة والدعاوى المدنية والإدارية خلافاً بين أمّ وطليقة ابنها، بعدما طالبت الأولى باسترداد ثمن سيارة وفواتير هاتف تكفّل بها ابنها أثناء الزواج. المحكمة رفضت الدعوى، مؤكدة أن تلك النفقات قُدمت على سبيل المودة خلال العلاقة الزوجية ولا تُعد التزاماً تجب المطالبة به بعد الطلاق.

وأشارت المحكمة إلى خلوّ أوراق الدعوى مما يثبت أن ما تطالب به المدعية كان على سبيل الدَّين.

وتعود تفاصيل الدعوى إلى قيام امرأة - بصفتها وصية على ابنها - برفع دعوى قضائية ضد زوجته السابقة، طالبت فيها بإلزامها بأن تؤدي لابنها 117 ألفاً و600 درهم، قيمة القرض البنكي الذي تم من خلاله شراء مركبة لها، ومبلغ 8435 درهماً قيمة فواتير هاتفها، ليكون إجمالي المطالبة 126 ألفاً و35 درهماً، مع إلزامها بالفوائد القانونية وبالرسوم والمصروفات وأتعاب المحاماة، واحتياطياً ندب خبرة فنية. وأفادت المدعية بتعيينها وصية على ابنها، بموجب حكم قضائي، بسبب حالته الصحية التي أفقدته الأهلية القانونية لإدارة شؤونه والتصرف في أمواله، لافتة إلى أنه خلال فترة الرابطة الزوجية بين ابنها والمدعى عليها، نشأت في ذمة الأخيرة التزامات مالية لصالح ابنها، إذ قام عن طريق الاتفاق وبناء على طلب مباشر منها بتحمّل تلك الالتزامات على سبيل الدَّين القابل للاسترداد عند أول طلب منه، فتحصل على قرض بنكي لشراء سيارة لها، سجلها باسمها، ولا تزال السيارة مرهونة ضماناً للدَّين البنكي، وتابعت أن المدعى عليها التزمت بإعادة قيمتها أو نقل ملكيتها لمصلحته، إضافة إلى سداده عدداً من الفواتير الهاتفية التي استخدمتها، مضيفة أن المدعى عليها امتنعت عن سداد الالتزامات المترصدة في ذمتها.

بدورها، قدمت المدعى عليها مذكرة التمست فيها عدم قبول الدعوى، ورفضها لعدم الصحة والثبوت، وإلزام المدعية بالرسوم والمصروفات وأتعاب المحاماة.

من جانبها، بينت المحكمة في حيثيات حكمها أن الثابت من أوراق الدعوى ومستنداتها أنها جاءت خالية مما يفيد بحدوث واقعة الاتفاق الذي تدعيه المدعية بين ابنها المحجور عليه والمدعى عليها، إذ جاءت أقوال المدعية في ذلك مرسلة ولم تدعمها بدليل معتبر قانوناً، دون أن يغير من ذلك ما قدمته المدعية من فواتير ومن شهادة صادرة عن البنك بمديونية ابنها المحجور عليه، ذلك أنها لا تثبت ما تدعيه من أن ما تطالب المدعى عليها به كان على سبيل الدَّين، لاسيما أن المدعى عليها أنكرت الواقعة موضوع الدعوى، وقررت في معرض جوابها أن السيارة كان قد وهبها لها زوجها (ابن المدعية)، قبل الحجر عليه وأثناء قيام علاقة الزوجية وبسببها، وسجلها باسمها.

ورفضت المحكمة طلب المدعية ندب خبرة فنية، مشيرة إلى أن الطلب لا جدوى تُرجى من ورائه، فضلاً عن أن المدعية لم تُقدّم تقريراً استشارياً ليتحقق ما تبتغي منه طلبها بندب خبرة كي تستأنس به المحكمة، وبهذا يكون طلبها قائماً على غير سند.

وحكمت المحكمة برفض الدعوى بحالتها، وألزمت المدعية بالرسوم والمصروفات.