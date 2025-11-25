In a new chapter of family disputes reaching the courts, the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil and Administrative Claims Court resolved a disagreement between a mother and her son's ex-wife, after the former demanded the return of the price of a car and phone bills that her son had covered during the marriage. The court rejected the claim, affirming that these expenses were provided out of goodwill during the marital relationship and do not constitute an obligation that can be claimed after divorce.

The court noted that the case files lacked any evidence proving that what the plaintiff was demanding was a debt.

The details of the case date back to a woman - acting as a guardian for her son - filing a lawsuit against his ex-wife, in which she demanded that she be obligated to pay her son 117,600 dirhams, the value of a bank loan through which a vehicle was purchased for her, and an amount of 8,435 dirhams for her phone bills, making the total claim 126,035 dirhams, along with legal interest, fees, expenses, and attorney's fees, and in the alternative, appointing a technical expert. The plaintiff stated that she was appointed as her son's guardian by a court ruling due to his health condition, which rendered him legally incapable of managing his affairs and handling his finances. She pointed out that during the marital relationship between her son and the defendant, financial obligations arose on the part of the latter in favor of her son, as he, through an agreement and at her direct request, undertook those obligations as a recoverable debt upon his first request. He obtained a bank loan to buy a car for her, registered in her name, and the car is still mortgaged as collateral for the bank debt. She continued that the defendant committed to either returning its value or transferring ownership to his benefit, in addition to paying a number of phone bills that she used, adding that the defendant refused to pay the obligations owed by her.

For her part, the defendant submitted a memorandum requesting the dismissal of the lawsuit, rejecting it for lack of validity and proof, and obliging the plaintiff to pay the fees and expenses and attorney's fees.

In turn, the court clarified in the grounds of its ruling that it was established from the case files and documents that they were devoid of any evidence supporting the occurrence of the agreement claimed by the plaintiff between her son, who is under guardianship, and the defendant. The plaintiff's statements in this regard were vague and were not supported by legally acceptable evidence, and this was not changed by the invoices and a certificate issued by the bank regarding her son's indebtedness, as they do not prove her claim that what she is demanding from the defendant was a debt, especially since the defendant denied the facts of the case and stated in her response that the car had been gifted to her by her husband (the plaintiff's son) before he was placed under guardianship and during their marital relationship, and it was registered in her name.

The court rejected the plaintiff's request to appoint a technical expert, indicating that the request was futile, especially since the plaintiff did not submit a consulting report to substantiate her request for the appointment of an expert for the court's consideration, thus her request was based on no legal grounds.

The court ruled to reject the case in its current state and obliged the plaintiff to pay the fees and expenses.