حصدت الشابة الأفريقية جيسيكا إل. مارتينيز رقماً قياسيّاً عالميّاً في موسوعة غينيس لأكبر شعر أفرو طبيعي لامرأة على قيد الحياة، بعد أن بلغ طول شعرها 11.42 بوصة وعرضه 12.2 بوصة ومحيطه أكثر من 6 أقدام.

وتقول مارتينيز، البالغة 29 عاماً، في تصريح لمجلة People، إن هذا الإنجاز يمثل بالنسبة لها أكثر من مجرد لقب عالمي، فهو رسالة بأن «الاختلاف والجمال الطبيعي يستحقان الاحتفاء دائماً»، مؤكدة أن الشعر الطبيعي «ليس موضة عابرة بل أسلوب حياة كامل». وتعمل مارتينيز محامية في مجال العدالة ومديرة تنفيذية لشركة Somebody's Auntie، وتصف علاقتها بشعرها بأنها «صداقة طويلة الأمد»، مرّت بسنوات من التحديات قبل أن تجد سلامها الداخلي وتتقبل طبيعة شعرها.

وتوضح أنها كانت لسنوات تقارن شعرها بمن حولها محاولةً الاندماج، لكنها تقول: «عندما توقفت عن محاولة التكيّف، شعرت بحرية لم أكن أعلم أنني أحتاجها». وتضيف أن التخلص من نظرة الآخرين وتعليقاتهم كان نقطة تحول في رحلتها نحو المصالحة مع ذاتها ومعايير الجمال.

وحصلت مارتينيز على اللقب من صاحبة الرقم السابق إيفين دوغاس، التي التقتها أخيراً ووصفت اللقاء بأنه «لحظة مميزة ومُلهمة»، مشيدة بدوغاس التي «مهدت الطريق لجيل جديد من النساء للاحتفاء بالشعر الأفرو الطبيعي».

وتأمل مارتينيز أن يلهم فوزها باللقب فتيات ونساء أخريات لتقبّل شعورهن الطبيعية، مضيفة: «أتمنى أن يشعر أحدهم بأن بإمكانه الحلم أكبر.. تماماً مثل شعري».

وتشدد على الصبر واللطف في التعامل مع الشعر الطبيعي، وعدم مقارنته بشعر الآخرين. وفي رسالة للفتيات الصغيرات اللواتي يعانين من انعدام الثقة بشعرهن، تقول: «أنتِ كافية.. جميلة بشكلك الذي خُلقتِ به. لا تخفي تجاعيدكِ عن العالم»، وفق تعبيرها.