حصدت الشابة الأفريقية جيسيكا إل. مارتينيز رقماً قياسيّاً عالميّاً في موسوعة غينيس لأكبر شعر أفرو طبيعي لامرأة على قيد الحياة، بعد أن بلغ طول شعرها 11.42 بوصة وعرضه 12.2 بوصة ومحيطه أكثر من 6 أقدام.
وتقول مارتينيز، البالغة 29 عاماً، في تصريح لمجلة People، إن هذا الإنجاز يمثل بالنسبة لها أكثر من مجرد لقب عالمي، فهو رسالة بأن «الاختلاف والجمال الطبيعي يستحقان الاحتفاء دائماً»، مؤكدة أن الشعر الطبيعي «ليس موضة عابرة بل أسلوب حياة كامل». وتعمل مارتينيز محامية في مجال العدالة ومديرة تنفيذية لشركة Somebody's Auntie، وتصف علاقتها بشعرها بأنها «صداقة طويلة الأمد»، مرّت بسنوات من التحديات قبل أن تجد سلامها الداخلي وتتقبل طبيعة شعرها.
وتوضح أنها كانت لسنوات تقارن شعرها بمن حولها محاولةً الاندماج، لكنها تقول: «عندما توقفت عن محاولة التكيّف، شعرت بحرية لم أكن أعلم أنني أحتاجها». وتضيف أن التخلص من نظرة الآخرين وتعليقاتهم كان نقطة تحول في رحلتها نحو المصالحة مع ذاتها ومعايير الجمال.
وحصلت مارتينيز على اللقب من صاحبة الرقم السابق إيفين دوغاس، التي التقتها أخيراً ووصفت اللقاء بأنه «لحظة مميزة ومُلهمة»، مشيدة بدوغاس التي «مهدت الطريق لجيل جديد من النساء للاحتفاء بالشعر الأفرو الطبيعي».
وتأمل مارتينيز أن يلهم فوزها باللقب فتيات ونساء أخريات لتقبّل شعورهن الطبيعية، مضيفة: «أتمنى أن يشعر أحدهم بأن بإمكانه الحلم أكبر.. تماماً مثل شعري».
وتشدد على الصبر واللطف في التعامل مع الشعر الطبيعي، وعدم مقارنته بشعر الآخرين. وفي رسالة للفتيات الصغيرات اللواتي يعانين من انعدام الثقة بشعرهن، تقول: «أنتِ كافية.. جميلة بشكلك الذي خُلقتِ به. لا تخفي تجاعيدكِ عن العالم»، وفق تعبيرها.
African young woman Jessica L. Martinez has set a world record in the Guinness World Records for the largest natural afro hair of a living woman, with her hair measuring 11.42 inches in length, 12.2 inches in width, and a circumference of over 6 feet.
Martinez, 29, stated in an interview with People magazine that this achievement represents more than just a world title for her; it is a message that “diversity and natural beauty deserve to be celebrated always,” emphasizing that natural hair “is not a passing trend but a complete lifestyle.” Martinez works as a justice attorney and is the executive director of Somebody's Auntie, describing her relationship with her hair as a “long-term friendship,” having gone through years of challenges before finding her inner peace and accepting the nature of her hair.
She explains that for years she compared her hair to those around her in an attempt to fit in, but she says, “When I stopped trying to conform, I felt a freedom I didn’t know I needed.” She adds that letting go of others' perceptions and comments was a turning point in her journey toward reconciling with herself and beauty standards.
Martinez received the title from the previous record holder, Even Dougas, whom she recently met and described the encounter as “a special and inspiring moment,” praising Dougas for “paving the way for a new generation of women to celebrate natural afro hair.”
Martinez hopes that her win will inspire other girls and women to embrace their natural hair, adding, “I hope someone feels they can dream bigger... just like my hair.”
She emphasizes the importance of patience and kindness in dealing with natural hair, and not comparing it to others' hair. In a message to young girls who struggle with confidence about their hair, she says, “You are enough... beautiful in the way you were created. Don’t hide your curls from the world,” as she puts it.