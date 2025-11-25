African young woman Jessica L. Martinez has set a world record in the Guinness World Records for the largest natural afro hair of a living woman, with her hair measuring 11.42 inches in length, 12.2 inches in width, and a circumference of over 6 feet.

Martinez, 29, stated in an interview with People magazine that this achievement represents more than just a world title for her; it is a message that “diversity and natural beauty deserve to be celebrated always,” emphasizing that natural hair “is not a passing trend but a complete lifestyle.” Martinez works as a justice attorney and is the executive director of Somebody's Auntie, describing her relationship with her hair as a “long-term friendship,” having gone through years of challenges before finding her inner peace and accepting the nature of her hair.

She explains that for years she compared her hair to those around her in an attempt to fit in, but she says, “When I stopped trying to conform, I felt a freedom I didn’t know I needed.” She adds that letting go of others' perceptions and comments was a turning point in her journey toward reconciling with herself and beauty standards.

Martinez received the title from the previous record holder, Even Dougas, whom she recently met and described the encounter as “a special and inspiring moment,” praising Dougas for “paving the way for a new generation of women to celebrate natural afro hair.”

Martinez hopes that her win will inspire other girls and women to embrace their natural hair, adding, “I hope someone feels they can dream bigger... just like my hair.”

She emphasizes the importance of patience and kindness in dealing with natural hair, and not comparing it to others' hair. In a message to young girls who struggle with confidence about their hair, she says, “You are enough... beautiful in the way you were created. Don’t hide your curls from the world,” as she puts it.