في واقعة صدمت الشارع الياباني وأربكت سكان طوكيو في عطلة وطنية هادئة، اندفعت سيارة مسروقة نحو ممر للمشاة لتدهس عدداً من المارة، في حادث مأساوي أسفر عن مقتل رجل ثمانيني كان يعبر الطريق.

ووفقاً لإفادة الشرطة اليابانية، فإن رجلاً كان يقود سيارة مسروقة صدم أمس (الإثنين) 11 شخصاً في العاصمة طوكيو، ما أدى إلى وفاة رجل في الثمانينات كان يسير على ممر مخصص للمشاة. ووفق التقارير الأولية، انحرفت السيارة التي ثبت لاحقاً أنها مسروقة إلى مسار المشاة، واصطدمت بعدد من المارة.

ولم يقدّم المتحدث باسم شرطة طوكيو، الذي أدلى بتصريحاته دون الكشف عن هويته وفق القواعد المتبعة، تفاصيل حول حالات المصابين الآخرين.
وأشارت وسائل إعلام محلية إلى أن امرأة أُصيبت بجروح خطيرة، فيما ذكرت تقارير سابقة أن إجمالي عدد الضحايا وصل إلى 12 شخصاً.

وأعلنت الشرطة توقيف السائق، البالغ من العمر 37 عاماً، للاشتباه بسرقة السيارة من موقف تابع لإحدى الشركات، وذلك بعد فراره من موقع الحادث. ولم يصدر عن السلطات إعلان فوري بشأن توجيه اتهامات إضافية، مثل التسبب بالحادث أو الهروب.

كما أفادت تقارير إعلامية أن السيارة محل الحادث كانت مستخدمة لدى أحد معارض السيارات، غير أن الشرطة امتنعت عن التعليق على تلك المعلومات.
ولم تتوافر تفاصيل أخرى على الفور، فيما تزامن الحادث مع عطلة وطنية في اليابان.