In an incident that shocked the Japanese public and confused the residents of Tokyo during a quiet national holiday, a stolen car surged towards a pedestrian walkway, running over several passersby in a tragic accident that resulted in the death of an elderly man crossing the street.

According to the Japanese police report, a man driving a stolen car struck 11 people in the capital, Tokyo, yesterday (Monday), leading to the death of a man in his eighties who was walking on a designated pedestrian path. Preliminary reports indicate that the car, which was later confirmed to be stolen, veered into the pedestrian lane and collided with several pedestrians.

The spokesperson for the Tokyo police, who made statements without revealing his identity as per protocol, did not provide details regarding the conditions of the other injured individuals.

Local media reported that a woman sustained serious injuries, while earlier reports mentioned that the total number of victims reached 12 people.

The police announced the arrest of the 37-year-old driver on suspicion of stealing the car from a company parking lot after he fled the scene of the accident. No immediate announcement was made by the authorities regarding additional charges, such as causing the accident or fleeing.

Media reports also indicated that the car involved in the incident was used by a car dealership; however, the police refrained from commenting on that information.

No further details were immediately available, as the incident coincided with a national holiday in Japan.