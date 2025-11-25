كشفت دراسة فرنسية حديثة أن لقاحات فايروس الورم الحليمي البشري (HPV) تُسهم بفاعلية عالية في خفض معدلات الإصابة بسرطان عنق الرحم، لاسيما عند تلقيها في مراحل عمرية مبكرة. وأكد الباحثون أن النتائج تعزز أهمية التوسع في برامج التطعيم للوقاية من أحد أكثر السرطانات انتشاراً بين النساء.

وأوضحت الدراسة التي أجرتها منظمة «كوكرين»، المتخصصة في مراجعة الأدبيات العلمية ووضع المعايير المرجعية، أن اللقاح يمكن أن يقلل معدل الإصابة بسرطان عنق الرحم بنسبة تصل إلى 80% لدى من تلقّينه قبل سن 16 عاماً.

وتعد فوائد لقاح HPV معروفة عالميّاً، إذ إن الفايروس مسؤول عن العديد من الأمراض المنقولة جنسيّاً، وأبرزها سرطان عنق الرحم. ورغم ذلك، تواجه برامج التطعيم في بعض الدول تردداً بسبب مخاوف من اللقاح.

واستندت الدراسة إلى مراجعتين للأدبيات الحديثة: الأولى ركزت على التجارب السريرية لشركات الأدوية، وأكدت سلامة اللقاح لكنها لم توفر دليلاً قويّاً على فعاليته ضد السرطان؛ بسبب قصر مدة المتابعة.

أما المراجعة الثانية، فجمعت أكثر من 200 دراسة حول تأثير حملات التطعيم، وأثبتت بوضوح أن للقاح دوراً حاسماً في الوقاية من سرطان عنق الرحم، مع قوة تأثير أكبر عند تلقي اللقاح في سن مبكرة قبل التعرض للفايروس عبر النشاط الجنسي.

وأكد الباحثون أن اللقاح آمن على المدى الطويل، وليس مرتبطاً بزيادة خطر الآثار الجانبية أو العقم، ما يعزز أهمية تعزيز حملات التطعيم المبكر للوقاية من السرطان.