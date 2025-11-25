A recent French study revealed that human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines are highly effective in reducing the rates of cervical cancer, especially when received at an early age. Researchers confirmed that the results underscore the importance of expanding vaccination programs to prevent one of the most common cancers among women.

The study conducted by the Cochrane organization, which specializes in reviewing scientific literature and establishing reference standards, indicated that the vaccine can reduce the incidence of cervical cancer by up to 80% among those who received it before the age of 16.

The benefits of the HPV vaccine are globally recognized, as the virus is responsible for many sexually transmitted diseases, most notably cervical cancer. Despite this, vaccination programs in some countries face hesitancy due to concerns about the vaccine.

The study was based on two reviews of recent literature: the first focused on clinical trials from pharmaceutical companies, confirming the vaccine's safety but not providing strong evidence of its efficacy against cancer due to the short follow-up duration.

The second review gathered over 200 studies on the impact of vaccination campaigns and clearly demonstrated that the vaccine plays a crucial role in preventing cervical cancer, with a greater effect when administered at an early age before exposure to the virus through sexual activity.

Researchers confirmed that the vaccine is safe in the long term and is not associated with an increased risk of side effects or infertility, which reinforces the importance of promoting early vaccination campaigns for cancer prevention.