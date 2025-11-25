لم يكن الصحفي والناقد الفني محمد حمود رجب - الشهير بـ«محمد رجب» - مجرد اسم في ذاكرة الصحافة الفنية السعودية، بل كان صوتاً مبكراً للنهضة الإبداعية التي بدأت تتشكل ملامحها منذ ستينيات القرن الماضي. هو أحد الذين كتبوا أولى السطور في صفحات الفن، فوثّق بدايات نجومه، وواكب تحولات الأغنية السعودية، وساهم في رسم معالم صحافة فنية حديثة خرجت من إطار الخبر إلى فضاء النقد والتحليل والتوثيق.

ولد محمد رجب 1353هـ (1934م)، في حارة المظلوم بجدة، في بيئة ساحلية نابضة بثقافة البحر وأسواق التاريخ وروح الفن الشعبي. درس نظامياً حتى المرحلة المتوسطة، قبل أن تجذبه الكلمة إلى الميدان الإعلامي، ويلتحق بعالم الصحافة 1380هـ/1960م، ويبدأ نشر زجلياته في مجلة «الرائد» عبر باب «ابن الشاطئ»، كاشفاً قلماً يمتلك حساً فنياً رشيقاً وقدرة على التقاط نبض الشارع الموسيقي.

من هناك، بدأ مساراً صحفياً لافتاً، فعمل في الصفحة الفنية بصحيفة «قريش» 1383هـ، ثم في 1384هـ، انتقل إلى صحيفة «البلاد»، وشكّل مع زميله الراحل حمدان صدقة، ثنائياً مؤثراً في المشهد الفني. ومع بداية السبعينيات تولّى الإشراف على الصفحة الفنية الأسبوعية في صحيفة «عكاظ» بين عامي 1390 و1395هـ/1970–1975م، ليكون شاهداً على انطلاقة جيل جديد من الأصوات السعودية الصاعدة.

غير أن تأثيره لم يقتصر على الصحافة الورقية؛ فقد كان من رواد الإعلام الفني في الإذاعة والتلفزيون، إذ أعدّ المجلة الفنية الإذاعية لسنوات طويلة عبر البرنامج الثاني «إذاعة جدة»، وأسهم في تقديم مواهب ستصبح لاحقاً أسماء راسخة في الذاكرة السعودية، من خلال برامج اشتهرت مثل «نجوم الغد»، «مسرح الهواة»، و«ساعة مع الفن». وفي هذه المرحلة توثّقت علاقته بالفنان محمد عبده، فكان قريباً من رحلته الفنية، راوياً لمراحلها ومنظّراً لجمالياتها، وناقداً يُجيد قراءة الصعود الكبير لفنان العرب من قلب التجربة.

إلى جانب النقد الفني، كان محمد رجب كاتباً درامياً مسرحياً، صاحب حضور ثقافي متعدد الأبعاد. كتب ما يزيد على 500 حلقة درامية بين سهرات ومسلسلات وتمثيليات أسبوعية، من أشهرها «كلمة عتاب»، «مواقف إنسانية»، «مواقف رمضانية»، و«طوّل بالك». وأثرى الساحة المسرحية بسبع مسرحيات و20 اسكتشاً كوميدياً وغنائياً وشعبياً، ليؤكد أن الفن بالنسبة له مشروع حياة، لا مجرد مهنة.

أما مؤلفاته، فقد حملت قيمة توثيقية بارزة، منها كتاب عن حياة الفنان فوزي محسون، وكتاب «ذكريات ومواقف فنية»، وكتاب حول سيرة الفنان محمود حلواني، واضعاً بذلك لبنات أصيلة في تدوين الذاكرة الفنية السعودية.