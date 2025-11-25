The journalist and art critic Mohammed Hamoud Rajab - known as "Mohammed Rajab" - was not just a name in the memory of Saudi art journalism, but an early voice for the creative renaissance that began to take shape since the 1960s. He was one of those who wrote the first lines in the pages of art, documenting the beginnings of its stars, accompanying the transformations of Saudi song, and contributing to the establishment of a modern art journalism that moved from mere reporting to the realms of critique, analysis, and documentation.

Mohammed Rajab was born in 1353 AH (1934 AD) in the Al-Mazloom neighborhood of Jeddah, in a coastal environment vibrant with the culture of the sea, the markets of history, and the spirit of folk art. He studied formally until the intermediate stage, before being drawn to the word and entering the media field, joining the world of journalism in 1380 AH/1960 AD, and starting to publish his poetry in the magazine "Al-Raed" through the "Ibn Al-Shati" column, revealing a pen that possessed a graceful artistic sensibility and the ability to capture the pulse of the musical street.

From there, he began a remarkable journalistic path, working in the arts section of the newspaper "Quraish" in 1383 AH, and then in 1384 AH, he moved to the newspaper "Al-Bilad," forming an influential duo with his late colleague Hamdan Sadqa in the artistic scene. With the beginning of the 1970s, he took over the supervision of the weekly arts page in the newspaper "Okaz" between 1390 and 1395 AH/1970–1975 AD, witnessing the emergence of a new generation of rising Saudi voices.

However, his influence was not limited to print journalism; he was also a pioneer in artistic media in radio and television, having prepared the artistic magazine radio program for many years through the second program "Jeddah Radio," and contributed to presenting talents that would later become established names in Saudi memory, through famous programs like "Stars of Tomorrow," "Amateur Theater," and "An Hour with Art." During this phase, his relationship with the artist Mohammed Abdu deepened, as he was close to his artistic journey, narrating its stages and theorizing its aesthetics, and critiquing the significant rise of the Artist of the Arabs from the heart of the experience.

In addition to art criticism, Mohammed Rajab was a dramatic playwright, possessing a culturally multifaceted presence. He wrote more than 500 dramatic episodes, including evening shows, series, and weekly plays, the most famous of which are "A Word of Remorse," "Human Situations," "Ramadan Situations," and "Take It Easy." He enriched the theatrical scene with seven plays and 20 comedic, musical, and folk sketches, affirming that art, for him, is a life project, not just a profession.

As for his works, they carried significant documentary value, including a book about the life of the artist Fawzi Mahsoon, a book titled "Memories and Artistic Situations," and a book about the biography of the artist Mahmoud Halwani, thus laying down authentic foundations for documenting Saudi artistic memory.