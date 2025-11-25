لم يكن الصحفي والناقد الفني محمد حمود رجب - الشهير بـ«محمد رجب» - مجرد اسم في ذاكرة الصحافة الفنية السعودية، بل كان صوتاً مبكراً للنهضة الإبداعية التي بدأت تتشكل ملامحها منذ ستينيات القرن الماضي. هو أحد الذين كتبوا أولى السطور في صفحات الفن، فوثّق بدايات نجومه، وواكب تحولات الأغنية السعودية، وساهم في رسم معالم صحافة فنية حديثة خرجت من إطار الخبر إلى فضاء النقد والتحليل والتوثيق.
ولد محمد رجب 1353هـ (1934م)، في حارة المظلوم بجدة، في بيئة ساحلية نابضة بثقافة البحر وأسواق التاريخ وروح الفن الشعبي. درس نظامياً حتى المرحلة المتوسطة، قبل أن تجذبه الكلمة إلى الميدان الإعلامي، ويلتحق بعالم الصحافة 1380هـ/1960م، ويبدأ نشر زجلياته في مجلة «الرائد» عبر باب «ابن الشاطئ»، كاشفاً قلماً يمتلك حساً فنياً رشيقاً وقدرة على التقاط نبض الشارع الموسيقي.
من هناك، بدأ مساراً صحفياً لافتاً، فعمل في الصفحة الفنية بصحيفة «قريش» 1383هـ، ثم في 1384هـ، انتقل إلى صحيفة «البلاد»، وشكّل مع زميله الراحل حمدان صدقة، ثنائياً مؤثراً في المشهد الفني. ومع بداية السبعينيات تولّى الإشراف على الصفحة الفنية الأسبوعية في صحيفة «عكاظ» بين عامي 1390 و1395هـ/1970–1975م، ليكون شاهداً على انطلاقة جيل جديد من الأصوات السعودية الصاعدة.
غير أن تأثيره لم يقتصر على الصحافة الورقية؛ فقد كان من رواد الإعلام الفني في الإذاعة والتلفزيون، إذ أعدّ المجلة الفنية الإذاعية لسنوات طويلة عبر البرنامج الثاني «إذاعة جدة»، وأسهم في تقديم مواهب ستصبح لاحقاً أسماء راسخة في الذاكرة السعودية، من خلال برامج اشتهرت مثل «نجوم الغد»، «مسرح الهواة»، و«ساعة مع الفن». وفي هذه المرحلة توثّقت علاقته بالفنان محمد عبده، فكان قريباً من رحلته الفنية، راوياً لمراحلها ومنظّراً لجمالياتها، وناقداً يُجيد قراءة الصعود الكبير لفنان العرب من قلب التجربة.
إلى جانب النقد الفني، كان محمد رجب كاتباً درامياً مسرحياً، صاحب حضور ثقافي متعدد الأبعاد. كتب ما يزيد على 500 حلقة درامية بين سهرات ومسلسلات وتمثيليات أسبوعية، من أشهرها «كلمة عتاب»، «مواقف إنسانية»، «مواقف رمضانية»، و«طوّل بالك». وأثرى الساحة المسرحية بسبع مسرحيات و20 اسكتشاً كوميدياً وغنائياً وشعبياً، ليؤكد أن الفن بالنسبة له مشروع حياة، لا مجرد مهنة.
أما مؤلفاته، فقد حملت قيمة توثيقية بارزة، منها كتاب عن حياة الفنان فوزي محسون، وكتاب «ذكريات ومواقف فنية»، وكتاب حول سيرة الفنان محمود حلواني، واضعاً بذلك لبنات أصيلة في تدوين الذاكرة الفنية السعودية.
The journalist and art critic Mohammed Hamoud Rajab - known as "Mohammed Rajab" - was not just a name in the memory of Saudi art journalism, but an early voice for the creative renaissance that began to take shape since the 1960s. He was one of those who wrote the first lines in the pages of art, documenting the beginnings of its stars, accompanying the transformations of Saudi song, and contributing to the establishment of a modern art journalism that moved from mere reporting to the realms of critique, analysis, and documentation.
Mohammed Rajab was born in 1353 AH (1934 AD) in the Al-Mazloom neighborhood of Jeddah, in a coastal environment vibrant with the culture of the sea, the markets of history, and the spirit of folk art. He studied formally until the intermediate stage, before being drawn to the word and entering the media field, joining the world of journalism in 1380 AH/1960 AD, and starting to publish his poetry in the magazine "Al-Raed" through the "Ibn Al-Shati" column, revealing a pen that possessed a graceful artistic sensibility and the ability to capture the pulse of the musical street.
From there, he began a remarkable journalistic path, working in the arts section of the newspaper "Quraish" in 1383 AH, and then in 1384 AH, he moved to the newspaper "Al-Bilad," forming an influential duo with his late colleague Hamdan Sadqa in the artistic scene. With the beginning of the 1970s, he took over the supervision of the weekly arts page in the newspaper "Okaz" between 1390 and 1395 AH/1970–1975 AD, witnessing the emergence of a new generation of rising Saudi voices.
However, his influence was not limited to print journalism; he was also a pioneer in artistic media in radio and television, having prepared the artistic magazine radio program for many years through the second program "Jeddah Radio," and contributed to presenting talents that would later become established names in Saudi memory, through famous programs like "Stars of Tomorrow," "Amateur Theater," and "An Hour with Art." During this phase, his relationship with the artist Mohammed Abdu deepened, as he was close to his artistic journey, narrating its stages and theorizing its aesthetics, and critiquing the significant rise of the Artist of the Arabs from the heart of the experience.
In addition to art criticism, Mohammed Rajab was a dramatic playwright, possessing a culturally multifaceted presence. He wrote more than 500 dramatic episodes, including evening shows, series, and weekly plays, the most famous of which are "A Word of Remorse," "Human Situations," "Ramadan Situations," and "Take It Easy." He enriched the theatrical scene with seven plays and 20 comedic, musical, and folk sketches, affirming that art, for him, is a life project, not just a profession.
As for his works, they carried significant documentary value, including a book about the life of the artist Fawzi Mahsoon, a book titled "Memories and Artistic Situations," and a book about the biography of the artist Mahmoud Halwani, thus laying down authentic foundations for documenting Saudi artistic memory.