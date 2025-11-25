وفق تحليل لشركة Accenture، تغيّرت علاقة المستهلك بالمنتجات بشكل جذري منذ الجائحة، وأصبحت قرارات الشراء أكثر ارتباطاً بالتجربة والمعايير الأخلاقية وسرعة الخدمة والجودة الرقمية.

ارتفاع الشراء عبر المنصات الإلكترونية

تقدّم معايير الاستدامة والمصداقية

التركيز على التجربة لا السلعة فقط

الاعتماد على تقييمات الآخرين

اشتراط سرعة التوصيل والدعم