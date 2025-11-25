وفق تحليل لشركة Accenture، تغيّرت علاقة المستهلك بالمنتجات بشكل جذري منذ الجائحة، وأصبحت قرارات الشراء أكثر ارتباطاً بالتجربة والمعايير الأخلاقية وسرعة الخدمة والجودة الرقمية.
ارتفاع الشراء عبر المنصات الإلكترونية
تقدّم معايير الاستدامة والمصداقية
التركيز على التجربة لا السلعة فقط
الاعتماد على تقييمات الآخرين
اشتراط سرعة التوصيل والدعم
According to an analysis by Accenture, the relationship between consumers and products has changed radically since the pandemic, with purchasing decisions becoming more linked to experience, ethical standards, service speed, and digital quality.
Increase in purchases through online platforms
Emphasis on sustainability and credibility
Focus on experience, not just the product
Reliance on others' evaluations
Requirement for fast delivery and support