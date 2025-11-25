A report by "CNN," presented by emergency physician and professor at George Washington University, Dr. Lena Wen, revealed three habits recommended to follow in the coming weeks to boost immunity during the year-end gathering season. She stated that immunity is affected by several factors, some of which are within our control, such as vaccines and lifestyle changes.

These include physical activity, as Dr. Wen emphasized that exercising stimulates the immune system and helps reduce the likelihood of death from influenza or pneumonia. She mentioned that individuals who do not exercise adequately are more susceptible to health complications.

Additionally, avoiding ultra-processed foods is crucial. She explained that highly processed foods — including preservatives, emulsifiers, and artificial colors — are linked to inflammation and metabolic disorders, and consuming large amounts of them can shorten lifespan by more than 10%.

Furthermore, improving sleep quality is important. She pointed out that sleeping less than 7 hours a day is associated with immune changes that increase the risk of diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity, stressing the importance of getting enough rest regularly.