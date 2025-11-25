كشف تقرير لـ «CNN»، قدّمته طبيبة الطوارئ وأستاذة بكلية الطب في George Washington University، الدكتورة لينا وين، ثلاث عادات ينصح باتباعها خلال الأسابيع القادمة لتعزيز المناعة في موسم تجمّعات نهاية العام، إذ قالت، إن المناعة تتأثر بعوامل عدة منها ما هو خاضع لسيطرتنا، مثل اللقاحات وتغييرات نمط الحياة.

تمثلت في النشاط البدني، إذ شدّدت الدكتورة وين على أن ممارسة التمارين تحفّز جهاز المناعة، وتساعد في تقليل احتمالات الوفاة بسبب الإنفلونزا أو الالتهاب الرئوي، وذكرت أن الأشخاص الذين لا يمارسون التمارين بشكل كافٍ يكونون أكثر عرضة لمضاعفات صحية.

وكذلك تجنّب الأطعمة فائقة المعالجة، وبينّت أن الأطعمة ذات المعالَجة العالية — بما فيها المواد الحافظة، المستحلبات، الألوان الصناعية — مرتبطة بالالتهابات واضطرابات الأيض، وأن تناول كميات كبيرة منها يقصّر العمر بنسبة تزيد على 10 %.

إضافة لتحسين جودة النوم، إذ أشارت إلى أن النوم أقل من 7 ساعات يومياً يرتبط بتغيّرات مناعية تزيد خطر الإصابة بأمراض مثل ارتفاع ضغط الدم، السكري والسمنة، مشدّدة على أهمية الحصول على وقت كافٍ من الراحة بشكل منتظم.