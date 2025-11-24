أصدر المجلس الأعلى لتنظيم الإعلام في مصر قراراً بوقف الإعلاميين رضا عبدالعال وأبو المعاطي زكي عن الظهور في جميع وسائل الإعلام المرئية والمسموعة والمقروءة والإلكترونية لمدة شهرين، اعتباراً من تاريخ صدور القرار.
سبب القرار
جاءت العقوبة بناءً على توصية لجنة الشكاوى برئاسة عصام الأمير، بعد رصد مخالفات لما وصفه المجلس بـ«الضوابط والمعايير المهنية والأخلاقية» المعمول بها في مختلف المنصات الإعلامية.
عقوبات على مؤسسات إعلامية
كما قرر المجلس توقيع غرامة مالية قدرها 50 ألف جنيه على قناة «TEN» الفضائية، بسبب مخالفات مهنية في عدد من حلقات برنامج «البريمو» الذي يقدمه الإعلامي إسلام صادق.
إنذارات وإجراءات قانونية
ووجّه المجلس إنذاراً للحسابات الإلكترونية التي تحمل اسم «نجم الجماهير» على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، بسبب نشر محتوى اعتُبر «مخالفاً للمعايير» في بعض الحلقات.
كما طالب المجلس نقابة الصحفيين باتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة حيال ما يُنشر أو يُقدم من محتوى إعلامي يقدمه أبوالمعاطي زكي، وفقاً لما يتيحه القانون واللوائح المنظمة للعمل الإعلامي في مصر.
The Supreme Council for Media Regulation in Egypt issued a decision to suspend journalists Reda Abdel Aal and Abu Al-Maati Zaki from appearing in all visual, audio, print, and electronic media for two months, starting from the date of the decision.
Reason for the Decision
The penalty came based on a recommendation from the Complaints Committee headed by Essam El Amir, after monitoring violations of what the council described as "the professional and ethical standards and regulations" applicable across various media platforms.
Penalties on Media Institutions
The council also decided to impose a financial fine of 50,000 Egyptian pounds on the "TEN" satellite channel due to professional violations in several episodes of the program "El Primo," hosted by journalist Islam Sadiq.
Warnings and Legal Actions
The council issued a warning to the social media accounts named "Nجم الجماهير" for publishing content deemed "in violation of the standards" in some episodes.
The council also requested the Journalists' Syndicate to take the necessary legal actions regarding any media content presented by Abu Al-Maati Zaki, in accordance with the law and regulations governing media work in Egypt.