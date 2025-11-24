The Supreme Council for Media Regulation in Egypt issued a decision to suspend journalists Reda Abdel Aal and Abu Al-Maati Zaki from appearing in all visual, audio, print, and electronic media for two months, starting from the date of the decision.

Reason for the Decision

The penalty came based on a recommendation from the Complaints Committee headed by Essam El Amir, after monitoring violations of what the council described as "the professional and ethical standards and regulations" applicable across various media platforms.

Penalties on Media Institutions

The council also decided to impose a financial fine of 50,000 Egyptian pounds on the "TEN" satellite channel due to professional violations in several episodes of the program "El Primo," hosted by journalist Islam Sadiq.

Warnings and Legal Actions

The council issued a warning to the social media accounts named "Nجم الجماهير" for publishing content deemed "in violation of the standards" in some episodes.

The council also requested the Journalists' Syndicate to take the necessary legal actions regarding any media content presented by Abu Al-Maati Zaki, in accordance with the law and regulations governing media work in Egypt.