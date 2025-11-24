أصدر المجلس الأعلى لتنظيم الإعلام في مصر قراراً بوقف الإعلاميين رضا عبدالعال وأبو المعاطي زكي عن الظهور في جميع وسائل الإعلام المرئية والمسموعة والمقروءة والإلكترونية لمدة شهرين، اعتباراً من تاريخ صدور القرار.

سبب القرار

جاءت العقوبة بناءً على توصية لجنة الشكاوى برئاسة عصام الأمير، بعد رصد مخالفات لما وصفه المجلس بـ«الضوابط والمعايير المهنية والأخلاقية» المعمول بها في مختلف المنصات الإعلامية.

عقوبات على مؤسسات إعلامية

كما قرر المجلس توقيع غرامة مالية قدرها 50 ألف جنيه على قناة «TEN» الفضائية، بسبب مخالفات مهنية في عدد من حلقات برنامج «البريمو» الذي يقدمه الإعلامي إسلام صادق.

إنذارات وإجراءات قانونية

ووجّه المجلس إنذاراً للحسابات الإلكترونية التي تحمل اسم «نجم الجماهير» على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، بسبب نشر محتوى اعتُبر «مخالفاً للمعايير» في بعض الحلقات.

كما طالب المجلس نقابة الصحفيين باتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة حيال ما يُنشر أو يُقدم من محتوى إعلامي يقدمه أبوالمعاطي زكي، وفقاً لما يتيحه القانون واللوائح المنظمة للعمل الإعلامي في مصر.