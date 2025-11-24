أعلنت شركة سناب شات بدء حملة تحقق من العمر لمستخدميها في أستراليا، حيث سيتلقى نحو 440 ألف مستخدم يعتقد أنهم دون سن 16 عاما إشعارات داخل التطبيق أو عبر البريد الإلكتروني أو الرسائل النصية، مطالبين بإثبات عمرهم الحقيقي لتجنب قفل حساباتهم اعتبارا من 10 ديسمبر.

يأتي هذا الإجراء كاستعداد للقانون الأسترالي الجديد، الذي يحظر على الأطفال دون 16 عاماً استخدام وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، ويفرض غرامات تصل إلى 49.5 مليون دولار أسترالي على المنصات المخالفة.

ووفقا للإجراء الأسترالي الجديد ستقفل الحسابات المؤكدة للقاصرين تلقائياً، مع إمكانية إعادة التفعيل عند بلوغ 16 عاماً، وبدأت الإشعارات هذا الأسبوع، حيث يستخدم سناب شات إشارات سلوكية من نشاط الحساب مثل التفاعلات والمحتوى المشترك بالإضافة إلى التواريخ المعلنة ذاتياً لتحديد المستخدمين المحتملين تحت 16 عاماً.

3 طرق للتأكد من العمر

وأوضحت شركة سناب شات أنه سيظهر إشعار داخل التطبيق يطلب التحقق من العمر، مع خيارات متعددة، ربط الحساب بحساب بنكي أسترالي عبر تطبيق ConnectID دون مشاركة بيانات حساسة، أو تقديم هوية حكومية مثل جواز السفر أو رخصة القيادة، أو التقاط صورة سيلفي لتحليل الوجه باستخدام تقنية k-ID، ونصحت الشركة المستخدمين المراهقين بتنزيل بياناتهم فوراً، حيث قد يصعب الوصول إليها بعد القفل.

وكشفت سناب شات أنه إذا لم يتم التحقق، سيقفل الحساب من 10 ديسمبر، مع إمكانية الحفاظ عليه لثلاث سنوات قبل الحذف التلقائي، أما الذين يُخطئ في تصنيفهم، فيمكنهم الاستئناف عبر الخيارات نفسها.

ورحبت الحكومة الأسترالية بالخطوة، مع تصريح وزيرة المسؤولية الرقمية كلير أوني، قائلة: «هذا خطوة إيجابية نحو عالم أكثر أماناً للأطفال» ومع ذلك، أعربت منظمات مثل المركز الأسترالي للتكنولوجيا والحريات المدنية عن مخاوف بشأن الخصوصية، محذرة من «جمع بيانات واسع النطاق قد يُستغل».

مخاوف محتملة من التطبيق الشهير

كما شكك خبراء مثل البروفيسور جيني تشو من جامعة سيدني في الفعالية، قائلة: «القانون صارم على الورق، لكنه قد يكون رمزياً بسبب صعوبة التنفيذ، حيث يمكن للمراهقين تجاوز التحقق بسهولة عبر VPN أو حسابات وهمية»، وعلى وسائل التواصل، أثار الأمر جدلا يجمع بين دعم الآباء وغضب المراهقين الذين يرونه «انتهاكاً للحريات».

ويحظى تطبيق سناب شات، الذي أطلقته شركة Snap Inc في عام 2011، بشعبية هائلة بين الشباب، حيث يتجاوز عدد مستخدميه اليوميين 400 مليون عالمياً، مع تركيز قوي على المحتوى المؤقت مثل الصور والفيديوهات التي تختفي بعد 24 ساعة، وفي أستراليا، يستخدمه أكثر من 8 ملايين شخص، بما في ذلك نسبة كبيرة من المراهقين نحو 70% من الشباب بين 13-17 عاماً، مما يجعله هدفاً رئيسياً للتنظيمات الجديدة.

قانون أسترالي صارم

ويعد القانون الأسترالي، الذي أقرته الحكومة في نوفمبر 2024 ويعرف بـ«قانون الحد الأدنى للعمر لوسائل التواصل الاجتماعي»، هو الأكثر صرامة عالمياً، حيث يرفع الحد الأدنى إلى 16 عاماً مقابل 13 عاماً في معظم الدول.

وجاء القانون كرد فعل على دراسات تكشف تأثير وسائل التواصل على الصحة النفسية للأطفال، مثل زيادة حالات الاكتئاب والتنمر الإلكتروني بنسبة 30% بين المراهقين، وفقاً لتقرير eSafety Commissioner الأسترالي.

ويشمل القانون منصات مثل فيسبوك، إنستغرام، تيك توك، إكس، يوتيوب، وريديت، ويطالب بـ«خطوات معقولة» للتحقق من العمر، بما في ذلك تقدير السلوكيات (مثل أنماط الاستخدام) دون الاعتماد حصرياً على الهوية الرسمية.