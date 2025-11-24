Snapchat has announced the launch of an age verification campaign for its users in Australia, where around 440,000 users believed to be under the age of 16 will receive notifications within the app or via email or text messages, asking them to prove their real age to avoid having their accounts locked starting December 10.

This measure comes in preparation for the new Australian law, which prohibits children under 16 from using social media and imposes fines of up to AUD 49.5 million on non-compliant platforms.

According to the new Australian procedure, accounts confirmed to belong to minors will be automatically locked, with the possibility of reactivation upon reaching 16 years of age. Notifications began this week, as Snapchat uses behavioral signals from account activity such as interactions and shared content, in addition to self-reported dates, to identify potential users under 16.

3 Ways to Verify Age

Snapchat explained that an in-app notification will appear requesting age verification, with multiple options: linking the account to an Australian bank account via the ConnectID app without sharing sensitive data, providing a government ID such as a passport or driver's license, or taking a selfie for facial analysis using k-ID technology. The company advised teenage users to download their data immediately, as it may become difficult to access after the lock.

Snapchat revealed that if verification is not completed, the account will be locked starting December 10, with the possibility of keeping it for three years before automatic deletion. Those who are mistakenly classified can appeal through the same options.

The Australian government welcomed the move, with Digital Responsibility Minister Clare O'Neil stating, "This is a positive step towards a safer world for children." However, organizations like the Australian Centre for Technology and Civil Liberties expressed concerns about privacy, warning of "extensive data collection that could be exploited."

Potential Concerns About the Popular App

Experts like Professor Jenny Choo from the University of Sydney questioned the effectiveness, stating, "The law is strict on paper, but it may be symbolic due to enforcement difficulties, as teenagers can easily bypass verification through VPNs or fake accounts." On social media, the issue sparked a debate combining parental support and teenage anger, who see it as "a violation of freedoms."

Snapchat, launched by Snap Inc in 2011, is immensely popular among young people, with over 400 million daily users globally, focusing heavily on ephemeral content such as photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours. In Australia, more than 8 million people use it, including a significant proportion of teenagers, with about 70% of youth aged 13-17, making it a primary target for new regulations.

Strict Australian Law

The Australian law, passed by the government in November 2024 and known as the "Minimum Age for Social Media Act," is the strictest globally, raising the minimum age to 16 compared to 13 in most countries.

The law was a response to studies revealing the impact of social media on children's mental health, such as a 30% increase in cases of depression and cyberbullying among teenagers, according to the Australian eSafety Commissioner report.

The law covers platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube, and Reddit, and requires "reasonable steps" for age verification, including estimating behaviors (such as usage patterns) without solely relying on official identification.