The property that occupies number 17 in the London neighborhood of Belgravia, which is just a very short distance from the British royal Buckingham Palace, is on the market for £110 million. This is a price that only billionaires can afford. The luxurious building is located near the Austrian embassy. It has remained vacant for years and is currently undergoing maintenance and repairs that are expected to be completed by 2026. This building was the most expensive residence purchased in London for £35 million. It was bought by the real estate development company Fenton Whelan. To maintain this luxurious property, the company had to take out a loan from the bank of about £29.5 million to finance the maintenance. The renovation work includes adding a fitness club, a swimming pool, and a home cinema. The building covers an area of 22,000 square feet. It was owned by a wealthy Russian. The company states that it is keen to develop this house, which was built in 1840, to become a hub for the global elite. Before its sale, the building was occupied by the Royal College of Psychiatrists. This house was once the residence of Member of Parliament Sir Ralph Howard. Howard hosted parties in this home for his distinguished guests, including his neighbor Princess Victoria, the mother of Queen Victoria. Following him in residence was the parliamentary member Bandelli Raleigh, who lived there for about 60 years until his death in 1928. It is believed that one of the world's billionaires, possibly British, will purchase this massive historic building; while others see that the embassies of Portugal, Spain, Norway, and Austria are interested in the possibility of acquiring this property. The Daily Mail reported yesterday (Monday) that it is believed there are only about 20 properties of this level of luxury and high price in London. These homes are located in the neighborhoods of Belgravia, Knightsbridge, Kensington, and Mayfair.