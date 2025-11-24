المبنى الذي يحمل الرقم 17 في حي بلغرافيا اللندني، على بعد مسافة قصيرة جداً من قصر باكنغهام الملكي البريطاني، معروض للبيع بـ110 ملايين جنيه إسترليني.

قرب السفارة النمساوية

وهو سعر لن يقدر على دفعه سوى المليارديرات. ويقع المبنى الفخم بقرب السفارة النمساوية. وظل شاغراً منذ سنوات. ويشهد حالياً عمليات صيانة وإصلاحات سيتم الفراغ منها خلال عام 2026. وكان هذا المبنى أغلى مسكن تم شراؤه في لندن بـ35 مليوناً. وقد اشترته شركة التطوير العقاري فنتون ويلان. ومن أجل صيانة هذه الضيعة الفخمة، اضطرت الشركة إلى أخذ قرض من البنك بحدود 29.5 مليون جنيه لتمويل تلك الصيانة. وتشمل عمليات الإصلاح إضافة ناد للياقة البدنية، وحوض سباحة، وسينما منزلية. وتبلغ مساحة المبنى 22 ألف قدم مربع. وكان يملكه أحد الأثرياء الروس. وتقول الشركة إنها حريصة على تطوير هذا البيت الذي شيد في عام 1840 ليكون قبلة للنخبة العالمية. وكانت تشغل المبنى قبل بيعه الجمعية الملكية للأطباء النفسيين.

مسكن لعضو مجلس العموم

وكان هذا البيت مسكناً لعضو مجلس العموم (البرلمان) سير رالف هاوارد. وكان هاوارد يقيم حفلات في هذا المنزل لضيوفه الكبار، ومنهم جارته الأميرة فكتوريا، والدة الملكة فكتوريا. وخلفه في الإقامة هناك النائب البرلماني بانديللي رالي، الذي أقام هناك نحو 60 عاماً حتى وفاته في عام 1928. ويعتقد أن أحد مليارديرات العالم، وربما بريطاني، سيقوم بشراء هذا المبنى التاريخي الضخم؛ فيما يرى آخرون أن سفارات البرتغال وإسبانيا والنرويج والنمسا مهتمة باحتمال تملك هذه الضيعة. وذكرت صحيفة «ديلي ميل» أمس (الإثنين)، أنه يعتقد أنه لا يوجد في لندن سوى نحو 20 عقاراً بهذا المستوى من الفخامة، وارتفاع الثمن. وتوجد تلك المنازل في أحياء بلغرافيا، ونايتسبريدج، وكنزنغتون، وماي فير.