في واقعة صادمة هزت حي بارا دا تيجيكا الراقي في ريو دي جانيرو، عثرت السلطات البرازيلية على جثتي الإنفلونسر الشهيرة ليديانا ألين لورينسو 33 عاماً وابنتها المراهقة ميانا صوفيا سانتوس15 عاماً داخل شقتهما في الطابق الـ11 من أحد المباني السكنية.
وكانت الوفاة قد وقعت منذأيام عدة قبل اكتشافها، بعد أن أبلغ الجيران الشرطة برائحة عفنة قوية تنبعث من الشقة، مما دفع رجال الإطفاء إلى كسر الباب للدخول، ووفقاً لتقارير الشرطة المدنية في ريو، عُثر على جثمان ليديانا في إحدى غرف النوم، بينما كانت جثة ميانا في غرفة المعيشة، دون أي آثار للعنف أو التدخل الخارجي.
وأكدت التحقيقات الأولية أن الوفاة حدثت بسبب أسباب طبيعية محتملة، لكن نتائج التشريح الأخيرة أثارت المزيد من الأسئلة، حيث لم يتم تحديد السبب الدقيق بعد، وسط تكهنات بتسمم أو مشكلة صحية مفاجئة.
وقال المتحدث باسم الشرطة المدنية في بيان رسمي «لم نجد أي دليل على جريمة، لكن التحقيق مستمر لاستبعاد كل الاحتمالات»، مضيفاً أن الجثتين نقلتا إلى معهد الطب الشرعي لفحوصات إضافية، مشيرا إلى الجيران، الذين لم يروا الأم وابنتها لأيام، أبلغوا الشرطة بعد انتشار الرائحة الكريهة، مما أثار صدمة في الحي الهادئ.
شهرة واسعة تنتهي بفاجعة
وقال أحد الجيران لقناة G1 البرازيلية «كانت ليديانا دائماً مبتسمة وتنشر صوراً سعيدة على إنستغرام، لم نتوقع هذا أبداً»، مشيراً إلى أنها انتقلت إلى الشقة من مدينة سانتا سيسيليا قبل سنوات مع ابنتها، التي كانت تدرس في مدرسة إيرمي إيريني الأساسية قبل الانتقال إلى ريو.
وخلال السنوات الأخيرة حققت ليديانا ألين لورينسو، نجاحا كبيراً على إنستغرام حيث يتابعها أكثر من مئات الآلاف في مجالات الموضة ونمط الحياة، واللياقة البدنية.
ونشرت محتوى يومياً يعكس حياتها اليومية كأم عزباء طموحة، بما في ذلك صور مع ابنتها ميانا، التي كانت في سن 15 وتدرس في مدرسة محلية في ريو. بالإضافة إلى نشاطها الرقمي، كانت ليديانا طالبة في كلية الطب بجامعة خاصة في ريو، مما يجعل وفاتها المفاجئة أكثر إثارة للأسف.
مخاطر متزايد للعزلة الاجتماعية
وأثارت الواقعة أثارت صدمة واسعة في البرازيل، حيث يُعد الاكتشاف العرضي للجثث بسبب الروائح المنبعثة أمراً شائعاً في المدن الكبرى مثل ريو، حيث يعاني بعض السكان من العزلة الاجتماعية أو المشكلات الصحية غير المكتشفة.
ووفقاً لتقارير الشرطة المدنية في ريو، سجلت المدينة أكثر من 200 حالة مشابهة في 2025، معظمهن بسبب أمراض قلبية أو تسمم غذائي، كما في حالة إنفلونسر أخرى في ساو باولو عام 2024.
In a shocking incident that shook the upscale Barra da Tijuca neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazilian authorities discovered the bodies of the famous influencer Lidiana Allen Lourenço, 33, and her teenage daughter Miana Sofia Santos, 15, inside their apartment on the 11th floor of a residential building.
The deaths occurred several days before their discovery, after neighbors reported a strong foul odor emanating from the apartment, prompting firefighters to break down the door to enter. According to reports from the civil police in Rio, Lidiana's body was found in one of the bedrooms, while Miana's body was in the living room, with no signs of violence or external intervention.
Initial investigations confirmed that the deaths were likely due to natural causes, but recent autopsy results raised more questions, as the exact cause has not yet been determined, amid speculation of poisoning or a sudden health issue.
The civil police spokesperson stated in an official statement, "We found no evidence of a crime, but the investigation continues to rule out all possibilities," adding that the bodies were transferred to the forensic institute for further examinations. He noted that neighbors, who had not seen the mother and daughter for days, reported to the police after the foul smell spread, causing shock in the quiet neighborhood.
Widespread fame ends in tragedy
One neighbor told Brazilian channel G1, "Lidiana was always smiling and posting happy pictures on Instagram; we never expected this," pointing out that she had moved into the apartment from Santa Cecilia years ago with her daughter, who was studying at Irmã Irini Elementary School before moving to Rio.
In recent years, Lidiana Allen Lourenço achieved great success on Instagram, where she has hundreds of thousands of followers in the fields of fashion, lifestyle, and fitness.
She posted daily content reflecting her life as an ambitious single mother, including pictures with her daughter Miana, who was 15 and studying at a local school in Rio. In addition to her digital activity, Lidiana was a student at a private medical college in Rio, making her sudden death even more tragic.
Increased risks of social isolation
The incident has sparked widespread shock in Brazil, as the accidental discovery of bodies due to emitted odors is common in major cities like Rio, where some residents suffer from social isolation or undiagnosed health issues.
According to reports from the civil police in Rio, the city recorded more than 200 similar cases in 2025, most of them due to heart diseases or food poisoning, as in the case of another influencer in São Paulo in 2024.