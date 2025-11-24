In a shocking incident that shook the upscale Barra da Tijuca neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazilian authorities discovered the bodies of the famous influencer Lidiana Allen Lourenço, 33, and her teenage daughter Miana Sofia Santos, 15, inside their apartment on the 11th floor of a residential building.

The deaths occurred several days before their discovery, after neighbors reported a strong foul odor emanating from the apartment, prompting firefighters to break down the door to enter. According to reports from the civil police in Rio, Lidiana's body was found in one of the bedrooms, while Miana's body was in the living room, with no signs of violence or external intervention.

Initial investigations confirmed that the deaths were likely due to natural causes, but recent autopsy results raised more questions, as the exact cause has not yet been determined, amid speculation of poisoning or a sudden health issue.

The civil police spokesperson stated in an official statement, "We found no evidence of a crime, but the investigation continues to rule out all possibilities," adding that the bodies were transferred to the forensic institute for further examinations. He noted that neighbors, who had not seen the mother and daughter for days, reported to the police after the foul smell spread, causing shock in the quiet neighborhood.

Widespread fame ends in tragedy

One neighbor told Brazilian channel G1, "Lidiana was always smiling and posting happy pictures on Instagram; we never expected this," pointing out that she had moved into the apartment from Santa Cecilia years ago with her daughter, who was studying at Irmã Irini Elementary School before moving to Rio.

In recent years, Lidiana Allen Lourenço achieved great success on Instagram, where she has hundreds of thousands of followers in the fields of fashion, lifestyle, and fitness.

She posted daily content reflecting her life as an ambitious single mother, including pictures with her daughter Miana, who was 15 and studying at a local school in Rio. In addition to her digital activity, Lidiana was a student at a private medical college in Rio, making her sudden death even more tragic.

Increased risks of social isolation

The incident has sparked widespread shock in Brazil, as the accidental discovery of bodies due to emitted odors is common in major cities like Rio, where some residents suffer from social isolation or undiagnosed health issues.

According to reports from the civil police in Rio, the city recorded more than 200 similar cases in 2025, most of them due to heart diseases or food poisoning, as in the case of another influencer in São Paulo in 2024.