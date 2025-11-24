في واقعة صادمة هزت حي بارا دا تيجيكا الراقي في ريو دي جانيرو، عثرت السلطات البرازيلية على جثتي الإنفلونسر الشهيرة ليديانا ألين لورينسو 33 عاماً وابنتها المراهقة ميانا صوفيا سانتوس15 عاماً داخل شقتهما في الطابق الـ11 من أحد المباني السكنية.

وكانت الوفاة قد وقعت منذأيام عدة قبل اكتشافها، بعد أن أبلغ الجيران الشرطة برائحة عفنة قوية تنبعث من الشقة، مما دفع رجال الإطفاء إلى كسر الباب للدخول، ووفقاً لتقارير الشرطة المدنية في ريو، عُثر على جثمان ليديانا في إحدى غرف النوم، بينما كانت جثة ميانا في غرفة المعيشة، دون أي آثار للعنف أو التدخل الخارجي.

وأكدت التحقيقات الأولية أن الوفاة حدثت بسبب أسباب طبيعية محتملة، لكن نتائج التشريح الأخيرة أثارت المزيد من الأسئلة، حيث لم يتم تحديد السبب الدقيق بعد، وسط تكهنات بتسمم أو مشكلة صحية مفاجئة.

وقال المتحدث باسم الشرطة المدنية في بيان رسمي «لم نجد أي دليل على جريمة، لكن التحقيق مستمر لاستبعاد كل الاحتمالات»، مضيفاً أن الجثتين نقلتا إلى معهد الطب الشرعي لفحوصات إضافية، مشيرا إلى الجيران، الذين لم يروا الأم وابنتها لأيام، أبلغوا الشرطة بعد انتشار الرائحة الكريهة، مما أثار صدمة في الحي الهادئ.

شهرة واسعة تنتهي بفاجعة

وقال أحد الجيران لقناة G1 البرازيلية «كانت ليديانا دائماً مبتسمة وتنشر صوراً سعيدة على إنستغرام، لم نتوقع هذا أبداً»، مشيراً إلى أنها انتقلت إلى الشقة من مدينة سانتا سيسيليا قبل سنوات مع ابنتها، التي كانت تدرس في مدرسة إيرمي إيريني الأساسية قبل الانتقال إلى ريو.

وخلال السنوات الأخيرة حققت ليديانا ألين لورينسو، نجاحا كبيراً على إنستغرام حيث يتابعها أكثر من مئات الآلاف في مجالات الموضة ونمط الحياة، واللياقة البدنية.

ونشرت محتوى يومياً يعكس حياتها اليومية كأم عزباء طموحة، بما في ذلك صور مع ابنتها ميانا، التي كانت في سن 15 وتدرس في مدرسة محلية في ريو. بالإضافة إلى نشاطها الرقمي، كانت ليديانا طالبة في كلية الطب بجامعة خاصة في ريو، مما يجعل وفاتها المفاجئة أكثر إثارة للأسف.

مخاطر متزايد للعزلة الاجتماعية

وأثارت الواقعة أثارت صدمة واسعة في البرازيل، حيث يُعد الاكتشاف العرضي للجثث بسبب الروائح المنبعثة أمراً شائعاً في المدن الكبرى مثل ريو، حيث يعاني بعض السكان من العزلة الاجتماعية أو المشكلات الصحية غير المكتشفة.

ووفقاً لتقارير الشرطة المدنية في ريو، سجلت المدينة أكثر من 200 حالة مشابهة في 2025، معظمهن بسبب أمراض قلبية أو تسمم غذائي، كما في حالة إنفلونسر أخرى في ساو باولو عام 2024.