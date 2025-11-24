In a bold move aimed at addressing the dangers of the internet for youth, Malaysian authorities announced today, Sunday, a ban on opening social media accounts for children under the age of 16, starting from January 2026.

The announcement, made by Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil during the conclusion of a seminar in Lumbar Pantai, Kuala Lumpur, requires digital platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat to implement an electronic age verification system "eKYC" to prevent the creation of new accounts for minors, with a focus on protecting children from cyberbullying, sexual exploitation, and harmful content.

Complete Ban on All Platforms

Fadzil stated that authorities will consider the best way to ensure that those under 16 cannot open social media accounts, and "we expect all platforms to implement this ban next year," emphasizing that this measure comes in coordination with the online safety law that will take effect on January 1, 2026.

He added that the government, regulatory bodies, and parents must play a joint role in making the internet in Malaysia safe, fast, and low-cost, especially for children and families, noting that platforms will be required to comply, with potential fines under the Communications and Multimedia Act of 1998, if they do not comply with the mandatory licensing that begins in 2025.

Widespread Welcome for Protecting Teenagers

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions; it was welcomed by members of parliament such as Larry Seng, who called for the immediate implementation of the minimum age of 16 last October, considering it "essential to combat online violence and fraud." The Malaysian Child Protection Society praised the move, indicating that it aligns with the removal of 1,443 harmful child-related content between January 2022 and July 2025, based on a request from the Communications and Multimedia Commission.

However, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, warned in October that the ban could "push youth to unsafe or unregulated platforms," calling for better awareness instead of a complete ban.

Government Campaign to Regulate Platforms in the Country

The announcement comes in the context of a broader government campaign to regulate the internet, which includes banning smartphones in schools for students under 16 and enhancing licensing for platforms, with TikTok, WeChat, and Telegram having obtained licenses so far.

Fadzil confirmed that the government will study implementation mechanisms to be "effective and not overly stringent," focusing on family and educational awareness regarding artificial intelligence and fake content, as recommended by UNESCO.