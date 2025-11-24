في خطوة جريئة تهدف إلى مواجهة مخاطر الإنترنت على الشباب، أعلنت السلطات الماليزية اليوم الأحد فرض حظر على فتح حسابات على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي للأطفال دون سن 16 عاماً، اعتباراً من يناير 2026.

ويفرض الإعلان، الذي أدلى به وزير الاتصالات فاهمي فاضيل خلال ختام ندوة في لمباه بانتاي بكوالالمبور، على المنصات الرقمية مثل فيسبوك، إنستغرام، تيك توك، وسناب شات تنفيذ نظام التحقق الإلكتروني «eKYC» للعمر، لمنع إنشاء حسابات جديدة للقاصرين، مع التركيز على حماية الأطفال من التنمر الإلكتروني، الاستغلال الجنسي، والمحتوى الضار.

حظر كامل لجميع المنصات

وقال فاضيل، إن السلطات ستدرس الطريقة الأمثل لضمان عدم قدرة من هم دون 16 عاماً على فتح حسابات على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، و«نتوقع من جميع المنصات تنفيذ هذا الحظر العام المقبل»، مشدداً على أن هذا الإجراء يأتي بالتنسيق مع قانون السلامة عبر الإنترنت الذي يدخل حيز التنفيذ في 1 يناير 2026.

وأضاف أن الحكومة، والهيئات التنظيمية والآباء يجب أن يلعبوا دوراً مشتركاً لجعل الإنترنت في ماليزيا آمناً وسريعاً ومنخفض التكلفة، خصوصاً للأطفال والأسر، مشيرا إلى أن المنصات ستُفرض عليها الامتثال، مع غرامات محتملة بموجب قانون الاتصالات والوسائط المتعددة لعام 1998، إذا لم تتوافق مع الترخيص الإلزامي الذي يبدأ في 2025.

ترحيب واسع لحماية المراهقين

وأثار الإعلان ردود فعل متباينة؛ فقد رحب به أعضاء في البرلمان مثل لاري سنغ الذي دعا في أكتوبر الماضي إلى تطبيق فوري للحد الأدنى من العمر 16 عاماً، معتبراً إياه «ضرورياً لمكافحة العنف والاحتيال عبر الإنترنت» كما أشادت الجمعية الماليزية لحماية الطفل بالخطوة، مشيرة إلى أنها تتوافق مع إزالة 1,443 محتوى ضاراً يتعلق بالأطفال بين يناير 2022 ويوليو 2025، بناءً على طلب لجنة الاتصالات والوسائط المتعددة.

ومع ذلك حذرت ميتا الشركة الأم لفيسبوك وإنستغرام في أكتوبر من أن الحظر قد «يدفع الشباب إلى منصات غير آمنة أو غير منظمة»، مطالبة بتوعية أفضل بدلاً من الحظر الكامل.

حملة حكومية لتنظيم المنصات بالبلاد

ويأتي الإعلان في سياق حملة حكومية أوسع لتنظيم الإنترنت، تشمل منع الهواتف الذكية في المدارس للطلاب دون 16 عاماً، وتعزيز الترخيص للمنصات حيث حصلت تيك توك ووي تشات وتليغرام على الترخيص حتى الآن.

وأكد فاضيل أن الحكومة ستدرس آليات التنفيذ لتكون «فعالة وغير مشددة بشكل مفرط»، مع التركيز على التوعية الأسرية والتعليمية حول الذكاء الاصطناعي والمحتوى المزيف، كما أوصت اليونسكو.