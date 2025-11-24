في خطوة جريئة تهدف إلى مواجهة مخاطر الإنترنت على الشباب، أعلنت السلطات الماليزية اليوم الأحد فرض حظر على فتح حسابات على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي للأطفال دون سن 16 عاماً، اعتباراً من يناير 2026.
ويفرض الإعلان، الذي أدلى به وزير الاتصالات فاهمي فاضيل خلال ختام ندوة في لمباه بانتاي بكوالالمبور، على المنصات الرقمية مثل فيسبوك، إنستغرام، تيك توك، وسناب شات تنفيذ نظام التحقق الإلكتروني «eKYC» للعمر، لمنع إنشاء حسابات جديدة للقاصرين، مع التركيز على حماية الأطفال من التنمر الإلكتروني، الاستغلال الجنسي، والمحتوى الضار.
حظر كامل لجميع المنصات
وقال فاضيل، إن السلطات ستدرس الطريقة الأمثل لضمان عدم قدرة من هم دون 16 عاماً على فتح حسابات على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، و«نتوقع من جميع المنصات تنفيذ هذا الحظر العام المقبل»، مشدداً على أن هذا الإجراء يأتي بالتنسيق مع قانون السلامة عبر الإنترنت الذي يدخل حيز التنفيذ في 1 يناير 2026.
وأضاف أن الحكومة، والهيئات التنظيمية والآباء يجب أن يلعبوا دوراً مشتركاً لجعل الإنترنت في ماليزيا آمناً وسريعاً ومنخفض التكلفة، خصوصاً للأطفال والأسر، مشيرا إلى أن المنصات ستُفرض عليها الامتثال، مع غرامات محتملة بموجب قانون الاتصالات والوسائط المتعددة لعام 1998، إذا لم تتوافق مع الترخيص الإلزامي الذي يبدأ في 2025.
ترحيب واسع لحماية المراهقين
وأثار الإعلان ردود فعل متباينة؛ فقد رحب به أعضاء في البرلمان مثل لاري سنغ الذي دعا في أكتوبر الماضي إلى تطبيق فوري للحد الأدنى من العمر 16 عاماً، معتبراً إياه «ضرورياً لمكافحة العنف والاحتيال عبر الإنترنت» كما أشادت الجمعية الماليزية لحماية الطفل بالخطوة، مشيرة إلى أنها تتوافق مع إزالة 1,443 محتوى ضاراً يتعلق بالأطفال بين يناير 2022 ويوليو 2025، بناءً على طلب لجنة الاتصالات والوسائط المتعددة.
ومع ذلك حذرت ميتا الشركة الأم لفيسبوك وإنستغرام في أكتوبر من أن الحظر قد «يدفع الشباب إلى منصات غير آمنة أو غير منظمة»، مطالبة بتوعية أفضل بدلاً من الحظر الكامل.
حملة حكومية لتنظيم المنصات بالبلاد
ويأتي الإعلان في سياق حملة حكومية أوسع لتنظيم الإنترنت، تشمل منع الهواتف الذكية في المدارس للطلاب دون 16 عاماً، وتعزيز الترخيص للمنصات حيث حصلت تيك توك ووي تشات وتليغرام على الترخيص حتى الآن.
وأكد فاضيل أن الحكومة ستدرس آليات التنفيذ لتكون «فعالة وغير مشددة بشكل مفرط»، مع التركيز على التوعية الأسرية والتعليمية حول الذكاء الاصطناعي والمحتوى المزيف، كما أوصت اليونسكو.
In a bold move aimed at addressing the dangers of the internet for youth, Malaysian authorities announced today, Sunday, a ban on opening social media accounts for children under the age of 16, starting from January 2026.
The announcement, made by Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil during the conclusion of a seminar in Lumbar Pantai, Kuala Lumpur, requires digital platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat to implement an electronic age verification system "eKYC" to prevent the creation of new accounts for minors, with a focus on protecting children from cyberbullying, sexual exploitation, and harmful content.
Complete Ban on All Platforms
Fadzil stated that authorities will consider the best way to ensure that those under 16 cannot open social media accounts, and "we expect all platforms to implement this ban next year," emphasizing that this measure comes in coordination with the online safety law that will take effect on January 1, 2026.
He added that the government, regulatory bodies, and parents must play a joint role in making the internet in Malaysia safe, fast, and low-cost, especially for children and families, noting that platforms will be required to comply, with potential fines under the Communications and Multimedia Act of 1998, if they do not comply with the mandatory licensing that begins in 2025.
Widespread Welcome for Protecting Teenagers
The announcement has sparked mixed reactions; it was welcomed by members of parliament such as Larry Seng, who called for the immediate implementation of the minimum age of 16 last October, considering it "essential to combat online violence and fraud." The Malaysian Child Protection Society praised the move, indicating that it aligns with the removal of 1,443 harmful child-related content between January 2022 and July 2025, based on a request from the Communications and Multimedia Commission.
However, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, warned in October that the ban could "push youth to unsafe or unregulated platforms," calling for better awareness instead of a complete ban.
Government Campaign to Regulate Platforms in the Country
The announcement comes in the context of a broader government campaign to regulate the internet, which includes banning smartphones in schools for students under 16 and enhancing licensing for platforms, with TikTok, WeChat, and Telegram having obtained licenses so far.
Fadzil confirmed that the government will study implementation mechanisms to be "effective and not overly stringent," focusing on family and educational awareness regarding artificial intelligence and fake content, as recommended by UNESCO.