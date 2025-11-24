في واحدة من أغرب قضايا تزوير الجنسية، قضت محكمة الجنايات بالحبس المؤبد بحق سوداني زور الجنسية الكويتية من بوابة المادة الثالثة «مجهولي الأبوين» بعد أن ادعى زوراً أنه من «أبناء الشؤون» واستغل حسن نية الموظفين بعد تقديم بيانات وأوراق مزورة، كما قضت المحكمة بتغريمه 480 ألف دينار، وفقا لصحيفة «القبس» الكويتية.

وبعد نيله الجنسية الكويتية حاز المتهم امتيازات مادية ووظيفية، وتم تعيينه موظفاً في وزارة الدفاع، وجرى فصله منها لانقطاعه عن العمل، ثم غادر الكويت في 2010.

وتعود وقائع القضية إلى اكتشاف وزارة الداخلية من خلال أجهزتها المعنية تورط المتهم في نيل الجنسية الكويتية بالتزوير، وخاطبت الأجهزة المعنية في السودان وتم الحصول على المستندات والأوراق الثبوتية الأصلية للمتهم وقد سحبت جنسيته في نوفمبر 2024 بقرار من مجلس الوزراء، وأحيل للقضاء غيابياً لوجوده خارج الكويت.