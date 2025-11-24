في واحدة من أغرب قضايا تزوير الجنسية، قضت محكمة الجنايات بالحبس المؤبد بحق سوداني زور الجنسية الكويتية من بوابة المادة الثالثة «مجهولي الأبوين» بعد أن ادعى زوراً أنه من «أبناء الشؤون» واستغل حسن نية الموظفين بعد تقديم بيانات وأوراق مزورة، كما قضت المحكمة بتغريمه 480 ألف دينار، وفقا لصحيفة «القبس» الكويتية.
وبعد نيله الجنسية الكويتية حاز المتهم امتيازات مادية ووظيفية، وتم تعيينه موظفاً في وزارة الدفاع، وجرى فصله منها لانقطاعه عن العمل، ثم غادر الكويت في 2010.
وتعود وقائع القضية إلى اكتشاف وزارة الداخلية من خلال أجهزتها المعنية تورط المتهم في نيل الجنسية الكويتية بالتزوير، وخاطبت الأجهزة المعنية في السودان وتم الحصول على المستندات والأوراق الثبوتية الأصلية للمتهم وقد سحبت جنسيته في نوفمبر 2024 بقرار من مجلس الوزراء، وأحيل للقضاء غيابياً لوجوده خارج الكويت.
In one of the strangest cases of nationality forgery, the Criminal Court sentenced a Sudanese man to life imprisonment for forging Kuwaiti nationality under Article 3 "Unknown Parentage" after he falsely claimed to be one of the "Children of the Ministry." He exploited the good intentions of the employees by presenting forged documents and papers. The court also fined him 480,000 dinars, according to the Kuwaiti newspaper "Al-Qabas."
After obtaining Kuwaiti nationality, the accused gained financial and job privileges, and he was appointed as an employee in the Ministry of Defense. He was later dismissed for being absent from work and left Kuwait in 2010.
The events of the case date back to the discovery by the Ministry of Interior, through its relevant agencies, of the accused's involvement in obtaining Kuwaiti nationality through forgery. The relevant agencies in Sudan were contacted, and the original documents and identification papers of the accused were obtained. His nationality was revoked in November 2024 by a decision from the Cabinet, and he was referred to court in absentia as he was outside Kuwait.