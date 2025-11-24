In one of the strangest cases of nationality forgery, the Criminal Court sentenced a Sudanese man to life imprisonment for forging Kuwaiti nationality under Article 3 "Unknown Parentage" after he falsely claimed to be one of the "Children of the Ministry." He exploited the good intentions of the employees by presenting forged documents and papers. The court also fined him 480,000 dinars, according to the Kuwaiti newspaper "Al-Qabas."

After obtaining Kuwaiti nationality, the accused gained financial and job privileges, and he was appointed as an employee in the Ministry of Defense. He was later dismissed for being absent from work and left Kuwait in 2010.

The events of the case date back to the discovery by the Ministry of Interior, through its relevant agencies, of the accused's involvement in obtaining Kuwaiti nationality through forgery. The relevant agencies in Sudan were contacted, and the original documents and identification papers of the accused were obtained. His nationality was revoked in November 2024 by a decision from the Cabinet, and he was referred to court in absentia as he was outside Kuwait.