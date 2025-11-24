في ليلة بدت عادية داخل أسوار السجن المفتوح بمنطقة فيريزلي بولاية سكاريا شمال غربي أنقرة بتركيا، تحوّل الهدوء إلى حالة طوارئ مكتملة الأركان. دقائق قليلة بعد تناول وجبة العشاء كانت كافية لاندلاع فوضى من الصرخات والإنذارات، إذ بدأ عشرات السجناء يسقطون واحداً تلو الآخر بسبب أعراض تسمم حاد، في واقعة هزّت الولاية وأشعلت تساؤلات خطيرة حول مصدر الكارثة.

وأفادت تقارير محلية بأن 171 سجيناً نقلوا إلى المستشفيات بعد إصابتهم بالغثيان والقيء والدوار وضعف عام.

وفي محاولة لاحتواء الأزمة بسرعة، أقامت إدارة السجن مستشفى ميدانياً داخل المؤسسة تحسباً لظهور حالات إضافية، فيما بدأ عدد من المصابين في التعافي والعودة إلى محبسهم بعد تلقي الإسعافات اللازمة.

الحادثة التي وصفتها وسائل الإعلام التركية بأنها «مقلقة» أثارت ردود فعل واسعة، ودَفعت السلطات إلى فتح تحقيق شامل لتحديد سبب التسمم، سواء كان مرتبطاً بتلوث الطعام، أو بخلل في عمليات إعداد الوجبات داخل السجن.