On a night that seemed ordinary within the walls of the open prison in the Ferizli area of Sakarya, northwest of Ankara, Turkey, the calm turned into a fully-fledged emergency. Just a few minutes after dinner, chaos erupted with screams and alarms, as dozens of prisoners began to collapse one after another due to symptoms of acute poisoning, in an incident that shook the province and raised serious questions about the source of the disaster.

Local reports indicated that 171 prisoners were transferred to hospitals after experiencing nausea, vomiting, dizziness, and general weakness.

In an attempt to quickly contain the crisis, the prison administration set up a field hospital within the facility in anticipation of additional cases, while some of the injured began to recover and return to their cells after receiving the necessary first aid.

The incident, which Turkish media described as "alarming," sparked widespread reactions and prompted authorities to launch a comprehensive investigation to determine the cause of the poisoning, whether it was related to food contamination or a malfunction in the meal preparation processes within the prison.