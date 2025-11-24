بيعَت ساعة جيب مرصعة من العيار 18 قيراطاً، تخص الراكب إيسيدور ستراوس من الدرجة الأولى على «تيتانيك»، مقابل 2.34 مليون دولار، في صفقة تُعد الأعلى في تاريخ تذكارات السفينة الشهيرة.
وفي الفيلم الشهير، يظهر إيسيدور ستراوس وزوجته إيدا وهما يحتضنان بعضهما بعضاً حين غرقت السفينة، ما جعل قصتهما من أكثر اللحظات الرمزية في المأساة، عندما عُرض عليه مقعد في قارب النجاة بحكم تقدمه في السن، رفض بشدة، قائلاً إنه لن يذهب قبل الرجال الآخرين، وبدورها رفضت زوجته المغادرة، ووفق الروايات، شوهد الزوجان آخر مرة وهما جالسان على كرسيين على سطح السفينة، متشبثين ببعضهما بعضاً في وجه المصير.
وبعد الغرق، تم استرجاع الساعة التي كانت هدية لإيسيدور بمناسبة عيد ميلاده الـ43 عام 1888، وأعيدت إلى أسرتهما.
وظلت الساعة ضمن ملكية الأسرة سنوات عدة، قبل أن تعرض في مزاد دار «هنري ألدردج أند سون» في إنجلترا، ووصل سعرها إلى 1.78 مليون جنيه إسترليني، أي حوالى 2.34 مليون دولار أمريكي.
إلى جانب ذلك، بيعت رسالة كتبتها زوجته إيدا على أوراق رسمية من «تيتانيك» وأُرسلت وهي على متن السفينة مقابل 100,000 جنيه إسترليني ( 131,000 دولار).
وكان الرقم القياسي السابق في مزادات تذكارات «تيتانيك» من نصيب ساعة جيب ذهبية أخرى قدمت لقائد قارب أنقذ أكثر من 700 راكب من السفينة، وقد بيعت العام الماضي مقابل 1.56 مليون جنيه إسترليني (حوالى 2.05 مليون دولار).
A pocket watch adorned with 18-carat gold, belonging to first-class passenger Isidor Straus on the "Titanic," was sold for $2.34 million, making it the highest sale in the history of memorabilia from the famous ship.
In the famous film, Isidor Straus and his wife Ida are shown embracing each other as the ship sank, making their story one of the most symbolic moments of the tragedy. When he was offered a seat in a lifeboat due to his age, he firmly refused, stating that he would not go before the other men. His wife, in turn, refused to leave, and according to accounts, the couple was last seen sitting in chairs on the deck, clinging to each other in the face of fate.
After the sinking, the watch, which was a gift to Isidor for his 43rd birthday in 1888, was recovered and returned to their family.
The watch remained in the family's possession for several years before being offered at auction by Henry Aldridge and Son in England, where it fetched £1.78 million, approximately $2.34 million.
Additionally, a letter written by his wife Ida on official Titanic stationery and sent while she was aboard the ship was sold for £100,000 ($131,000).
The previous record for Titanic memorabilia auctions was held by another gold pocket watch given to the captain of a lifeboat that rescued more than 700 passengers from the ship, which sold last year for £1.56 million (approximately $2.05 million).