A pocket watch adorned with 18-carat gold, belonging to first-class passenger Isidor Straus on the "Titanic," was sold for $2.34 million, making it the highest sale in the history of memorabilia from the famous ship.

In the famous film, Isidor Straus and his wife Ida are shown embracing each other as the ship sank, making their story one of the most symbolic moments of the tragedy. When he was offered a seat in a lifeboat due to his age, he firmly refused, stating that he would not go before the other men. His wife, in turn, refused to leave, and according to accounts, the couple was last seen sitting in chairs on the deck, clinging to each other in the face of fate.

After the sinking, the watch, which was a gift to Isidor for his 43rd birthday in 1888, was recovered and returned to their family.

The watch remained in the family's possession for several years before being offered at auction by Henry Aldridge and Son in England, where it fetched £1.78 million, approximately $2.34 million.

Additionally, a letter written by his wife Ida on official Titanic stationery and sent while she was aboard the ship was sold for £100,000 ($131,000).

The previous record for Titanic memorabilia auctions was held by another gold pocket watch given to the captain of a lifeboat that rescued more than 700 passengers from the ship, which sold last year for £1.56 million (approximately $2.05 million).