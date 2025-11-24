بيعَت ساعة جيب مرصعة من العيار 18 قيراطاً، تخص الراكب إيسيدور ستراوس من الدرجة الأولى على «تيتانيك»، مقابل 2.34 مليون دولار، في صفقة تُعد الأعلى في تاريخ تذكارات السفينة الشهيرة.

وفي الفيلم الشهير، يظهر إيسيدور ستراوس وزوجته إيدا وهما يحتضنان بعضهما بعضاً حين غرقت السفينة، ما جعل قصتهما من أكثر اللحظات الرمزية في المأساة، عندما عُرض عليه مقعد في قارب النجاة بحكم تقدمه في السن، رفض بشدة، قائلاً إنه لن يذهب قبل الرجال الآخرين، وبدورها رفضت زوجته المغادرة، ووفق الروايات، شوهد الزوجان آخر مرة وهما جالسان على كرسيين على سطح السفينة، متشبثين ببعضهما بعضاً في وجه المصير.

وبعد الغرق، تم استرجاع الساعة التي كانت هدية لإيسيدور بمناسبة عيد ميلاده الـ43 عام 1888، وأعيدت إلى أسرتهما.

وظلت الساعة ضمن ملكية الأسرة سنوات عدة، قبل أن تعرض في مزاد دار «هنري ألدردج أند سون» في إنجلترا، ووصل سعرها إلى 1.78 مليون جنيه إسترليني، أي حوالى 2.34 مليون دولار أمريكي.

إلى جانب ذلك، بيعت رسالة كتبتها زوجته إيدا على أوراق رسمية من «تيتانيك» وأُرسلت وهي على متن السفينة مقابل 100,000 جنيه إسترليني ( 131,000 دولار).

وكان الرقم القياسي السابق في مزادات تذكارات «تيتانيك» من نصيب ساعة جيب ذهبية أخرى قدمت لقائد قارب أنقذ أكثر من 700 راكب من السفينة، وقد بيعت العام الماضي مقابل 1.56 مليون جنيه إسترليني (حوالى 2.05 مليون دولار).