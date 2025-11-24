أصدرت محكمة البيض في جنوب الجزائر حكماً بالسجن لخمس سنوات نافذة على شابة (33 عاماً)، بعد إدانتها بنشر محتوى وصفته السلطات بأنه خادش للحياء على تطبيق «تيك توك».
كما أصدرت المحكمة أحكاماً بالسجن على ثلاثة من شركائها الذين أوقِفوا معها خلال مداهمة نفذتها مصالح الضبطية القضائية تحت إشراف النيابة المختصة.
وبدأت القضية عندما رصدت فرقة مكافحة الجرائم السيبرانية في أمن ولاية البيض صفحة إلكترونية على «تيك توك» تبث صوراً ومحتويات مخلّة بالآداب العامة. وعلى إثر ذلك باشرت الفرقة التحقيقات التقنية بالتنسيق مع النيابة العامة.
وخلال عملية تفتيش، داهمت قوة أمنية منزل المتهمة الرئيسية، حيث جرى توقيفها برفقة شريكتها وشخصين آخرين، ووجّهت لهم تهماً تتعلق بالمشاركة في نشر محتوى خادش والتحريض على الرذيلة.
وبعد استكمال الإجراءات، أحيل الموقوفون إلى النيابة، التي أصدرت بحقهم أحكاماً بالسجن تراوح بين ثلاث وخمس سنوات، وفق ما نقلته وسائل إعلام جزائرية.
The court in El Bayadh, southern Algeria, issued a five-year prison sentence to a 33-year-old woman after convicting her of publishing content that the authorities described as immoral on the "TikTok" app.
The court also sentenced three of her associates who were arrested with her during a raid conducted by the judicial police under the supervision of the relevant prosecutor's office.
The case began when a cybercrime unit in the El Bayadh security department detected an electronic page on "TikTok" broadcasting images and content that violated public morals. Following this, the unit initiated technical investigations in coordination with the public prosecutor.
During a search operation, security forces raided the main defendant's home, where she was arrested along with her partner and two other individuals. They were charged with participating in the dissemination of immoral content and inciting vice.
After completing the procedures, the detainees were referred to the prosecutor's office, which issued prison sentences ranging from three to five years, according to Algerian media reports.