The court in El Bayadh, southern Algeria, issued a five-year prison sentence to a 33-year-old woman after convicting her of publishing content that the authorities described as immoral on the "TikTok" app.

The court also sentenced three of her associates who were arrested with her during a raid conducted by the judicial police under the supervision of the relevant prosecutor's office.

The case began when a cybercrime unit in the El Bayadh security department detected an electronic page on "TikTok" broadcasting images and content that violated public morals. Following this, the unit initiated technical investigations in coordination with the public prosecutor.

During a search operation, security forces raided the main defendant's home, where she was arrested along with her partner and two other individuals. They were charged with participating in the dissemination of immoral content and inciting vice.

After completing the procedures, the detainees were referred to the prosecutor's office, which issued prison sentences ranging from three to five years, according to Algerian media reports.