أصدرت محكمة البيض في جنوب الجزائر حكماً بالسجن لخمس سنوات نافذة على شابة (33 عاماً)، بعد إدانتها بنشر محتوى وصفته السلطات بأنه خادش للحياء على تطبيق «تيك توك».

كما أصدرت المحكمة أحكاماً بالسجن على ثلاثة من شركائها الذين أوقِفوا معها خلال مداهمة نفذتها مصالح الضبطية القضائية تحت إشراف النيابة المختصة.

وبدأت القضية عندما رصدت فرقة مكافحة الجرائم السيبرانية في أمن ولاية البيض صفحة إلكترونية على «تيك توك» تبث صوراً ومحتويات مخلّة بالآداب العامة. وعلى إثر ذلك باشرت الفرقة التحقيقات التقنية بالتنسيق مع النيابة العامة.

وخلال عملية تفتيش، داهمت قوة أمنية منزل المتهمة الرئيسية، حيث جرى توقيفها برفقة شريكتها وشخصين آخرين، ووجّهت لهم تهماً تتعلق بالمشاركة في نشر محتوى خادش والتحريض على الرذيلة.

وبعد استكمال الإجراءات، أحيل الموقوفون إلى النيابة، التي أصدرت بحقهم أحكاماً بالسجن تراوح بين ثلاث وخمس سنوات، وفق ما نقلته وسائل إعلام جزائرية.