In a new electronic blow that shakes the financial services sector, the New York Times revealed yesterday a potential breach of data from clients of major American banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley, as a result of an attack on the company Sights AMC, the main provider of technology services in the mortgage sector.

According to the New York Times, Sights AMC notified these banks that their clients' data "may have been stolen," but the company did not disclose the names of the affected clients.

In an official statement published on its website on Saturday, Sights AMC confirmed that it was subjected to a cyberattack on November 12, which led to "the breach of some information from its systems," adding that "data related to some of our clients may also have been affected."

The company indicated that it is working with federal authorities, including the FBI, which announced the opening of an urgent investigation into the incident. No immediate comment was issued by the three major banks, but sources from the New York Times confirmed that they were "officially notified" and are conducting an internal assessment of the damages.

The report clarified that "this attack poses a significant risk because Sights holds a vast array of personal data found in loan applications, including Social Security numbers," noting that the breach could lead to a wave of fraudulent attacks.

Reuters described the incident as "the latest security breach threatening trust in the banking sector," reminding that these banks had faced previous attacks, but this time through an external vendor.

Sights AMC, which was founded in 2015 in New York from the merger of two major companies in the financial services sector, is the largest provider of mortgage and asset management services in the United States, offering technological services that include data storage and processing for clients, including major banks, and manages data related to mortgage loans worth trillions of dollars.

The company, which was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023, relies on advanced cloud systems, but it has become a target for attacks due to the sensitivity of its data, which includes Social Security numbers, email addresses, and bank account details—data that holds high value in the black market (up to $100 per record).