في ضربة إلكترونية جديدة تهز قطاع الخدمات المالية، كشفت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» أمس عن اختراق محتمل لبيانات عملاء بنوك أمريكية عملاقة، بما في ذلك «جيه.بي.مورغان تشيس» و«سيتي» و«مورغان ستانلي»، نتيجة هجوم على شركة «سايتُس إيه.إم.سي» المورد الرئيسي لخدمات التكنولوجيا في مجال الرهون العقارية.

ووفقاً لـ«نيويورك تايمز»، أخطرت «سايتُس إيه.إم.سي» هذه البنوك بأن بيانات عملائها «قد تكون قد سُرقت»، لكن الشركة لم تكشف عن أسماء العملاء المتضررين.

وفي بيان رسمي نشرته على موقعها الإلكتروني السبت، أكدت «سايتُس إيه.إم.سي» تعرضها لهجوم إلكتروني في 12 نوفمبر الماضي، أدى إلى «اختراق بعض المعلومات من أنظمتها»، مضيفة أن «بيانات متعلقة ببعض عملائنا ربما تكون قد تأثرت أيضاً».

وأشارت الشركة إلى أنها تعمل مع السلطات الفيدرالية، بما في ذلك مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي FBI، الذي أعلن عن فتح تحقيق عاجل في الحادث، ولم يصدر تعليق فوري من البنوك الثلاث الكبرى، لكن مصادر الـ«نيويورك تايمز» أكدت أنها «أُخطرت رسمياً» وتجري تقييماً داخلياً للأضرار.

وأوضح التقرير أن «هذا الهجوم يُعد خطراً كبيراً لأن «سايتُس» تمتلك مجموعة هائلة من البيانات الشخصية الموجودة في طلبات القروض، بما في ذلك أرقام الضمان الاجتماعي»، مشيراً إلى أن الاختراق قد يؤدي إلى موجة من الهجمات الاحتيالية.

ووصفت «رويترز» الحادث بأنه «أحدث انتهاك أمني يهدد الثقة في قطاع المصارف»، مع تذكير بأن هذه البنوك كانت قد واجهت هجمات سابقة، لكن هذه المرة عبر مورد خارجي.

وتعد «سايتُس إيه.إم.سي» التي تأسست عام 2015 في نيويورك من اندماج شركتين رئيسيتين في مجال الخدمات المالية، أكبر مقدم لخدمات الرهون العقارية وإدارة الأصول في الولايات المتحدة، وتقدم خدمات تكنولوجية تشمل تخزين ومعالجة البيانات للعملاء بما في ذلك بنوك كبرى، وتدير بيانات تتعلق بقروض عقارية بقيمة تريليونات الدولارات.

وتعتمد الشركة، التي أُدرجت في بورصة نيويورك عام 2023، على أنظمة سحابية متقدمة، لكنها أصبحت هدفاً للهجمات بسبب حساسية بياناتها، التي تشمل أرقام الضمان الاجتماعي، عناوين البريد، وتفاصيل الحسابات المصرفية وهي بيانات ذات قيمة عالية في السوق السوداء (تصل إلى 100 دولار لكل سجل).