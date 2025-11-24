أكد الفنان الكويتي نبيل شعيل أن الأغنية الكويتية ما زالت حيّة ومتجددة، تُطوّر أدواتها وتحوّلها بتوليفات خليجية معاصرة، رافضاً أي حديث عن تراجع حضورها. وقال لـ«عكاظ»: خلال ليلة «نبض الكويت» في موسم الرياض: «الأغنية الكويتية متواجدة وتقدّم الجديد دائماً.. واليوم أصبحنا أمام أغنية خليجية عامة؛ كويتي أغني بإيقاع سعودي، وملحن إماراتي، وشاعر بحريني.. إنها خلطة تخلق لوناً جديداً من ثقافات متعددة».

هذه الليلة لم تكن حفلاً عادياً بالنسبة لـ«صوت الجابريّة»؛ بل كانت وقفة تقدير لمسيرة فنية تمتد لأربعة عقود تحوّل خلالها من صوت يطل من إذاعة الكويت إلى أحد أهم الرموز الغنائية في الخليج والعالم العربي.

نبيل شعيل الذي اعتاد أن يكرّم الفرح والمشاعر في أغنياته، وجد نفسه هذه المرة «هو» المكرَّم وسط جمهور غصّت به القاعة، يهتف معه ويردّد ذاكرة أجيال كاملة. وقد عبّر عن ذلك قائلاً خلف الكواليس: «اللحظة عندما ترى جمهورك يحتفي بك.. توثق داخلك معنى المشوار كله».

الحفل حمل طابعاً احتفائياً بارزاً استعاد خلاله شعيل مجموعة من أشهر أعماله التي طبعت الوجدان الخليجي، من بينها: «سكة سفر»، «راحت وقالت»، «أهل الرياض»، «الله يا خوفي عليك»، «ندمان»، «أنساكم»، و«فتّان القلوب»، قبل أن يقدّم لاحقاً أعمالاً محببة أخرى في جلسة غنائية ممتدة، وسط موجة تفاعل استثنائية. كما شاركه على المسرح الفنانان عايض ومطرف المطرف في دويتو أضاف بعداً جمالياً للحفل، ورسّخ فكرة الاتصال الفني بين الألوان الخليجية المتقاربة.

ويمكن القول إن تكريم نبيل شعيل في موسم الرياض لم يكن مجرد احتفاء بنجم كبير، بل احتفاء بزمنٍ موسيقي كامل عاشه الجمهور معه، وما زال. فالصوت الذي رافق التحولات الفنية من الثمانينات إلى اليوم، أثبت أن الأغنية الحقيقية لا تعترف بالعمر، بل تبقى طالما هي قادرة على إسعاد الناس.