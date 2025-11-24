Kuwaiti artist Nabil Shuail confirmed that Kuwaiti music is still alive and evolving, developing its tools and transforming them with contemporary Gulf blends, rejecting any talk of its declining presence. He said to "Okaz": During the "Pulse of Kuwait" night at the Riyadh Season: "Kuwaiti music is present and always offers something new... Today, we are faced with a general Gulf song; a Kuwaiti singing to a Saudi rhythm, with an Emirati composer and a Bahraini poet... It’s a mix that creates a new color from multiple cultures."

This night was not an ordinary concert for the "Voice of Al-Jabriya"; rather, it was a moment of appreciation for an artistic journey spanning four decades, during which he transformed from a voice emerging from Kuwait Radio to one of the most important musical icons in the Gulf and the Arab world.

Nabil Shuail, who is accustomed to celebrating joy and emotions in his songs, found himself this time being the one honored amidst an audience that filled the hall, chanting with him and echoing the memories of entire generations. He expressed this backstage, saying: "The moment you see your audience celebrating you... it encapsulates the meaning of the entire journey within you."

The concert had a prominent celebratory character, during which Shuail revisited a collection of his most famous works that have left a mark on the Gulf conscience, including: "Sikka Safar," "Rahat Wa Qalat," "Ahl Al-Riyadh," "Allah Ya Khofi Aleik," "Nadman," "Ansakum," and "Fattan Al-Qulub," before later presenting other beloved works in an extended musical session, amidst an exceptional wave of interaction. He was also joined on stage by artists Aydh and Mutref Al-Mutref in a duet that added an aesthetic dimension to the concert and reinforced the idea of artistic connection between closely related Gulf styles.

It can be said that the honoring of Nabil Shuail at the Riyadh Season was not just a celebration of a great star, but a celebration of a complete musical era that the audience lived through with him, and still does. The voice that accompanied artistic transformations from the 1980s to today has proven that true music does not recognize age; it remains as long as it can bring happiness to people.