دراسات منظمة العمل الدولية تحذّر من علامات نفسية وسلوكية قد تُنذر بأن الموظف قد يقترب من مرحلة الاحتراق الوظيفي، مما يسبب خسائر إنتاجية ويؤثر سلباً على حياته خارج العمل.
تغيّب متكرر بلا مبررات قوية
ضعف التركيز والحماس
الشكوى الدائمة من المهمات
عزلة عن فريق العمل
أخطاء بسيطة متكررة
The International Labour Organization's studies warn of psychological and behavioral signs that may indicate an employee is approaching burnout, which can lead to productivity losses and negatively affect their life outside of work.
Frequent absences without strong justifications
Poor concentration and enthusiasm
Constant complaints about tasks
Isolation from the team
Repeated simple mistakes