دراسات منظمة العمل الدولية تحذّر من علامات نفسية وسلوكية قد تُنذر بأن الموظف قد يقترب من مرحلة الاحتراق الوظيفي، مما يسبب خسائر إنتاجية ويؤثر سلباً على حياته خارج العمل.

تغيّب متكرر بلا مبررات قوية

ضعف التركيز والحماس

الشكوى الدائمة من المهمات

عزلة عن فريق العمل

أخطاء بسيطة متكررة