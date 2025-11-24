أظهرت دراسة إسبانية واسعة، أن استخدام مضادات الاكتئاب مرتبط بانخفاض معدل انتشار التهاب دواعم الأسنان بنسبة 32% بين المستخدمين، مع تأثير وقائي أقوى في الحالات المتقدمة والشديدة، بحسب تحليل بيانات شمل أكثر من 9839 شخصاً مؤهّلاً من المسح الأمريكي.
وحدد فريق البحث في جامعة كومبلوتنسي بمدريد، الذي قادته «ماريا مارتينيز» مع زملاء، أن الأشخاص الذين خضعوا لتشخيص الاكتئاب ارتفع لديهم احتمال الإصابة بالتهاب دواعم الأسنان بمقدار مرة ونصف مقارنة بغيرهم، بينما وجد أن تناول مضادات الاكتئاب قلّل هذا الخطر إلى 67% من ما هو عليه لدى غير المستخدمين.
وقالّت رئيسة الأكاديمية الأمريكية لطب دواعم الأسنان آنا بيسيل غيغليو: «نعلم منذ وقت طويل أن الاكتئاب وأمراض اللثة يمكن أن يؤثر كل منهما على الآخر، وهذه الدراسة تضيف بُعداً جديداً مثيراً، إذ تشير إلى أن مضادات الاكتئاب قد تساعد في الحماية من الأشكال الحادة من أمراض دواعم الأسنان».
وقد عمد البحث إلى تصنيف شدة التهاب دواعم الأسنان بحسب أربع مراحل توفّرها الأكاديمية الأمريكية لطب الأسنان، فوجد أن تأثير الاستخدام كان أكثر وضوحاً في المراحل الثالثة والرابعة («شديدة»)، إذ كان OR 0.41 (95% CI: 0.26-0.66) للحالات الشديدة من المرض.
وعلى الرغم من أن العينة الأساسية تمثّل جزءاً من السكان الأمريكيين البالغ عددهم نحو 135 مليوناً، فإن تحليل فرعي يضم 9839 مشاركاً أظهر أن انتشار الالتهاب كان 35.3% للحالات المتوسطة و11.1% للحالات الشديدة.
يُعد الربط بين الصحة النفسية وصحة الفم أحد الاتجاهات البحثية الحديثة، إذ تشير الأدلة إلى أن الاكتئاب قد يؤثر على نظافة الفم، الالتزام بالعلاج، والالتهاب النظامي لخلايا الدم البيضاء بنسبة تصل إلى حوالى 7% كوسيط محتمل.
في الخلاصة: إنّ الاستخدام المنتظم لتلك الأدوية ضمن إطار علاجي مناسب قد يلعب دوراً وقائياً غير متوقع في صحة اللثة، لكن ليس بديلاً عن العناية المنتظمة والتقييم الدوري لدى أخصائي اللثة.
A large Spanish study has shown that the use of antidepressants is associated with a 32% reduction in the prevalence of periodontal disease among users, with a stronger protective effect in advanced and severe cases, according to an analysis of data that included more than 9,839 eligible individuals from the American survey.
The research team at Complutense University of Madrid, led by "Maria Martinez" and colleagues, found that individuals diagnosed with depression had a 1.5 times higher likelihood of developing periodontal disease compared to others, while it was found that taking antidepressants reduced this risk to 67% of what it is among non-users.
Anna Bissell Giglio, president of the American Academy of Periodontology, stated: "We have long known that depression and gum disease can affect each other, and this study adds an exciting new dimension, suggesting that antidepressants may help protect against severe forms of periodontal disease."
The research classified the severity of periodontal disease into four stages provided by the American Academy of Periodontology, finding that the effect of use was most pronounced in stages three and four ("severe"), with an OR of 0.41 (95% CI: 0.26-0.66) for severe cases of the disease.
Although the primary sample represents a portion of the approximately 135 million American population, a subgroup analysis involving 9,839 participants showed that the prevalence of inflammation was 35.3% for moderate cases and 11.1% for severe cases.
The link between mental health and oral health is one of the recent research trends, as evidence suggests that depression may affect oral hygiene, adherence to treatment, and systemic inflammation of white blood cells by up to about 7% as a potential mediator.
In conclusion: Regular use of these medications within an appropriate therapeutic framework may play an unexpected protective role in gum health, but it is not a substitute for regular care and periodic evaluation by a periodontal specialist.