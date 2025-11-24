A large Spanish study has shown that the use of antidepressants is associated with a 32% reduction in the prevalence of periodontal disease among users, with a stronger protective effect in advanced and severe cases, according to an analysis of data that included more than 9,839 eligible individuals from the American survey.

The research team at Complutense University of Madrid, led by "Maria Martinez" and colleagues, found that individuals diagnosed with depression had a 1.5 times higher likelihood of developing periodontal disease compared to others, while it was found that taking antidepressants reduced this risk to 67% of what it is among non-users.

Anna Bissell Giglio, president of the American Academy of Periodontology, stated: "We have long known that depression and gum disease can affect each other, and this study adds an exciting new dimension, suggesting that antidepressants may help protect against severe forms of periodontal disease."

The research classified the severity of periodontal disease into four stages provided by the American Academy of Periodontology, finding that the effect of use was most pronounced in stages three and four ("severe"), with an OR of 0.41 (95% CI: 0.26-0.66) for severe cases of the disease.

Although the primary sample represents a portion of the approximately 135 million American population, a subgroup analysis involving 9,839 participants showed that the prevalence of inflammation was 35.3% for moderate cases and 11.1% for severe cases.

The link between mental health and oral health is one of the recent research trends, as evidence suggests that depression may affect oral hygiene, adherence to treatment, and systemic inflammation of white blood cells by up to about 7% as a potential mediator.

In conclusion: Regular use of these medications within an appropriate therapeutic framework may play an unexpected protective role in gum health, but it is not a substitute for regular care and periodic evaluation by a periodontal specialist.