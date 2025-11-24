أظهرت دراسة إسبانية واسعة، أن استخدام مضادات الاكتئاب مرتبط بانخفاض معدل انتشار التهاب دواعم الأسنان بنسبة 32% بين المستخدمين، مع تأثير وقائي أقوى في الحالات المتقدمة والشديدة، بحسب تحليل بيانات شمل أكثر من 9839 شخصاً مؤهّلاً من المسح الأمريكي.

وحدد فريق البحث في جامعة كومبلوتنسي بمدريد، الذي قادته «ماريا مارتينيز» مع زملاء، أن الأشخاص الذين خضعوا لتشخيص الاكتئاب ارتفع لديهم احتمال الإصابة بالتهاب دواعم الأسنان بمقدار مرة ونصف مقارنة بغيرهم، بينما وجد أن تناول مضادات الاكتئاب قلّل هذا الخطر إلى 67% من ما هو عليه لدى غير المستخدمين.

وقالّت رئيسة الأكاديمية الأمريكية لطب دواعم الأسنان آنا بيسيل غيغليو: «نعلم منذ وقت طويل أن الاكتئاب وأمراض اللثة يمكن أن يؤثر كل منهما على الآخر، وهذه الدراسة تضيف بُعداً جديداً مثيراً، إذ تشير إلى أن مضادات الاكتئاب قد تساعد في الحماية من الأشكال الحادة من أمراض دواعم الأسنان».

وقد عمد البحث إلى تصنيف شدة التهاب دواعم الأسنان بحسب أربع مراحل توفّرها الأكاديمية الأمريكية لطب الأسنان، فوجد أن تأثير الاستخدام كان أكثر وضوحاً في المراحل الثالثة والرابعة («شديدة»)، إذ كان OR 0.41 (95% CI: 0.26-0.66) للحالات الشديدة من المرض.

وعلى الرغم من أن العينة الأساسية تمثّل جزءاً من السكان الأمريكيين البالغ عددهم نحو 135 مليوناً، فإن تحليل فرعي يضم 9839 مشاركاً أظهر أن انتشار الالتهاب كان 35.3% للحالات المتوسطة و11.1% للحالات الشديدة.

يُعد الربط بين الصحة النفسية وصحة الفم أحد الاتجاهات البحثية الحديثة، إذ تشير الأدلة إلى أن الاكتئاب قد يؤثر على نظافة الفم، الالتزام بالعلاج، والالتهاب النظامي لخلايا الدم البيضاء بنسبة تصل إلى حوالى 7% كوسيط محتمل.

في الخلاصة: إنّ الاستخدام المنتظم لتلك الأدوية ضمن إطار علاجي مناسب قد يلعب دوراً وقائياً غير متوقع في صحة اللثة، لكن ليس بديلاً عن العناية المنتظمة والتقييم الدوري لدى أخصائي اللثة.