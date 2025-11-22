السعوديون والسعوديات الفاعلون الحقيقيون في المشهد الرقمي وأكبر من أن يُخترقوا بهوية مستعارة أو نقدٍ مبرمج.

محاولات اختراق الثقة الوطنية ستفشل لأن السعوديين هم السياج الأول للوعي الوطني.

وضعت الخطوة الجريئة لمنصة X أخيراً الحسابات المحرّكة للجان الإلكترونية المعادية للمملكة في قائمة المفضوحين رسمياً، مؤكدةً يقيناً راسخاً لدى السعوديين بأن تلك الحسابات التي تدّعي صلتها بالداخل الوطني ليست سوى منصات وظيفية تستهدف إعادة صياغة الرأي العام بأساليب مموّهة رخيصة، تتخفّى خلف لهجات مألوفة وهوية محلية، لكنها تفتقر لأبسط ملامح الانتماء الحقيقي والصدق الوطني المعبّر عن السعوديين.

قرعت المنصة طبول فضيحتهم، لتكشف أن ما كان يُسوق على أنه «حوار داخلي» لم يكن سوى إنتاج خارجي مُعاد تدويره، يهدف إلى زعزعة الثقة بمنجزات الدولة ومؤسساتها عبر سرديات بلهاء تُحاك من بعيد. ومع أول لحظة لكشف مواقع التشغيل والارتباطات التقنية، سقطت روايات طويلة من الادعاء أمام حقيقة بسيطة أن من يحاول تقمص الهوية السعودية يصطدم بوعي السعوديين أنفسهم قبل خوارزميات المنصة.

والمفارقة أن السعوديين والسعوديات لم ينتظروا إعلان «X» بل كانوا هم الكاشف الأول لهذه الحملات واللجان، بحدس اجتماعي متقدم، وقدرة على قراءة السياق، ومناعة رقمية اكتسبوها عبر تجارب ممتدة مع الحملات الموجهة، كانوا يعرّون الحسابات المزيّفة من مفرداتها الأولى من لغة خالية من خصوصية المكان، ومبالغات غير قابلة للتصديق، وتوقيت لا يشبه إيقاع الداخل ولا يعبر عن تلاحمه الثابت.

لقد أسقط السعوديون سواء نشطاء على مواقع التواصل أو إعلاميون —عبر منصاتهم الشخصية— محاولات التأثير قبل أن تُفضح تلك الحسابات رسمياً.

لم يواجهوا تلك الحملات عبر ردود انفعالية، بل عبر إستراتيجية وعي مجتمعي تقوم على تفنيد الأكاذيب، تصحيح المعلومات، تحذير من الشائعات، ثم تهميش كامل لتأثير تلك الأصوات. وهكذا، تحول كل ادعاء خارجي إلى مادة مكشوفة أمام جمهور أكثر قدرة على التمييز من أي وقت مضى.

هذه المعادلة —بين التقنية والوعي— جعلت من المواطن السعودي اليوم الرقم الأصعب في معادلات الحرب الإعلامية، إذ لم يعد مجرد متلقٍ، بل أصبح لاعباً محورياً في صناعة الحماية الرقمية للدولة: يحدد أولويات النقاش، ويقطع الطريق على التضليل، ويمنح الرسالة الوطنية قوة انتشار لا تستطيع الحملات المعادية مجاراتها.

إن «قائمة المفضوحين» ليست نهاية جولة، بل ملف توثيقي يثبت أن محاولات اختراق الثقة الوطنية ستفشل كلما تجاهلت حقيقة أساسية: السعوديون والسعوديات هم السياج الأول للوعي، والفاعلون الحقيقيون في المشهد الرقمي، وأكبر من أن يُخترقوا بهوية مستعارة أو نقدٍ مبرمج.

وبقدر ما تكشف هذه الخطوة عن خصوم يتخفّون خلف أقنعة، فهي تكشف بصورة أدق عن مجتمعٍ متلاحم لا يمكن خداعه.