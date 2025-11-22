The Saudis and Saudi women are the true active players in the digital scene and are too significant to be penetrated by a borrowed identity or programmed criticism. Attempts to breach national trust will fail because Saudis are the first line of defense for national awareness.

The bold step taken by platform X has finally placed the accounts driving hostile cells and electronic committees against the Kingdom on the officially exposed list, affirming a firm conviction among Saudis that those accounts claiming to be connected to the national interior are nothing but functional platforms aimed at reshaping public opinion through cheap disguised methods, hiding behind familiar dialects and local identities, yet lacking the simplest features of true belonging and the national sincerity expressed by Saudis.

The platform has sounded the drums of their disgrace, revealing that what was marketed as "internal dialogue" was nothing but recycled external production, aimed at undermining trust in the state's achievements and institutions through foolish narratives woven from afar. With the first moment of revealing the operational sites and technical connections, long narratives of claims fell before the simple truth that those attempting to impersonate the Saudi identity collide with the awareness of the Saudis themselves before the platform's algorithms.

Ironically, Saudis and Saudi women did not wait for the announcement from "X"; they were the first to expose these campaigns and committees, with advanced social intuition, the ability to read the context, and digital immunity gained through extended experiences with targeted campaigns. They stripped the fake accounts of their initial vocabulary, which was devoid of the specificity of place, incredible exaggerations, and timing that did not resemble the rhythm of the interior or reflect its steadfast cohesion.

Saudis, whether activists on social media or journalists—through their personal platforms—thwarted attempts at influence before those accounts were officially exposed.

They did not confront those campaigns with emotional responses but through a community awareness strategy based on debunking lies, correcting information, warning against rumors, and then completely marginalizing the impact of those voices. Thus, every external claim turned into exposed material before an audience more capable of discernment than ever.

This equation—between technology and awareness—has made the Saudi citizen today the most challenging number in the equations of media warfare, as they are no longer just recipients but have become a pivotal player in crafting the state's digital protection: setting discussion priorities, cutting off misinformation, and granting the national message a level of dissemination that hostile campaigns cannot match.

The "exposed list" is not the end of a round but a documentary file proving that attempts to breach national trust will fail whenever they ignore a fundamental truth: Saudis and Saudi women are the first line of awareness,

the true active players in the digital scene, and too significant to be penetrated by a borrowed identity or programmed criticism.

As much as this step reveals opponents hiding behind masks, it more accurately reveals a cohesive society that cannot be deceived.