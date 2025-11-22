اشتعلت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وفتحت باباً واسعاً للنقاش، مع إعلان موقع Insider Monkey ترتيبه الجديد لأكثر الدول التي تتميز برجالٍ يُوصفون بالأوسم حول العالم، إذ جاءت السعودية في المركز 11 عالمياً لتتربع على عرش الوسامة عربياً، وتتفوّق على دول عُرفت تاريخياً بجاذبية رجالها.
القائمة التي انتشرت بسرعة قياسية عبر المنصات العالمية، وضعت إسبانيا في المركز الأول، تليها السويد ثم فرنسا، بينما شكّل دخول السعودية بين الدول العشر الأولى تقريباً مصدراً لتفاعل عدد كبير من المتابعين الذين عبّروا عن إعجابهم ودهشتهم عبر آلاف التعليقات التي تنقلت بين الفكاهة والنقد.
الترتيب العالمي لأوسم رجال العالم:
- إسبانيا
- السويد
- فرنسا
- البرازيل
- إيطاليا
- تركيا
- الهند
- الولايات المتحدة
- اليابان
- ألمانيا
- السعودية
- المملكة المتحدة
- كندا
- الدنمارك
- جنوب إفريقيا
- الصين
- النرويج
- لبنان
- باكستان
- التشيك
- فنزويلا
- فيتنام
- الصومال
- أنغولا
- كوريا الجنوبية
تفاعل ضخم على مواقع التواصل
وسرعان ما تحوّلت القائمة إلى ترند عالمي، إذ تنافس المغردون في إبداء آرائهم بين الفخر، والدعابة، والمقارنات، بينما اعتبر آخرون أن تقدّم السعودية في القائمة يعكس صورة جديدة للرجل العربي في الإعلام العالمي.
Social media ignited and opened a wide door for discussion with the announcement by Insider Monkey of its new ranking of the countries with the most handsome men in the world. Saudi Arabia ranked 11th globally, taking the crown of handsomeness in the Arab world, surpassing countries historically known for the attractiveness of their men.
The list, which spread rapidly across global platforms, placed Spain in first place, followed by Sweden and then France, while Saudi Arabia's entry into the top ten countries became a source of interaction for a large number of followers who expressed their admiration and astonishment through thousands of comments that ranged from humor to criticism.
Global Ranking of the Handsomest Men in the World:
- Spain
- Sweden
- France
- Brazil
- Italy
- Turkey
- India
- United States
- Japan
- Germany
- Saudi Arabia
- United Kingdom
- Canada
- Denmark
- South Africa
- China
- Norway
- Lebanon
- Pakistan
- Czech Republic
- Venezuela
- Vietnam
- Somalia
- Angola
- South Korea
Massive Interaction on Social Media
Quickly, the list turned into a global trend, as Twitter users competed to express their opinions ranging from pride, humor, and comparisons, while others considered that Saudi Arabia's advancement in the list reflects a new image of the Arab man in global media.