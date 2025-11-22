اشتعلت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وفتحت باباً واسعاً للنقاش، مع إعلان موقع Insider Monkey ترتيبه الجديد لأكثر الدول التي تتميز برجالٍ يُوصفون بالأوسم حول العالم، إذ جاءت السعودية في المركز 11 عالمياً لتتربع على عرش الوسامة عربياً، وتتفوّق على دول عُرفت تاريخياً بجاذبية رجالها.

القائمة التي انتشرت بسرعة قياسية عبر المنصات العالمية، وضعت إسبانيا في المركز الأول، تليها السويد ثم فرنسا، بينما شكّل دخول السعودية بين الدول العشر الأولى تقريباً مصدراً لتفاعل عدد كبير من المتابعين الذين عبّروا عن إعجابهم ودهشتهم عبر آلاف التعليقات التي تنقلت بين الفكاهة والنقد.

الترتيب العالمي لأوسم رجال العالم:

  1. إسبانيا
  2. السويد
  3. فرنسا
  4. البرازيل
  5. إيطاليا
  6. تركيا
  7. الهند
  8. الولايات المتحدة
  9. اليابان
  10. ألمانيا
  11. السعودية
  12. المملكة المتحدة
  13. كندا
  14. الدنمارك
  15. جنوب إفريقيا
  16. الصين
  17. النرويج
  18. لبنان
  19. باكستان
  20. التشيك
  21. فنزويلا
  22. فيتنام
  23. الصومال
  24. أنغولا
  25. كوريا الجنوبية

تفاعل ضخم على مواقع التواصل

وسرعان ما تحوّلت القائمة إلى ترند عالمي، إذ تنافس المغردون في إبداء آرائهم بين الفخر، والدعابة، والمقارنات، بينما اعتبر آخرون أن تقدّم السعودية في القائمة يعكس صورة جديدة للرجل العربي في الإعلام العالمي.