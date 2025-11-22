Social media ignited and opened a wide door for discussion with the announcement by Insider Monkey of its new ranking of the countries with the most handsome men in the world. Saudi Arabia ranked 11th globally, taking the crown of handsomeness in the Arab world, surpassing countries historically known for the attractiveness of their men.

The list, which spread rapidly across global platforms, placed Spain in first place, followed by Sweden and then France, while Saudi Arabia's entry into the top ten countries became a source of interaction for a large number of followers who expressed their admiration and astonishment through thousands of comments that ranged from humor to criticism.

Global Ranking of the Handsomest Men in the World:

Spain Sweden France Brazil Italy Turkey India United States Japan Germany Saudi Arabia United Kingdom Canada Denmark South Africa China Norway Lebanon Pakistan Czech Republic Venezuela Vietnam Somalia Angola South Korea

Massive Interaction on Social Media

Quickly, the list turned into a global trend, as Twitter users competed to express their opinions ranging from pride, humor, and comparisons, while others considered that Saudi Arabia's advancement in the list reflects a new image of the Arab man in global media.