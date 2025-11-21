أعلنت السلطات الأمريكية توجيه اتهامات إلى النائبة الديمقراطية عن ولاية فلوريدا شيلا شيرفيلس ماكورميك، بعد مزاعم باختلاس 5 ملايين دولار من صندوق الطوارئ الفيدرالي، واستغلالها في حملتها الانتخابية عام 2021.
وبحسب مكتب المدعي العام الأمريكي، فقد تعاونت ماكورميك مع شقيقها وعدد من المعارف للاستفادة من مبالغ زائدة حصلت عليها شركة الرعاية الصحية العائلية ضمن عقد متعلق بعمليات التطعيم ضد فيروس «كوفيد–19»، قبل تحويل هذه الأموال عبر وسطاء لتغطية مصدرها لصالح الحملة.
وتشير السلطات إلى أن عملية التحويل تضمنت مرور الأموال عبر أصدقاء وأقارب قدموا تبرعات تبدو وكأنها شخصية، في خطوة اعتبرت محاولة لإخفاء المصدر الفعلي للأموال. وإذا ثبتت إدانتها، فقد تواجه عقوبة تصل إلى 53 عامًا داخل السجن.
وفي أول رد رسمي، أكد محامو ماكورميك التزام موكلتهم بخدمة ناخبيها، مشيرين إلى أنهم سيخوضون جميع الإجراءات القانونية لإثبات براءتها.
يذكر أن ماكورميك انتُخبت إلى الكونغرس لأول مرة عام 2002، ممثلة أجزاء من مقاطعتي بروارد وبالم بيتش بعد وفاة النائب ألسي هاستينغز. وكانت الشركة العائلية قد واجهت دعاوى مدنية سابقة، إذ رفعت وكالة حكومية في فلوريدا دعوى ضدها في ديسمبر 2024، متهمة بفرض رسوم زائدة خلال الجائحة تصل إلى نحو خمسة ملايين و800 ألف دولار، ورفض إعادة المبلغ.
The U.S. authorities announced charges against Democratic Representative Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick from Florida, following allegations of embezzling $5 million from the federal emergency fund and using it for her 2021 election campaign.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, McCormick collaborated with her brother and several acquaintances to benefit from excess amounts received by the family healthcare company under a contract related to COVID-19 vaccination operations, before transferring this money through intermediaries to conceal its source for the campaign.
The authorities indicate that the transfer process involved passing the money through friends and relatives who made donations that appeared to be personal, in a move considered an attempt to hide the actual source of the funds. If convicted, she could face a sentence of up to 53 years in prison.
In her first official response, McCormick's attorneys confirmed their client's commitment to serving her constituents, stating that they would pursue all legal actions to prove her innocence.
It is worth noting that McCormick was first elected to Congress in 2002, representing parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties after the death of Representative Alcee Hastings. The family company had faced previous civil lawsuits, as a Florida government agency filed a lawsuit against it in December 2024, accusing it of charging excessive fees during the pandemic amounting to about $5.8 million and refusing to return the amount.