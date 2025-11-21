أعلنت السلطات الأمريكية توجيه اتهامات إلى النائبة الديمقراطية عن ولاية فلوريدا شيلا شيرفيلس ماكورميك، بعد مزاعم باختلاس 5 ملايين دولار من صندوق الطوارئ الفيدرالي، واستغلالها في حملتها الانتخابية عام 2021.

وبحسب مكتب المدعي العام الأمريكي، فقد تعاونت ماكورميك مع شقيقها وعدد من المعارف للاستفادة من مبالغ زائدة حصلت عليها شركة الرعاية الصحية العائلية ضمن عقد متعلق بعمليات التطعيم ضد فيروس «كوفيد–19»، قبل تحويل هذه الأموال عبر وسطاء لتغطية مصدرها لصالح الحملة.

وتشير السلطات إلى أن عملية التحويل تضمنت مرور الأموال عبر أصدقاء وأقارب قدموا تبرعات تبدو وكأنها شخصية، في خطوة اعتبرت محاولة لإخفاء المصدر الفعلي للأموال. وإذا ثبتت إدانتها، فقد تواجه عقوبة تصل إلى 53 عامًا داخل السجن.

وفي أول رد رسمي، أكد محامو ماكورميك التزام موكلتهم بخدمة ناخبيها، مشيرين إلى أنهم سيخوضون جميع الإجراءات القانونية لإثبات براءتها.

يذكر أن ماكورميك انتُخبت إلى الكونغرس لأول مرة عام 2002، ممثلة أجزاء من مقاطعتي بروارد وبالم بيتش بعد وفاة النائب ألسي هاستينغز. وكانت الشركة العائلية قد واجهت دعاوى مدنية سابقة، إذ رفعت وكالة حكومية في فلوريدا دعوى ضدها في ديسمبر 2024، متهمة بفرض رسوم زائدة خلال الجائحة تصل إلى نحو خمسة ملايين و800 ألف دولار، ورفض إعادة المبلغ.