The U.S. authorities announced charges against Democratic Representative Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick from Florida, following allegations of embezzling $5 million from the federal emergency fund and using it for her 2021 election campaign.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, McCormick collaborated with her brother and several acquaintances to benefit from excess amounts received by the family healthcare company under a contract related to COVID-19 vaccination operations, before transferring this money through intermediaries to conceal its source for the campaign.

The authorities indicate that the transfer process involved passing the money through friends and relatives who made donations that appeared to be personal, in a move considered an attempt to hide the actual source of the funds. If convicted, she could face a sentence of up to 53 years in prison.

In her first official response, McCormick's attorneys confirmed their client's commitment to serving her constituents, stating that they would pursue all legal actions to prove her innocence.

It is worth noting that McCormick was first elected to Congress in 2002, representing parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties after the death of Representative Alcee Hastings. The family company had faced previous civil lawsuits, as a Florida government agency filed a lawsuit against it in December 2024, accusing it of charging excessive fees during the pandemic amounting to about $5.8 million and refusing to return the amount.