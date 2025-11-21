«بسبب محتوى مخالف للقانون».. منع ظهور بسمة وهبة وياسمين الخطيب عن الإعلام في مصر

أوقف المجلس الأعلى لتنظيم الإعلام في مصر الإعلاميتين المصريين بسمة وهبة وياسمين الخطيب عن الظهور في جميع الوسائل الإعلامية لمدة 3 أشهر، وذلك بعد نشر إحدى التدوينات عبر حساباتهما الرسمية اعتبرت مخالفة للقانون.

وأوضح المجلس في بيانه الصحفي أن القرار جاء بناءً على توصية لجنة الشكاوى برئاسة الإعلامي عصام الأمير، التي أوصت بضرورة التزام المؤسسات الإعلامية بالقانون رقم 180 لسنة 2018، ومن ثم تقرر منع ظهور بسمة وهبة وياسمين الخطيب لمدة 3 أشهر اعتبارًا من تاريخ صدور القرار.

إنذارات رسمية

كما وجه المجلس إنذارات رسمية لحساب بسمة وهبة على منصة «إنستغرام»، وذلك لاحتواء إحدى تدويناتها على مخالفات قانونية مماثلة، بينما تم توجيه إنذار مماثل لحساب ياسمين الخطيب على «فيسبوك» لنفس السبب.

سبب القرار

جاءت هذه القرارات في سياق تأكيد المجلس على ضرورة التزام الشخصيات العامة بتطبيق القوانين ومعايير الانضباط الإعلامي، والتعامل الفوري مع أي محتوى مسيء بالقواعد الإعلامية المنظمة في مصر، خصوصًا في ظل انتشار المحتوى الرقمي بين الجمهور.