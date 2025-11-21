«بسبب محتوى مخالف للقانون».. منع ظهور بسمة وهبة وياسمين الخطيب عن الإعلام في مصر

The Supreme Council for Media Regulation in Egypt has suspended the two Egyptian media figures, Basma Wahba and Yasmin El Khatib, from appearing in all media outlets for a period of 3 months, following the publication of one of their posts on their official accounts that was deemed a violation of the law.

Ban on Basma Wahba and Yasmin El Khatib from Appearing

The council clarified in its press statement that the decision was made based on the recommendation of the Complaints Committee, chaired by media figure Essam El Amir, which advised that media institutions must adhere to Law No. 180 of 2018. Consequently, it was decided to ban Basma Wahba and Yasmin El Khatib from appearing for 3 months starting from the date of the decision.

Official Warnings

The council also issued official warnings to Basma Wahba's account on the "Instagram" platform for containing one of her posts with similar legal violations, while a similar warning was directed to Yasmin El Khatib's account on "Facebook" for the same reason.

Reason for the Decision

These decisions came as part of the council's emphasis on the necessity for public figures to comply with the laws and standards of media discipline, and to address any offensive content immediately according to the media regulations in Egypt, especially in light of the spread of digital content among the public.