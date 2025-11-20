مع دخول فصل الشتاء وقصر ساعات النهار، تتأثر أجسامنا بإيقاع موسمي جديد يتطلب إعادة النظر في توقيت الوجبات، وخصوصا وجبة العشاء. وتشير أبحاث حديثة في مجال «التغذية الزمنية» إلى أن توقيت الطعام لا يقل أهمية عن نوعيته، خصوصًا خلال الأشهر الباردة التي تتراجع فيها مستويات النشاط ويزداد الميل لتأخير مواعيد الوجبات.

تعتمد أجسامنا على الساعة البيولوجية لتنظيم عمليات الأيض والنوم والهضم، وهذه الساعة تتزامن مع دورة الضوء والظلام. ومع حلول الظلام في وقت مبكر خلال الشتاء، يبدأ التمثيل الغذائي بالتباطؤ، ما يجعل تناول الطعام في ساعات متأخرة أقل كفاءة من حيث حرق السعرات وتحليل الدهون.

دراسة حديثة أظهرت أن من تناولوا العشاء في العاشرة مساء سجلوا ارتفاعًا بنسبة 20% في مستويات سكر الدم، وانخفاضًا في حرق الدهون بنسبة 10% مقارنة بمن تناولوا نفس الوجبة في السادسة مساء، رغم أن أوقات النوم بقيت متشابهة.

تحليلات أوسع شملت 29 دراسة أكدت أن تناول السعرات الرئيسية في بداية اليوم، والتقليل من عدد الوجبات، وتناول العشاء مبكرًا، كلها عوامل ارتبطت بتحسن مؤشرات صحية مثل ضغط الدم، ومستويات الكوليسترول، والسيطرة على سكر الدم.

في الشتاء، هذه التحديات تزداد بفعل قلة ضوء الشمس، مما يؤدي لانخفاض هرمون السيروتونين واضطراب المزاج، وهو ما قد يدفع إلى تناول وجبات متأخرة أو خفيفة بشكل متكرر.

وتبرز ثلاثة أسباب رئيسية توضح أهمية تقديم موعد العشاء خلال الشتاء:

دعم الأيض الطبيعي: الجسم يحرق الدهون ويتعامل مع السكر بكفاءة أكبر في النهار.

تحسين جودة النوم: ترك فترة كافية بين العشاء والنوم من (ساعتين إلى ثلاث) يساعد الجسم على الهضم ويعزز عمليات الإصلاح الليلي.

تنظيم الساعة البيولوجية والمزاج: الالتزام بروتين زمني ثابت يعوّض ضعف المؤشرات الطبيعية مثل ضوء النهار.

لكن ليست كل الأجسام متشابهة، فالأشخاص الذين يمارسون التمارين في المساء قد يحتاجون إلى وجبة متأخرة لدعم الاستشفاء العضلي، في حين قد يستفيد الأشخاص الأقل نشاطًا من عشاء مبكر وخفيف.

ولتكييف النظام الغذائي مع فصل الشتاء، ينصح باتباع الإرشادات التالية:

إنهاء وجبة العشاء بين 5:30 و7:00 مساء.

جعل الإفطار والغداء الوجبتين الأساسيتين في اليوم.

تثبيت نافذة الأكل اليومية قدر الإمكان.

ضبط محتوى الوجبات حسب نشاطك البدني واحتياجاتك الخاصة.

التركيز على جودة الطعام لا توقيته فقط.

بتنظيم توقيت الوجبات بما يتماشى مع الإيقاع البيولوجي الطبيعي، يمكن لفصل الشتاء أن يصبح فرصة لتعزيز التوازن والطاقة، بدلاً من أن يكون مصدر تعب واضطراب.