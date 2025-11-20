With the arrival of winter and the shortening of daylight hours, our bodies are affected by a new seasonal rhythm that requires reconsideration of meal timings, especially dinner. Recent research in the field of "chrononutrition" indicates that the timing of food is just as important as its quality, particularly during the cold months when activity levels decrease and the tendency to delay meal times increases.

Our bodies rely on the biological clock to regulate metabolism, sleep, and digestion, and this clock is synchronized with the cycle of light and darkness. As darkness falls earlier during winter, metabolism begins to slow down, making late-night eating less efficient in terms of calorie burning and fat breakdown.

A recent study showed that those who had dinner at 10 PM recorded a 20% increase in blood sugar levels and a 10% decrease in fat burning compared to those who had the same meal at 6 PM, even though sleep times remained similar.

Wider analyses involving 29 studies confirmed that consuming the main calories at the beginning of the day, reducing the number of meals, and having an early dinner are all factors associated with improved health indicators such as blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and blood sugar control.

In winter, these challenges increase due to the lack of sunlight, leading to decreased serotonin levels and mood disturbances, which may drive people to have late or light meals more frequently.

Three main reasons highlight the importance of having dinner earlier during winter:

Supporting natural metabolism: the body burns fat and processes sugar more efficiently during the day.

Improving sleep quality: allowing a sufficient gap between dinner and sleep (two to three hours) helps the body digest and enhances nighttime repair processes.

Regulating the biological clock and mood: adhering to a consistent timing routine compensates for the lack of natural indicators like daylight.

However, not all bodies are the same; individuals who exercise in the evening may need a late meal to support muscle recovery, while less active individuals may benefit from an early and light dinner.

To adapt the diet to winter, it is recommended to follow these guidelines:

Finish dinner between 5:30 and 7:00 PM.

Make breakfast and lunch the two main meals of the day.

Keep the daily eating window as consistent as possible.

Adjust meal content according to your physical activity and personal needs.

Focus on the quality of food, not just its timing.

By organizing meal timings in line with the natural biological rhythm, winter can become an opportunity to enhance balance and energy, rather than a source of fatigue and disruption.