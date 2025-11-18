في واقعة غير مسبوقة أثارت جدلًا واسعًا في مصر، أقدم مسؤول حكومي على نقل مكتبه الرسمي من ديوان رئاسة الحي إلى «ترابيزة» بسيطة في أحد الشوارع الرئيسية بالحي، ليصبح «ديواناً ميدانياً» يستمع فيه مباشرة إلى هموم الأهالي.

هذه الخطوة، أثارها رئيس حي شرق شبرا الخيمة بمحافظة القليوبية

اللواء تامر أبوالغيط، مُعللًا تصرفه بأن «دوره الحقيقي وسط الناس، لا داخل المكاتب».

لماذا نقل مسؤول مصري مكتبه إلى الشارع؟

من المكتب إلى الشارع

كان حي شرق شبرا الخيمة، الذي يعاني من كثافة سكانية عالية وتحديات مثل الإشغالات والمخلفات والمرور، شهد هذه المبادرة كجزء من حملة لتعزيز التواصل المباشر مع السكان.

بدأ اللواء أبوالغيط عمله في الشارع، إذ أقام مكتبه المؤقت على ترابيزة خشبية بسيطة في منطقة مزدحمة، محاطاً بكراسٍ للزوار، ليتابع يومياً شكاوى المواطنين بشأن النظافة، الإشغالات، مخالفات البناء، وتقديم الخدمات الأساسية.

وفقاً للتقارير، يستمر هذا «المكتب الميداني» يومياً من الساعة 10 صباحاً حتى 4 عصراً، مع مشاركة موظفين من الجهاز التنفيذي لتسجيل الشكاوى ومتابعتها فوراً.

رد المسؤول الحكومي

في تصريحاته الصحفية تعليقًا على الواقعة، أكد اللواء أبوالغيط أن نقل المكتب إلى الشارع «يساعد على سرعة حل المشكلات ورصد القصور ميدانياً»، مشدداً على أن «وجودي وسط المواطنين يتيح متابعة جهود رفع المخلفات، ونظافة الشوارع، وضبط الإشغالات، والتأكد من سير العمل بالشكل المطلوب».

وأضاف: «قمت بنقل مكتبي إلى الشارع لأن هنا دوري الحقيقي وسط الناس، ورئيس الحي ليس عمله داخل المكاتب بل بين الناس لتقديم الخدمات والمرافق، والاستماع لمشاكلهم وحلها، وإزالة أي معوقات».

كما شدد على أن هذه الخطوة «بديل عن المكتب الرسمي في رئاسة الحي»، ودعا المواطنين إلى التواصل المباشر دون الحاجة إلى إجراءات روتينية، مما يعكس رؤيته لدور المسؤول كـ«خادم عام» قريب من الشارع.

إعجاب شعبي مع لمسات ساخرة

الواقعة أثارت تفاعلاً واسعاً، خصوصاً على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ وصفها العديد من السكان بـ«خطوة جرئية» تعزز الثقة في الجهاز الإداري، كما أشاد محافظ القليوبية، المهندس أيمن عطية، في جولة ميدانية سابقة، بجهود أبوالغيط في تعزيز النظافة بتكلفة 50 مليون جنيه، معتبراً هذه المبادرة امتداداً لتلك الجهود.

ومع ذلك، لم تخلُ الردود من السخرية، إذ علق بعض النشطاء بـ«الآن المكتب في الشارع، بس القمامة لسة في الشارع»، مشيرين إلى التحديات المستمرة مثل مشكلة النفايات في الحي (التي تصل إلى 4,000 طن يومياً، كما ذكرت تقارير سابقة).