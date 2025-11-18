لماذا نقل مسؤول مصري مكتبه إلى الشارع؟

في واقعة غير مسبوقة أثارت جدلًا واسعًا في مصر، أقدم مسؤول حكومي على نقل مكتبه الرسمي من ديوان رئاسة الحي إلى «ترابيزة» بسيطة في أحد الشوارع الرئيسية بالحي، ليصبح «ديواناً ميدانياً» يستمع فيه مباشرة إلى هموم الأهالي.
هذه الخطوة، أثارها رئيس حي شرق شبرا الخيمة بمحافظة القليوبية
اللواء تامر أبوالغيط، مُعللًا تصرفه بأن «دوره الحقيقي وسط الناس، لا داخل المكاتب».
من المكتب إلى الشارع
كان حي شرق شبرا الخيمة، الذي يعاني من كثافة سكانية عالية وتحديات مثل الإشغالات والمخلفات والمرور، شهد هذه المبادرة كجزء من حملة لتعزيز التواصل المباشر مع السكان.
بدأ اللواء أبوالغيط عمله في الشارع، إذ أقام مكتبه المؤقت على ترابيزة خشبية بسيطة في منطقة مزدحمة، محاطاً بكراسٍ للزوار، ليتابع يومياً شكاوى المواطنين بشأن النظافة، الإشغالات، مخالفات البناء، وتقديم الخدمات الأساسية.
وفقاً للتقارير، يستمر هذا «المكتب الميداني» يومياً من الساعة 10 صباحاً حتى 4 عصراً، مع مشاركة موظفين من الجهاز التنفيذي لتسجيل الشكاوى ومتابعتها فوراً.
رد المسؤول الحكومي
في تصريحاته الصحفية تعليقًا على الواقعة، أكد اللواء أبوالغيط أن نقل المكتب إلى الشارع «يساعد على سرعة حل المشكلات ورصد القصور ميدانياً»، مشدداً على أن «وجودي وسط المواطنين يتيح متابعة جهود رفع المخلفات، ونظافة الشوارع، وضبط الإشغالات، والتأكد من سير العمل بالشكل المطلوب».
وأضاف: «قمت بنقل مكتبي إلى الشارع لأن هنا دوري الحقيقي وسط الناس، ورئيس الحي ليس عمله داخل المكاتب بل بين الناس لتقديم الخدمات والمرافق، والاستماع لمشاكلهم وحلها، وإزالة أي معوقات».
كما شدد على أن هذه الخطوة «بديل عن المكتب الرسمي في رئاسة الحي»، ودعا المواطنين إلى التواصل المباشر دون الحاجة إلى إجراءات روتينية، مما يعكس رؤيته لدور المسؤول كـ«خادم عام» قريب من الشارع.
إعجاب شعبي مع لمسات ساخرة
الواقعة أثارت تفاعلاً واسعاً، خصوصاً على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ وصفها العديد من السكان بـ«خطوة جرئية» تعزز الثقة في الجهاز الإداري، كما أشاد محافظ القليوبية، المهندس أيمن عطية، في جولة ميدانية سابقة، بجهود أبوالغيط في تعزيز النظافة بتكلفة 50 مليون جنيه، معتبراً هذه المبادرة امتداداً لتلك الجهود.
ومع ذلك، لم تخلُ الردود من السخرية، إذ علق بعض النشطاء بـ«الآن المكتب في الشارع، بس القمامة لسة في الشارع»، مشيرين إلى التحديات المستمرة مثل مشكلة النفايات في الحي (التي تصل إلى 4,000 طن يومياً، كما ذكرت تقارير سابقة).
In an unprecedented incident that sparked widespread controversy in Egypt, a government official moved his official office from the district presidency headquarters to a simple "table" on one of the main streets of the district, turning it into a "field office" where he directly listens to the concerns of the residents.
This step was initiated by the head of the East Shubra El-Kheima district in Qalyubia Governorate,
Major General Tamer Abu El-Gheit, justifying his action by stating that "his real role is among the people, not inside offices."
From the Office to the Street
The East Shubra El-Kheima district, which suffers from high population density and challenges such as encroachments, waste, and traffic, witnessed this initiative as part of a campaign to enhance direct communication with residents.
Major General Abu El-Gheit began his work in the street, setting up his temporary office on a simple wooden table in a crowded area, surrounded by chairs for visitors, to daily address citizens' complaints regarding cleanliness, encroachments, construction violations, and the provision of basic services.
According to reports, this "field office" operates daily from 10 AM to 4 PM, with the participation of employees from the executive body to record complaints and follow up on them immediately.
Response from the Government Official
In his press statements commenting on the incident, Major General Abu El-Gheit confirmed that moving the office to the street "helps speed up problem-solving and identify shortcomings on the ground," emphasizing that "my presence among the citizens allows for monitoring efforts to remove waste, clean the streets, regulate encroachments, and ensure that work proceeds as required."
He added: "I moved my office to the street because this is my real role among the people, and the head of the district does not work inside offices but among the people to provide services and facilities, listen to their problems, solve them, and remove any obstacles."
He also stressed that this step is "an alternative to the official office at the district presidency," and called on citizens to communicate directly without the need for bureaucratic procedures, reflecting his vision of the role of the official as a "public servant" close to the street.
Public Admiration with a Touch of Sarcasm
The incident sparked a wide reaction, especially on social media, where many residents described it as a "bold step" that enhances trust in the administrative apparatus. The Qalyubia Governor, Engineer Ayman Attia, praised Abu El-Gheit's efforts in enhancing cleanliness at a cost of 50 million Egyptian pounds during a previous field tour, considering this initiative an extension of those efforts.
However, the responses were not without sarcasm, as some activists commented, "Now the office is in the street, but the garbage is still in the street," referring to the ongoing challenges such as the waste problem in the district (which reaches 4,000 tons daily, as previous reports mentioned).