لماذا نقل مسؤول مصري مكتبه إلى الشارع؟

In an unprecedented incident that sparked widespread controversy in Egypt, a government official moved his official office from the district presidency headquarters to a simple "table" on one of the main streets of the district, turning it into a "field office" where he directly listens to the concerns of the residents.

This step was initiated by the head of the East Shubra El-Kheima district in Qalyubia Governorate,

Major General Tamer Abu El-Gheit, justifying his action by stating that "his real role is among the people, not inside offices."

From the Office to the Street

The East Shubra El-Kheima district, which suffers from high population density and challenges such as encroachments, waste, and traffic, witnessed this initiative as part of a campaign to enhance direct communication with residents.

Major General Abu El-Gheit began his work in the street, setting up his temporary office on a simple wooden table in a crowded area, surrounded by chairs for visitors, to daily address citizens' complaints regarding cleanliness, encroachments, construction violations, and the provision of basic services.

According to reports, this "field office" operates daily from 10 AM to 4 PM, with the participation of employees from the executive body to record complaints and follow up on them immediately.

Response from the Government Official

In his press statements commenting on the incident, Major General Abu El-Gheit confirmed that moving the office to the street "helps speed up problem-solving and identify shortcomings on the ground," emphasizing that "my presence among the citizens allows for monitoring efforts to remove waste, clean the streets, regulate encroachments, and ensure that work proceeds as required."

He added: "I moved my office to the street because this is my real role among the people, and the head of the district does not work inside offices but among the people to provide services and facilities, listen to their problems, solve them, and remove any obstacles."

He also stressed that this step is "an alternative to the official office at the district presidency," and called on citizens to communicate directly without the need for bureaucratic procedures, reflecting his vision of the role of the official as a "public servant" close to the street.

Public Admiration with a Touch of Sarcasm

The incident sparked a wide reaction, especially on social media, where many residents described it as a "bold step" that enhances trust in the administrative apparatus. The Qalyubia Governor, Engineer Ayman Attia, praised Abu El-Gheit's efforts in enhancing cleanliness at a cost of 50 million Egyptian pounds during a previous field tour, considering this initiative an extension of those efforts.

However, the responses were not without sarcasm, as some activists commented, "Now the office is in the street, but the garbage is still in the street," referring to the ongoing challenges such as the waste problem in the district (which reaches 4,000 tons daily, as previous reports mentioned).